Construction Starts on State, Boardman, Pine Streets in Traverse City for New Two-Way Traffic

Update 10/20/22 6:00 p.m.

Work is now underway in Traverse City to turn some of the city streets from one way traffic into two-ways.

City commissioners approved the plan Tuesday to change State Street and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets.

Crews were out digging up the traffic islands and removing them Thursday to make way for the two-way changes.

The two-way traffic is expected to be in effect by Nov. 11.

Original post 10/18/22 4:20 p.m.

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected.

The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.

“It’s not just change is to change, it’s really the thoughtful approach of how we are in 2022 and where are we going to be able to have a positive impact within the district as a whole,” says DDA CEO Jean Derenzy. “It’s to slow traffic, get a better pedestrian experience on State Street. Connectivity to the overall grid system. And have opportunity for when there are special events, and closing Front Street.”

The DDA says since they’ve done this before, trying the experiment back in the summer of 2020, it won’t take long to revamp the streets this time.

While originally planning to start in the spring of 2023, they’re now planning to be ready for two-way traffic by Nov. 11.