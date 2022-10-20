Read full article on original website
'Truly deranged': Jake Tapper plays ad for GOP candidate who could win
CNN's Jake Tapper plays an ad from Jim Marchant, the Republican Secretary of State candidate in Nevada, and discusses how election lies have become mainstream in the party.
Tapper: What Trump said to make Woodward 'break glass in case of emergency'
CNN's Jake Tapper explains why veteran Watergate journalist Bob Woodward is sounding the alarm about former President Donald Trump ahead of the 2024 election.
Jake Tapper calls this 'a flashing red light' for Democrats
CNN's Jake Tapper looks ahead to the upcoming midterms and explains why it's looking like Democrats will be disappointed with the results.
Opinion: Britain has a new prime minister -- that no one in Britain voted for
By the end of this week, Britain will have a new prime minister. After all the chaos and dysfunction, the British people deserve a say over who governs the country, writes Laura Beers.
'Never heard another president say anything like that': Woodward reacts to Trump's Kim Jong Un remarks
CNN's Jake Tapper sits down with Bob Woodward to discuss a past audio recording of former President Trump discussing his political relationship with North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un.
CNN analysts break down Fetterman's performance in debate
Following the only debate in the key Pennsylvania Senate race, CNN's panel of analysts breaks down Democratic candidate John Fetterman's performance, after a stroke in May left him with lasting complications.
Ex-GOP adviser predicts what will happen if Republicans win majority in Congress
Mark McKinnon, co-creator of Showtime's "The Circus" and former political adviser, discusses the "Marjorie Taylor Greene phenomenon" within the Republican party with CNN anchor John Berman.
'Just take a look': Video reveals dire reality for Russian soldiers
Video shows new Russian recruits talking about rusty, jammed weapons and being forced to buy their own uniforms and gear. CNN's Erin Burnett reports.
Woodward on moment in Trump interview that was like a 'thunderclap'
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward talks to CNN's Jake Tapper about asking former President Donald Trump if the Covid-19 pandemic was "the leadership test of a lifetime."
Belarusian doctor describes injuries he saw after botched assault on Kyiv
As questions grow over Belarus' role in Russia's war in Ukraine, CNN investigates how several civilian hospitals were used to treat injured Russian soldiers in the early weeks of the conflict. In an exclusive interview, a Belarusian doctor offers new insights into the extent of the Kremlin's casualties, revealing their injuries in X-rays he smuggled out. CNN international correspondent Melissa Bell reports.
'He's becoming more and more emotional': Putin's former speechwriter decodes behavior
Former Putin speechwriter Abbas Gallyamov tells CNN's Erin Burnett what stands out to him about Russian President Vladimir Putin's current demeanor.
CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes
We're going to start today by taking you to the country of Nigeria where the worst flooding in a decade has displaced more than one million people from their homes. Victims of the flood blame the government's response for the disaster....government officials say they released flood warnings ahead of time and advised residents to move to safer ground. But, what can be done to help the situation?
Amanpour asks Russian ambassador if nukes are on the table. Hear his response
CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour presses Russia's ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin on Vladimir Putin's veiled threats to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.
'Not some high school romance': White House bristles at latest jab in US-Saudi spat
The White House bristled Wednesday at a top Saudi official's assertion the kingdom was the more "mature" partner in a relationship roiled by an ongoing spat over oil production that has seen top US officials begin exploring options to recalibrate ties to the Gulf monarchy.
'Most aggressive subpoena I've ever seen': Honig on Jan 6 committee's latest move
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol announced that the panel has officially subpoenaed former President Donald Trump. CNN's Elie Honig explains what's next.
Putin escalates battle, sends diseased Russian prisoners to front lines
As tensions between Ukraine and Russia continue to escalate, Putin points to the US while Russia sends prisoners with diseases to the front line of war, according to Ukraine's military intelligence. CNN's Fred Pleitgen has the details.
'Highly inappropriate': Ex-US ambassador on Trump and Giuliani's handling of Ukraine
Gordon Sondland, former US Ambassador to the European Union, reflects on his time at the Trump White House with CNN anchor Brianna Keilar.
Former Trump adviser Tom Barrack criticizes his rhetoric and GOP 'racist tone'
Barrack has testified at trial this week that he felt the Republican Party had taken on a "racist tone," as people embraced Trump's ideas of building a wall between the US and Mexico, the Muslim ban and other proposals.
White House claims US is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on protests
White House officials said that the United States is seeing signs Russia may be advising Iran on how to crack down on public demonstrations, after clashes broke out across Iran during demonstrations marking 40 days since the death of Mahsa Amini.
'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move
The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to force the top two lawyers from Donald Trump's White House counsel's office to testify about their conversations with the former President. This comes as the DOJ tries to break through the privilege firewall Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his actions on January 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the investigation.
