CNN

Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million

Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share.
The Hill

Tesla under criminal probe for self-driving claims: Reuters

Tesla is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the company’s claims about its self-driving technology, Reuters reported. The DOJ probe, which was reportedly opened last year, joins several other legal challenges over Tesla’s autopilot software. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) filed a...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending

Government spending and high taxes have worsened recent inflation’s effects on low- and middle-class Americans, Iowa’s Republican congressional candidates argue as they aim to take back U.S. Congress. But Democrats say investments are necessary to help families struggling with recent soaring prices and say these programs can be financed by raising taxes for the wealthy. […] The post Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Deadline

Elon Musk, The “Chief Twit”, Has Entered The Building Ahead Of Twitter Deal Deadline

Elon Musk appropriately documented his arrival Wednesday at Twitter headquarters on the social media platform, two days before a Friday deadline imposed by a judge for Musk to acquire the tech giant. It is widely expected that the $44 billion deal will close by Friday after a wild ride to get there, a move that would turn Twitter into a private company. Musk tweeted a video of himself entering the company’s San Francisco headquarters today carrying a sink basin, accompanied by the quip, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also updated his @elonmusk bio to “Chief Twit.” It’s the latest...
