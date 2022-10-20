ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Officials in Texas' most populous county ask DOJ to send federal monitors in response to state plans to send observers for general election

By Andy Rose, Maeve Reston
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 222

Lord Synn
3d ago

they are freaking out because the state is making sure election laws/procedures are followed in an effort to combat fraud ....that's pretty telling isn't it

Reply(25)
53
Kim Lorenz Early
3d ago

Funny, current administration claimed the election was fair and didn't see any fraud, interesting. So if the republican party claimed there was fraud it was dismissed. Now the democrats are concerned about the election integrity? Wow!!

Reply(24)
31
Kari Bumm
3d ago

mail in ballots shouldn't even be allowed this year unless you are military overseas or disabled and can't vote in person. That's the way it always used to be. there was never any widespread voter fraud until they started sending out thousands of ballots and have no way of keeping track of who got them. if you are able to walk to a dropbox, then you're able enough to vote in person

Reply(6)
16
CNN

CNN

