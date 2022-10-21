(Reuters) – A look at the day ahead in Asian markets from Jamie McGeever. First Australia, now Canada. Who’ll be next to blink on interest rates?. The Bank of Canada on Wednesday raised rates by 50 basis points, less than the 75 bps markets had expected. This surprise mirrored the Reserve Bank of Australia’s half point hike three weeks ago, when investors had again positioned for an additional 25 bps of tightening.

