ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

Belarusian doctor describes injuries he saw after botched assault on Kyiv

As questions grow over Belarus' role in Russia's war in Ukraine, CNN investigates how several civilian hospitals were used to treat injured Russian soldiers in the early weeks of the conflict. In an exclusive interview, a Belarusian doctor offers new insights into the extent of the Kremlin's casualties, revealing their injuries in X-rays he smuggled out. CNN international correspondent Melissa Bell reports.
CNN

CNN 10: The big stories of the day, explained in 10 minutes

We're going to start today by taking you to the country of Nigeria where the worst flooding in a decade has displaced more than one million people from their homes. Victims of the flood blame the government's response for the disaster....government officials say they released flood warnings ahead of time and advised residents to move to safer ground.  But, what can be done to help the situation? 
CNN

'Deep trouble': Consultant during Trump's impeachment gives his take on DOJ move

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to force the top two lawyers from Donald Trump's White House counsel's office to testify about their conversations with the former President. This comes as the DOJ tries to break through the privilege firewall Trump has used to avoid scrutiny of his actions on January 6, 2021, according to three people familiar with the investigation.
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
171K+
Post
1017M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy