Read full article on original website
Related
New SEC rule requires executives to give back bonuses when accountants screw up
The Securities and Exchange Commission voted Wednesday to adopt a new rule that would require public companies to take back executive compensation when their financial statements contain errors.
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Trump joked that the 'only way' to find the SCOTUS leaker from Roe decision is threaten they will be the 'bride of a prisoner'
Donald Trump said threats of being a "bride of another prisoner" should be used to find the source of the Dobbs leak. The court investigation into the Dobbs leak has not yet produced any publically-shared findings. The leak was reported by Politico's Josh Gerstein and Alexander Ward in May ahead...
Attorney General Merrick Garland vows Justice Department ‘will not permit voters to be intimidated’ ahead of midterms
Washington CNN — Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday vowed that the US Justice Department “will not permit voters to be intimidated” during November’s midterm elections. “The Justice Department has an obligation to guarantee a free and fair vote by everyone who’s qualified to vote and...
Liz Cheney's doomsday prediction on a third Trump presidential bid
Rep. Liz Cheney thinks that if the GOP nominates Donald Trump for president again in 2024, it will be the end of the Republican Party. Or at least the end of the Republican Party as we currently think of it.
CNN Polls show Democrats are ahead in races for governor in Michigan and Pennsylvania, with no clear leader in Wisconsin
CNN — The Wisconsin race for governor has no clear leader, while Democratic gubernatorial candidates hold the edge in Michigan and Pennsylvania, according to new CNN polls conducted by SSRS in the three key states. Wisconsin’s incumbent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has the support of 50% of likely voters,...
Here's how you know Donald Trump is afraid of Ron DeSantis
The 2022 campaign isn't even over yet, but Donald Trump is already starting a 2024 fight with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
Trump lost America’s suburbs. Now the GOP might be about to win them back
Summerlin, Nevada CNN — Republicans’ path to control of the US House winds through suburbs like the ones that ring the sprawling metropolis of Las Vegas here in Nevada’s 3rd Congressional District, where Democratic Rep. Susie Lee is fighting for a third term. During the presidency of...
Updated Covid-19 vaccines boost protection, but may not beat original formula against BA.4 and BA.5, early studies suggest
CNN — The updated Covid-19 booster shots appear to work about as well against the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron subvariants as the original boosters they replaced, according to two new studies from research teams at Harvard and Columbia universities. The research suggests that our bodies have been well-trained to...
Mobileye goes public, raising Intel $861 million
Intel spun out its driver-assist subsidiary Mobileye Wednesday and raised $861 million in the initial public offering. Mobileye's stock was up about 34% during trading Wednesday from the initial public offering price of $21 a share.
'Not some high school romance': White House bristles at latest jab in US-Saudi spat
The White House bristled Wednesday at a top Saudi official's assertion the kingdom was the more "mature" partner in a relationship roiled by an ongoing spat over oil production that has seen top US officials begin exploring options to recalibrate ties to the Gulf monarchy.
A key market indicator is signaling a recession
Recession worries continue to haunt Wall Street. A key indicator in the bond market is flashing signs of a potential downturn.
GM: All US facilities will be powered by renewables by 2025
That five-year difference will erase an estimated 1 million metric tons of carbon emissions, equal to the emissions produced by burning 1 billion pounds of coal, GM said.
First on CNN: Biden directs an additional $18 million to House and Senate Democrats in final push to hold on to majorities
President Joe Biden has directed the Democratic National Committee to immediately transfer an additional $10 million to the House and Senate Democratic campaign arms and offered an additional $8 million for the two groups through fundraising in the lead up to Election Day, according to a Democratic official.
Trump told Arizona GOP Senate nominee 'you'll lose if you go soft' on election fraud claims
Former President Donald Trump took Blake Masters to task after the Arizona Republican Senate nominee said in a debate this month that he hadn't seen evidence of election fraud in Arizona.
Tesla under criminal probe for self-driving claims: Reuters
Tesla is under criminal investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ) over the company’s claims about its self-driving technology, Reuters reported. The DOJ probe, which was reportedly opened last year, joins several other legal challenges over Tesla’s autopilot software. The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) filed a...
Putin points to US as Russia mobilizes ill prisoners to fight in war
As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Putin points to the US while Russia sends prisoners with diseases to the front line of war, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending
Government spending and high taxes have worsened recent inflation’s effects on low- and middle-class Americans, Iowa’s Republican congressional candidates argue as they aim to take back U.S. Congress. But Democrats say investments are necessary to help families struggling with recent soaring prices and say these programs can be financed by raising taxes for the wealthy. […] The post Who can fix inflation? Iowa congressional candidates focus on taxes, spending appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Elon Musk, The “Chief Twit”, Has Entered The Building Ahead Of Twitter Deal Deadline
Elon Musk appropriately documented his arrival Wednesday at Twitter headquarters on the social media platform, two days before a Friday deadline imposed by a judge for Musk to acquire the tech giant. It is widely expected that the $44 billion deal will close by Friday after a wild ride to get there, a move that would turn Twitter into a private company. Musk tweeted a video of himself entering the company’s San Francisco headquarters today carrying a sink basin, accompanied by the quip, “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” He also updated his @elonmusk bio to “Chief Twit.” It’s the latest...
Unnamed woman alleges Herschel Walker pressured her into an abortion in 1993
A woman who claims she was in a years-long romantic relationship with Herschel Walker says the Republican Senate nominee for Georgia pressured her into having an abortion in 1993, she announced at a press conference on Wednesday.
CNN
1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0