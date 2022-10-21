ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
recordpatriot.com

West Haven officials clash on why sites aren't maintained

WEST HAVEN — The chairman of the committee tasked with overseeing the city's expenditure of $29 million in federal pandemic recovery funding made a proposition to the City Council: some of that funding could be used to support city public works employees to complete special projects to address flooding.
WEST HAVEN, CT
ctexaminer.com

Public Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. on Sale of Haig Avenue Building

STAMFORD – Three weeks after Mayor Caroline Simmons withdrew her proposal to sell a historic city building and convert it to housing units, confusion is stirring around a second proposal to sell another historic city building. Some residents of the Springdale neighborhood over the weekend found notes tucked into...
STAMFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Stamford News: Car Into A House

2022-10-23@8:44pm–#Stamford CT– A car has crashed into a home on Vine Road. The building inspector has been called to the scene. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
STAMFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Westport police warn of increase in fraudulent practice known as 'check washing'

WESTPORT — Local police are recommending changes to personal finance practices amid a spike in reports of check fraud. Westport police said Monday that the department has observed an increase in cases involving check washing. The term refers to the process of erasing details from a completed check so the amount of money paid out and the name of the payee can be altered, according to police. The culprit or culprits then cash or deposit the check at a bank, police said.
WESTPORT, CT
New Haven Independent

“Abstinence,” Not Methadone, Set For CVS Site

The leaders of a Danbury-based addiction-treatment nonprofit promised to keep preaching abstinence — and not to branch out into prescribing methadone — as they prepare to move their local outpatient clinic into the former CVS site at Whalley Avenue and Orchard Street. Top officials at the Midwestern Connecticut...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

The Top 10 Drunkest Towns in Connecticut

Menshealth.com recently did a deep dive to discover the 100 cities across the United States that were the booziest. They contacted the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
CONNECTICUT STATE
onlyinbridgeport.com

For This Ganim An Election To Cement History

Another election and another cycle for Probate Judge Paul Ganim…without an opponent. His older brother Joe has history on his side as the youngest serving Bridgeport mayor as well as climaxing an unlikely return to the mayoralty in 2015 after a fall from grace in 2003, but Paul’s fait accompli is now on the horizon with 24 consecutive years of service and another four more in the bank when he’s elected again in November, eclipsing Socialist Mayor Jasper McLevy’s 24-year consecutive run from 1933-57.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
sheltonherald.com

Families rally against possible closure of Fairfield's Dwight Elementary

FAIRFIELD — Chants of "Save our schools" and "Save Dwight" echoed through downtown Fairfield on Saturday, as more than 60 people rallied to prevent closure of Dwight Elementary School. Organizers of the rally on the Sherman Green on Saturday afternoon said they wanted to raise community awareness of the...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Fire damages Bridgeport flooring supply store

A two-alarm fire damaged a Bridgeport flooring supply store, officials say. The fire happened at King Floor Supplies 2, located at 215 Island Brook Ave., just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Bridgeport Fire Chief Lance Edwards says the building houses hardwood floors and adhesives, so there was a concern with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
newcanaanite.com

Two Charged in Domestic Incident on Adams Lane

Police on Monday morning arrested an Adams Lane man and woman following a domestic incident. At about 9:10 a.m. on Oct. 24, officers were dispatched to their home regarding a domestic dispute, according to a police report. There, police conducted an investigation and brought a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct...
STAMFORD, CT
WTNH

Arrest made in downtown Bridgeport shooting that killed 1, injured 2

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — A 38-year-old Stratford man is being held on a $2 million bond for charges connected to a deadly shooting in downtown Bridgeport. The U.S. Marshals, along with police from Bridgeport and Stratford, arrested 38-year-old Joseph Omar Dejesus at a relative’s home in Stratford, according to an announcement from Bridgeport police. Dominique […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Former priest sentenced to one year in jail in Danbury molestation case

DANBURY — A former priest accused of sexually assaulting one boy and groping another has been ordered to serve one year in jail after pleading guilty to revised charges. Jaime Marin-Cardona, 54, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in jail, suspended after one year, plus five years probation for a risk of injury to child charge and one year in jail for a fourth-degree sexual assault charge.
DANBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy