No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...

28 DAYS AGO