When the 2-minute drill goes wrong: Andy Dalton throws not one, but two pick-6s

By Frank Schwab, Yahoo Sports
 5 days ago
Andy Dalton had a weird first half on Thursday night.

The New Orleans Saints quarterback had a couple touchdowns, and also a pick into the end zone. Despite the interception, the Saints were tied 14-14 against the Arizona Cardinals with two minutes left before halftime. Then he had a historic two-minute drill. Not the good kind of history.

Dalton threw a pick-six that deflected off Marquez Callaway and returned for a touchdown by Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson. Wilson flipped into the end zone and led to a camera shot that is practically fine art.

And that would have been a really weird half if it ended there. Two touchdowns, two interceptions. But the Saints still had time and another two-minute drill.

And Dalton threw another pick-six.

This one went to linebacker Isaiah Simmons. He returned it 56 yards for a score. That led to some folks digging into the history of Dalton throwing two pick-sixes in a two-minute drill, and it was the first of its kind in at least a long time according to CBS. It was also the first time in a few years that a quarterback had thrown back-to-back pick-sixes at any point of a game.

Here's Dalton's line for the first half: 9-of-15, 177 yards, two touchdowns, three interceptions, 101.2 passer rating. It is really, really hard to throw three interceptions in a half and still have a passer rating above 100. The Cardinals led 28-14 at halftime due in large part to Dalton's three errors.

The Saints are going with Dalton because Jameis Winston is still working back from injuries. Dalton was considered a safer option because he won't turn it over as often as Winston. Dalton had a Winston-esque first half on Thursday night.

Related
Matt Ryan benched by Colts, who will turn to Sam Ehlinger at QB

Matt Ryan has had a long career and it took until Monday for him to get benched. The Indianapolis Colts made a surprising move on Monday after a loss to the Tennessee Titans, benching Ryan and turning to Sam Ehlinger at quarterback. Mike Chappell of FOX59/CBS4 in Indianapolis first reported that Ryan had been benched.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Ryan surprised, hopeful after getting benched by Colts

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan stood at his locker Wednesday, the disappointment etched all over his face. Two days after coach Frank Reich announced he was benching the 2016 league MVP, little had changed for the 15-year veteran. He was still upset that just seven games into his Indy career, he'd lost the starting job possibly permanently.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fantasy Football: Every NFL team's running back situation heading into Week 8

We’ve logged seven fantasy football weeks into the books, and all sorts of messiness and surprises at the running back position. Time for a State of the Backfield address for all 32 teams. Arizona Cardinals. Last year James Connor dined on touchdown deodorant; this year it's been worse efficiency...
Eagles acquire 3-time Pro Bowl DE Quinn from Bears

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — (AP) — The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles acquired three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears on Wednesday. Chicago gets a fourth-round pick in 2023 in return. Quinn goes from a rebuilding franchise to a Super Bowl contender. The Eagles (6-0) are...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Colts QB Matt Ryan 'personally disappointed' with benching, but will 'accept and embrace' backup role

The Indianapolis Colts benching Matt Ryan — the veteran quarterback they traded for during this past offseason — has been the most surprising story as teams prepare for Week 8. Ryan is nursing a sore shoulder and may not have been able to play, but head coach Frank Reich said Ryan's health didn't have anything to do with it — he would have been benched for backup QB Sam Ehlinger even if he was healthy.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
'Underdog' Heinicke changes Washington Commanders identity

Taylor Heinicke is not Carson Wentz. That much is obvious. Heinicke does not have the prototypical size or arm strength for an NFL quarterback such as Wentz, nor the expectations that come from being a No. 2 pick or the nine-figure contract. But he does bring what coach Ron Rivera...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bears LB Roquan Smith fights tears, exits news conference after learning of Robert Quinn trade

The Philadelphia Eagles surprised many with their trade for Chicago Bears pass-rusher Robert Quinn on Wednesday, but few were hit as hard as Quinn's teammate Roquan Smith. Smith had been speaking with reporters when he was told the veteran had been traded. After being asked for his opinion on Quinn's three-year tenure in Chicago, Smith struggled for words before requesting a moment to gather his thoughts.
CHICAGO, IL
Lions owner says she is still confident in team's leadership

ALLEN PARK, Mich. — (AP) — Detroit Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp shared her frustration with the team's 1-5 record and expressed confidence in the franchise's leadership. “We’ve got 11 more games to go, so I just don’t want everyone to push the panic button and give up the ship," Hamp said to reporters Wednesday while the team practiced. “I think we’ve got the right people in place to pull this off, and I truly believe that. I wouldn’t say that if I didn’t."
DETROIT, MI
Eagles stay aggressive, make trade with Bears for top pass rusher Robert Quinn

The Philadelphia Eagles aren't satisfied with a 6-0 start. They want to get better. General manager Howie Roseman made another big move on Tuesday, trading for pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears. Quinn has just one sack this season but posted 18.5 last season. He will add to an Eagles defense that was already pretty good. According to ESPN, the Eagles are sending the Bears a fourth-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Seahawks offense cruising behind Geno Smith, and the Russell Wilson trade keeps looking better

There's plenty in doubt through seven weeks of the NFL season. But one thing's increasingly clear. The Seattle Seahawks won the Russell Wilson trade by a landslide. The Seahawks cruised on Sunday to a 37-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers as perhaps the most surprising 4-3 team in the NFL. They were supposed to be in full rebuild mode while targeting a prime pick in next year's NFL draft after dealing Wilson to the Denver Broncos. Instead, they sit alone atop the NFC West while Denver's 2023 first-round pick acquired in the Wilson trade promises to land the premium selection.
SEATTLE, WA
Cardinals' Wainwright back in 2023; coaching staff to change

Adam Wainwright will pitch for the St. Louis Cardinals next season, choosing to return for an 18th with the club while longtime teammates Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina head into retirement. Cardinals president John Mozeliak said Wednesday that the 41-year-old Wainwright informed the NL Central champions of his decision to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
JJ Watt, wife Kealia Watt welcome son Koa James

The Watt family has added another member to the team. Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt and his soccer pro wife, Kealia Watt, have welcomed their first child — a son named Koa James, People magazine reported. They announced the news on Instagram, saying the baby was born on...
