unfortunately, that's the new strategy being used by every single republican candidate. NOT ONE WORD of how they're going to fix our issues! these republican women candidates are embarrassing themselves with all the trash that comes out of their mouths. I was brought up to respect women but I gotta tell ya, when these republican women start talking and the trash that comes out of their mout h s makes it difficult!! why can't they speak like Ms Cheney, a true real republican that has honor and dignity!
She needs serious help along with a lot of others. I am not saying this to be mean, I sincerely mean it. I hope these folks can pull themselves out of QAnon rabbit holes and find their way back to reality.
When you’re too right wing for Newsmax, you know you’ve gone off the rails. Unbelievable that she was once a journalist for 60 Minutes.
