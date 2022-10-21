Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasHarrisburg, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasNags Head, NC
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersWilmington, NC
You Don’t Want To Miss This Seafood Event in Little River in OctoberKennardo G. JamesLittle River, SC
Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3
2022 Witches Dance/Walkabout set for Oct. 28 in Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — It’s a haunted happening for a worthy cause, and it’s sure to bring smiles to the faces of young and young-at-heart spectators. The 2022 Annual Witches Dance/Walk-about begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 28 at the boardwalk gazebo in Carolina Beach. After a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Brunswick County fall festival returns with full event Thursday
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — You can kick off the halloween fun a little early with the kiddos in Brunswick County on Thursday. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office Fall Festival is returning in its full form for the first time since the pandemic this year. The fall festival...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington removes Front Street oak trees
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The City of Wilmington made the decision to chop down several of the oak trees that stood along a portion of Front Street for more than 40 years. According to a spokesperson with the city, it was simply not feasible to keep the trees where they were, as the underground construction would have caused severe, and even fatal damage to the trees.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Elderly Leland couple loses everything in fire, community steps in to help
LELAND, NC (WWAY)– A routine morning trip to dialysis for one Leland couple quickly turned into a disaster they least expected. “I just really couldn’t say anything but just think. What are we going to do? Where is she going to lay down because when she gets done with that, she doesn’t feel too good”, said fire victim, Lenwood Ballard.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cameron Art Museum searching for descendants of United States Colored Troops
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re a descendant of someone who fought in the Civil War with the United States Colored Troops, the Cameron Art Museum wants to hear from you. The Museum has announced a call for descendants of the 1st, 5th, 10th, 27th, and 37th United States Colored Troops regiments for an oral history collection and for a homecoming celebration in November of 2023 to honor the legacy of these brave men and their families.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Jean Beasley receives award for lifetime sea turtle conservation work
SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — The Karen Beasley Sea Turtle Center founder, Jean Beasley, has been given an award to honor her years of work and vast impact. She has received the Thomas L. Quay Wildlife Diversity Award for her lifetime achievements in sea turtle conservation. Beasley created the...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Salvation Army Cape Fear accepting Angel Child applications for one more week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The Salvation Army of Cape Fear is now taking applications for its Angel Tree Program. The organization uses the campaign to assist those who may not be able to provide their children with presents on Christmas morning. The application period for this year’s drive opened earlier...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City Yam Festival draws thousands
TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) – Thousands showed up for this year’s Yam Festival in Tabor City over the weekend. The festival kicked off on Saturday with a parade filled with floats, cars, and of course the Yam Festival’s Mascot Tiger “Tater” Lovette. According to organizers,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Local group helps clean 75 pounds of trash from Wilmington creek
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Several people from Live Oak Bank Pavilion recently partnered with Paddle NC and Plastic Ocean Project to clean up a local creek. The work took place last Friday, with volunteers picking trash out of Lower Burnt Mill Creek. Over 75 pounds of trash was collected....
WWAY NewsChannel 3
“Art with Heart” raises nearly 40k for Southport New Hope Clinic
Southport, NC (WWAY) – It was an afternoon of art, music, and dancing in Southport over the weekend, held to support a free clinic. New Hope Clinic partnered with Brunswick Arts Council to bring some of the best local artwork together, which was sold to the highest bidder to raise money for the health center.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
BCC instructor, students discover history in archaeology dig
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A Brunswick Community College instructor and her students recently unearthed history in downtown Wilmington. Heather Crisco accompanied several BCC students to a community dig on Front Street as part of a unit on Archaeology in an attempt to bring learning to life. “I wanted to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Enchanted Airlie tickets going on sale soon
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A holiday favorite is just around the corner and tickets are about to go on sale. Enchanted Airlie tickets are set to go on sale next Wednesday. The holiday tradition has been going on at Airlie Gardens since 2005. It begins on Black...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Hundreds come out for grand opening of new Wilmington Harris Teeter
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tuesday marked the grand opening event for a new Harris Teeter location in Wilmington and hundreds of people came out to check out the new store and it’s unique features. The ribbon cutting ceremony occurred at 5:00 p.m., with the Taste of Teeter sampling...
coastalreview.org
Dock debris following Ian ‘worst we’ve seen,’ crews say
Joe Huie was not expecting this. Sections of docks and roofs, lumber and handrails tossed by Hurricane Ian-driven waves and wind-littered soundfront shorelines in southern Brunswick County. “This is the worst we’ve seen so far,” Huie said. The debris field scattered along sound banks back into marshlands from Brick Landing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Harris teeter holding grand opening Tuesday
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington’s newest Harris Teeter is opening its doors Tuesday afternoon. A ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony is set for 5:00 p.m., with a sampling event running until 8:00 p.m, offering complimentary samples of some of Harris Teeter’s most unique products. The store is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach Town Council discusses parking in workshop
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) —The town council held a workshop on Monday, and one of the big topics discussed was parking. Council received an update on some of the changes made this year, including text-to-park being implemented in all parking areas, and the installation of license plate recognition to aid in parking enforcement.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Road closures expected this week around Canal Drive due to abnormally high tides
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Several road closures are expected at times this week due to higher than normal tides. A new moon cycle starting Tuesday combined with the moon reaching ‘perigee’ — its closest point of approach to the Earth during the month — will lead to the flooding concerns.
cohaitungchi.com
Lake Waccamaw State Park (11 Things We Love About It!)
Lake Waccamaw State Park in Columbus County is a small slice of beauty, running along part of the Carolina bay for which it is named. The bay’s 9,000 acres are joined by tons of lakeshore properties and two boat ramps. You are reading: Things to do in lake waccamaw...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Wilmington, NC
The historic and picturesque beach city of Wilmington, North Carolina possesses a rich background, complete with horse-drawn carriages parading through downtown and even a World War II battleship (aptly named Battleship North Carolina)!. Wilmington also has a thriving arts district full of cultural appreciation. The local restaurants are also superb...
4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you love eating seafood and you also happen to live in North Carolina, I have put together a list of four amazing seafood places in North Carolina that are great options for both a casual meal, as well as celebrating a special occasion.
Comments / 0