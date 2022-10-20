Elon Musk appropriately documented his arrival Wednesday at Twitter headquarters on the social media platform, two days before a Friday deadline imposed by a judge for Musk to acquire the tech giant. It is widely expected that the $44 billion deal will close by Friday after a wild ride to get there, a move that would turn Twitter into a private company. Musk tweeted a video of himself entering the company’s San Francisco headquarters today carrying a sink basin, accompanied by the quip, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also updated his @elonmusk bio to “Chief Twit.” It’s the latest...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 21 MINUTES AGO