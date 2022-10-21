ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Sports

Can Los Angeles Lakers overcome historically bad shooting?

The Los Angeles Lakers have shot themselves into a ditch after just one week of the NBA season. Can they shoot their way out?. It would be an understatement to say the Lakers are off to a discouraging start under new head coach Darvin Ham. They're 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Their defeat to the Blazers on Sunday was a new low, as they blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.
FOX Sports

What should Lakers do with Russell Westbrook after 0-3 start? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

The Los Angeles Lakers fall 0-3 after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 106-104. With under 30 seconds remaining, Russell Westbrook attempted a 2-for-1 mid-jumper, but missed. This led to a go-ahead layup by Jerami Grant. After the game, LeBron James reacted to the shot, saying quote: 'I want to do what I've said over and over and it's not who I am,' which refers to defending Russ. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss what the Lakers should do with Russ moving forward.
FOX Sports

World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers

The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
FOX Sports

Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes, they do...
