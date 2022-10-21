Read full article on original website
Related
104.1 WIKY
Czech parliament locks in 2023 deficit at $12 billion as war, energy crisis bite
PRAGUE (Reuters) – The Czech parliament gave its initial nod to the 2023 state budget bill, setting the deficit at 295 billion crowns ($12.1 billion) as the country grapples with soaring energy prices and other impacts of the war in Ukraine. The planned deficit — which is the bulk...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Coles posts 1.3% rise in first-quarter sales
(Reuters) – Australian supermarket chain Coles Group on Wednesday reported a 1.3% rise in first-quarter sales, benefiting from higher product prices and the easing of COVID-19 curbs. The company, which operates more than 800 stores in Australia, posted group sales revenue of A$9.89 billion ($6.32 billion) for the 13...
104.1 WIKY
Chinese state banks sold dollars to support yuan late on Tuesday – sources
SHANGHAI/BEIJING (Reuters) – Major Chinese state-owned banks sold U.S. dollars in both onshore and offshore markets in late trade on Tuesday to prop up the weakening yuan, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Such dollar selling comes as the Chinese currency is facing mounting downside...
104.1 WIKY
Marketmind: Policy peak?
(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. First Australia, now Canada. Who’ll be next to blink on interest rates?. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised rates by 50 basis points, less than the 75 bps markets had expected. This surprise mirrored the Reserve Bank of Australia’s half point hike three weeks ago, when investors had again positioned for an additional 25 bps of tightening.
104.1 WIKY
World Bank warns Solomon Islands of unsustainable debt without reform
WELLINGTON (Reuters) – The Solomon Islands will need to implement fiscal reforms such as alterations to its tax system and more efficient public spending or its debt levels may become unsustainable, the World Bank said in a report on Wednesday. With the Solomon Islands implementing a large public investment...
104.1 WIKY
Royal Bank of Canada eyes 2030 emission cuts in lending portfolio
LONDON (Reuters) – Royal Bank of Canada on Wednesday released interim 2030 targets to cut carbon emissions linked to some of its loans, yet drew criticism from environmental campaigners for not going far enough. The announcement comes ahead of the next round of global climate talks in Egypt in...
104.1 WIKY
Ex treasury secretary Mnuchin says U.S. in recession, will continue
RIYADH (Reuters) – Former U.S. treasury secretary Steve Mnuchin said on Wednesday he believed the United States was in a recession and said this would continue. Speaking at Riyadh’s flagship investment conference FII, he said: “I think we’ll probably see a peak of 4.5% 10-year rates.”
104.1 WIKY
TSX futures rise on commodity boost, BoC rate decision in focus
(Reuters) – Futures for Canada’s resources-heavy stock index rose on Wednesday as commodity prices gained, while investors awaited policy decision from the country’s central bank which is expected to deliver another big rate hike. The Bank of Canada (BoC) is seen raising interest rates by another three-quarters...
104.1 WIKY
Australia’s Medibank estimates about $22 million hit from data breach
(Reuters) -Medibank Private Ltd, Australia’s biggest health insurer, warned of a A$25 million to A$35 million ($16 million to $22.3 million) hit to first-half earnings from costs related to a data breach that compromised data of all its customers. It said on Wednesday that personal and significant amounts of...
104.1 WIKY
IMF chief expects UK PM Sunak’s government to stick to fiscal discipline
BERLIN (Reuters) – IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on Wednesday she expects new Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to steer Britain towards fiscal sustainability and said he was right to warn the public of difficult decisions ahead. Speaking to Reuters in Berlin, Georgieva welcomed what she said was Sunak’s clarity...
104.1 WIKY
UK finance minister Hunt tells Bailey he reaffirms BoE independence
LONDON (Reuters) – British finance minister Jeremy Hunt met Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey on Tuesday and reaffirmed his commitment to the central bank’s independence and its inflation target, the Treasury said on Wednesday. “Both agreed to work closely to restore confidence and stability in the UK...
104.1 WIKY
Stellantis CEO: Euro 7 standards are “diversion”
BERLIN (Reuters) – Uncertainty over the future of European regulation on auto emissions gives Chinese competitors already ahead of the game an additional advantage, Stellantis chief executive Carlos Tavares said at a conference in Berlin on Tuesday. The chief executive said that the so-called Euro 7 standards, which aim...
104.1 WIKY
Westfield-owner Unibail confirms recovery, hikes guidance again
(Reuters) – Shopping mall owner Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield on Wednesday raised its guidance for the second time this year, as tenant sales for the first nine months of 2022 exceeded pre-pandemic levels. The group, which counts Forum des Halles in Paris and Madrid’s La Vaguada among its assets, now targets full-year...
104.1 WIKY
Turkish competition board fines Meta Platforms $18.6 million
ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey’s competition authority said on Wednesday that it had fined Facebook-parent Meta Platforms Inc 346.72 million lira ($18.63 million) for violating competition law. In a statement, the Turkish Competition Board said it decided the company obstructed its competitors operating in social network services and online...
104.1 WIKY
Analysis-Behind facade of unity, Franco-German relations falter as crises mount
PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) – When Germany unveiled a 200 billion euro ($200 billion) package to shield its industry and consumers from soaring energy prices, its government failed to notify neighbouring France beforehand, leaving French President Emmanuel Macron seething in private. “We learnt about it in the press. That’s not the...
104.1 WIKY
Tech stocks drag European shares lower after sombre Wall Street earnings
(Reuters) – European stocks slipped from one-month highs on Wednesday, with technology stocks leading the losses as disappointing results from Wall Street giants and a warning from Dutch semiconductor supplier ASM added to concerns about slowing economic growth. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.2% by 0719 GMT. The...
104.1 WIKY
Yellen respects Japan’s decision not to disclose any fx intervention -MOF’s Kanda
TOKYO (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen respects Japan’s stance of not disclosing whether it had intervened in the foreign exchange market, Japan’s top currency diplomat said on Wednesday, adding he was in close touch with the United States every day. “We will monitor the market...
104.1 WIKY
UK’s Sunak plans to meet Biden in G20 summit
(Reuters) – British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday evening and they are set to meet in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia, a Downing Street spokesperson said. The leaders discussed the extent of UK-U.S. cooperation, both bilaterally and in regions...
104.1 WIKY
Brazil’s Lula widens lead slightly over Bolsonaro in two polls
SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s lead over President Jair Bolsonaro has widened slightly to 6 percentage points less than one week ahead of a runoff vote, two polls showed on Wednesday. Both were conducted between Sunday and Tuesday, and the results...
104.1 WIKY
Refiner Phillips 66 cutting staff at refineries, terminals, offices -sources
HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil refiner Phillips 66 has begun cutting employees at several refineries, refined products terminals and offices as part of a restructuring program, said two people familiar with the matter. The job cuts affect a small number salaried employees in management and upper-level technical services workers...
Comments / 0