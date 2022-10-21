Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
FOX Sports
Magic Johnson details relationship with LeBron James on 'Club Shay Shay'
"You could be responsible for the greatest franchise in the world." Of all the pitches Magic Johnson had given to players during his time as an executive, owner, coach or prospective teammate, the pitch he delivered to LeBron James still occupies his mind nearly four years later. Johnson detailed his...
FOX Sports
Can Los Angeles Lakers overcome historically bad shooting?
The Los Angeles Lakers have shot themselves into a ditch after just one week of the NBA season. Can they shoot their way out?. It would be an understatement to say the Lakers are off to a discouraging start under new head coach Darvin Ham. They're 0-3 with losses to the Golden State Warriors, LA Clippers and Portland Trail Blazers. Their defeat to the Blazers on Sunday was a new low, as they blew a seven-point lead in the final two minutes.
FOX Sports
What should Lakers do with Russell Westbrook after 0-3 start? | FIRST THINGS FIRST
The Los Angeles Lakers fall 0-3 after losing to the Portland Trail Blazers with a final score of 106-104. With under 30 seconds remaining, Russell Westbrook attempted a 2-for-1 mid-jumper, but missed. This led to a go-ahead layup by Jerami Grant. After the game, LeBron James reacted to the shot, saying quote: 'I want to do what I've said over and over and it's not who I am,' which refers to defending Russ. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss what the Lakers should do with Russ moving forward.
FOX Sports
Kawhi Leonard on the joy of finally being back from 'devastating' injury
LOS ANGELES – Kawhi Leonard is not prone to hyperbole. So, the word he chose to describe how he felt when he suffered a partially torn ACL in his right knee during an NBA title push in 2021 was especially revealing. "It was just devastating getting hurt in that...
FOX Sports
World Series 2022: Phillies-Astros, By The Numbers
The matchup for the 2022 World Series is set, as the Houston Astros will host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on Friday (8:03 p.m. ET on FOX). The Astros swept the New York Yankees in the ALCS, while the Phillies beat the San Diego Padres in five games in the NLCS.
FOX Sports
2022 World Series: How the Phillies can pull off the upset and beat the Astros
Let’s get this out of the way: The Astros are a better baseball team than the Phillies. A Phillies World Series win wouldn’t change that. Over a 162-game sample, Houston won 19 more games than Philadelphia. The gap between Houston and Philly was bigger than the gap between Philly and Oakland.
FOX Sports
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber crushed a 98 mph slider beyond the center field fence and the ball disappeared into a thicket of English ivy, Arborvitae, Holly, and other evergreen flourishing as the greenery backdrop at Citizens Bank Park. Most of Schwarber’s homers land -- and yes, they do...
Comments / 1