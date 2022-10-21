Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
News 12
Police at Stamford HS Tuesday morning due to recent events locally, nationally
Students at Stamford High School arrived Tuesday morning to an extra police presence in light of recent events both locally and halfway across the country. “In the driveway, there was a bunch of cop cars with their lights on,” said student Carina Palomba. “I just saw like a cop...
recordpatriot.com
West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained
WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
darientimes.com
Darien officials agree to settle lawsuit over controversial Parklands housing development plan
DARIEN — A contentious legal battle is coming to a close after residents, the developer and town officials all approved a compromise to reduce the size and number of apartments in the plan for the controversial Parklands housing complex. In April, six residents filed a lawsuit against the town...
sheltonherald.com
Greenwich schools throw away 28 lbs a day in liquids. Could changing that save the district money?
GREENWICH — New Lebanon School is reducing the amount of trash carried out at lunchtime — and could save the district money in garbage hauling fees — by resuming a waste-reduction program this school year. And there are now extra eyes on the school's efforts as supporters...
ctexaminer.com
Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building
STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
sheltonherald.com
Stamford schools looking at $742M price tag to replace and renovate school buildings
STAMFORD — The plan to fix Stamford's school buildings will take 20 years and cost the city roughly $742 million. Those were the figures presented by architectural firm SLAM Collaborative during a meeting of the school department's Long Term Facilities Committee last week. The numbers represent an increase from...
3 Bridgeport Schools Put On Lockout After A Man With Gun Was Reported In Area
Several Fairfield County schools were put on lockout after two people were reported arguing, one with a firearm, in the area. The incident took place in Bridgeport, around 11:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24, in the 1200 block of State Street. Bridgeport Police responded to the area after the city's 911...
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Car Into A House
2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
trumbulltimes.com
Westport police warn of increase in fraudulent practice known as 'check washing'
WESTPORT — Local police are recommending changes to personal finance practices amid a spike in reports of check fraud. Westport police said Monday that the department has observed an increase in cases involving check washing. The term refers to the process of erasing details from a completed check so the amount of money paid out and the name of the payee can be altered, according to police. The culprit or culprits then cash or deposit the check at a bank, police said.
“Abstinence,” Not Methadone, Set For CVS Site
The leaders of a Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit promised to keep preaching abstinence — and not to branch out into prescribing methadone — as they prepare to move their local outpatient clinic into the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street. Top officials at the Midwestern Connecticut...
The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut
Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
onlyinbridgeport.com
For This Ganim An Election To Cement History
Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
trumbulltimes.com
Police at Stamford High Tuesday morning after unsubstantiated threat made on blog
STAMFORD — Multiple officers were dispatched to Stamford High School Tuesday morning following a threat made over social media a day earlier, according to police. Lt. Jerry Junes said about five police officers were posted outside of the high school as “a precaution” following the threat made online.
sheltonherald.com
Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary
FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
milfordmirror.com
Dan Haar: Anti-Lamont rally in CT town a troubling sign of uncivil politics
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. We like to think that we in genteel Connecticut are above the sort of uncivilized political fray unfolding in other states, the shouting and ugly comments. We are not. An event in Fairfield over the weekend serves as one illustration.
News 12
Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store
A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
newcanaanite.com
Two Charged in Domestic Incident on Adams Lane
Police on Monday morning arrested an Adams Lane man and woman following a domestic incident. At about 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to their home regarding a domestic dispute, according to a police report. There, police conducted an investigation and brought a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct...
Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
Swatting incidents hit at least 9 Connecticut schools; triggers massive response in Stamford
Law enforcement agencies across the state responded to several schools for swatting incidents Friday morning as thousands of police officers gathered in East Hartford for the joint funeral of two Bristol police officers killed in the line of duty.
trumbulltimes.com
Former priest sentenced to one year in jail in Danbury molestation case
DANBURY — A former priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has been ordered to serve one year in jail after pleading guilty to revised charges. Jaime Marin-Cardona, 54, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in jail, suspended after one year, plus five years probation for a risk of injury to child charge and one year in jail for a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
