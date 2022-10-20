ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Construction Starts on State, Boardman, Pine Streets in Traverse City for New Two-Way Traffic

By Bill Froehlich
 4 days ago

Update 10/20/22 6:00 p.m.

Work is now underway in Traverse City to turn some of the city streets from one way traffic into two-ways.

City commissioners approved the plan Tuesday to change State Street and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets.

Crews were out digging up the traffic islands and removing them Thursday to make way for the two-way changes.

The two-way traffic is expected to be in effect by Nov. 11.

Original post 10/18/22 4:20 p.m.

Traverse City Commissioners are backing a proposal to turn a number of one way streets into two-ways for a two year experiment. And it will happen sooner than expected.

The suggestion by the Downtown Development Authority was approved by the City Commission Monday night, and will allow for a two year pilot program for State Street, and parts of Boardman and Pine Streets. They’ll be converted for two way traffic.

“It’s not just change is to change, it’s really the thoughtful approach of how we are in 2022 and where are we going to be able to have a positive impact within the district as a whole,” says DDA CEO Jean Derenzy. “It’s to slow traffic, get a better pedestrian experience on State Street. Connectivity to the overall grid system. And have opportunity for when there are special events, and closing Front Street.”

The DDA says since they’ve done this before, trying the experiment back in the summer of 2020, it won’t take long to revamp the streets this time.

While originally planning to start in the spring of 2023, they’re now planning to be ready for two-way traffic by Nov. 11.

Traverse City Takes Next Steps in Master Plan Process

Results of a recent community survey are now complete, as Traverse City is working towards building a new Master Plan. Leaders at City Hall launched the effort this summer. The idea of a Master Plan is to create a vision of what the community members want to see, and what’s needed to get there.
Will New Development Lead To Traffic Chaos On LaFranier Road?

Rewind a few decades and LaFranier Road was a mostly rural corridor – a connector for Hammond and South Airport roads with little in between but trees and fields. Today, it’s an ever-growing hub of residential development, dotted with apartment complexes, senior living facilities, and mobile home communities. Several new developments are in progress or on the way for the corridor – including the 216-unit South22 apartment complex and a 50-plus-acre joint development by Bay Area Transportation Authority (BATA) and the Traverse City Housing Commission (TCHC) – and those projects will only add more activity and population density to the area. Is this once-rural roadway up to the task of becoming a major population epicenter? Or will new development and increased activity push the traffic capacity of the road to its breaking point?
Traverse City DDA Discusses Leasing Outdoor Seating to Restaurants

The Downtown Development Authority in Traverse City met Friday to discuss adding curbside seating setups for restaurants. The DDA discussed purchasing platform cafe’s and leasing them to businesses downtown. The platform cafes would cost the DDA $30,000 and would feature a ramp for wheelchair access. They would lease them to businesses as a more affordable option for outdoor dining.
Benzie Area Christian Neighbors Ready to Open New Facility

For almost 40 years, Benzie Area Christian Neighbors have offered food, clothing and education to the Benzie area community. They did so from an old, cramped dark building. In 2018, they started planning a new updated facility. Now, they are ready to show it off. With more space, they are able to help the community even better and even add some services and programming.
Man Takes Traverse City Ambulance for a Joyride

It was an unusual end to a fairly typical medical run for the Traverse City Fire Department, when someone drove off in their ambulance. “Rescue 1 here was on a medical call. When the guys finished up with the call they went outside and noticed the ambulance was missing,” Fire Capt. Steve Ball says.
Look Out Below! Pumpkin Chunkin is Back at Wellington Farm

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No, it’s a pumpkin!. Wellington Farm in Grayling was launching pumpkins sky high Saturday for their annual Pumpkin Chunkin’ event. “Ten, 12 years ago, pumpkin chunking in the fall was very popular,” said worker Howard Taylor. “The fact that they were having the big tournaments going on out on the east coast, and it was all over television. So we thought, well, we could do that here! That’s how it all got started.”
Local Clerks Give Update on Voter Turnout as Deadline to Register Online, By Mail Passes

People who still want to register to vote in November’s General Election may not be able to register online or by mail anymore, but they can still get registered. Some clerks are reporting an influx of people registering to vote. Across the state, more than 1.5 million voters have already turned in their absentee ballot, a state record for a midterm election.
Winter weather advisory for multiple northern Michigan counties

NORTHERN MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Otsego, Montmorency, Kalkaska, Crawford, Cheboygan, Antrim, Mackinac, Presque Isle, and Chippewa counties. Look for slippery roads and limited visibility. More showers, rain and snow and more wind on Wednesday. However, the wind won't be as strong, and we won't see as much...
Free Laundry Services for those in Need in Grand Traverse County

Laundry is an extra expense for some families that they just cant afford. That’s where the laundry project steps in. This project is mostly for those families to supply their children with clean clothes to wear to school but expands to the homeless community and those who just may not have access to a washer in their own home. Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency adopted the laundry project in 2019 and plans on expanding it.
A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend.

 https://www.9and10news.com

