Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
$25,000 reward being offered to find man who robbed mail carrier in Matteson
CHICAGO (CBS)-- A $25,000 reward is being offered to help find a man who robbed a mail carrier at gunpoint.The mail carrier was robbed in south suburban Matteson around 3 p.m. on October 13 near 212th Place and Main Street. Police released a photo of the suspect seen with a bright blue duffle bag. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago woman gave loaded pistol to 9-year-old as cops investigated ‘person with a gun’ call, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say a woman gave her 9-year-old son a loaded pistol after Chicago police responded to a call about a person with a gun inside a West Side clothing store. Roslyn Price, 26, is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and child endangerment. Around 2:45 p.m. Friday, Chicago...
Suburban man charged with fatally shooting 41-year-old who was on his way home from work
LAKE IN THE HILLS, Ill. - A Lake in the Hills man has been indicted after allegedly fatally shooting a man who was on his way home from working at a restaurant in 2020. Dru K. Jarvis, 23, has been indicted by a grand jury for the offenses of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a street gang member.
West suburban senior living facility manager acquitted of neglect in death of resident
A manager of a west suburban senior living facility has been acquitted of the most serious charges involved in the death of one of the facility’s residents.
8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago
An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
cwbchicago.com
Wild video: Dirt bikers surround woman’s car, fire shots at her in Old Town
Chicago police are investigating after dirt bikers surrounded a woman’s car in Old Town and one of them fired shots as she tried to get away on Monday evening. A person living in a nearby high-rise caught most of the incident on video, including the shooting. The woman was not injured.
Grayslake police release photos of suspect after Gurnee Mills Portillo's robbed
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog
JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
Reward offered for info leading to arrest in Maywood murder
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Dyanla "DeDe" Rainey.
Hazel Crest police looking for men seen on video at playground with guns
Hazel Crest police department issued a community alert after a social media video showed two men in a playground with guns.
Waukegan teacher arrested for allegedly assaulting Jack Benny Middle School student
Officials sat Jack Benny Middle School in Waukegan are investigating after a student says he was physically assaulted by a substitute teacher.
Police investigating incident involving physical altercation between teacher, student in Batavia
Police are investigating a physical altercation between a Batavia High School student and a staffer that occurred last Friday in the lunchroom and was caught on videotape.
Lake County coroner to determine cause of death after human remains were found in wood
CHICAGO (CBS) -- We may get answers in a northwest Indiana mystery, after a duck hunter found human remains.It was in a wooded area near I-80/94 in Griffith. The Lake County coroner is scheduled to conduct a forensic exam on a skull and other bones discovered.Investigators said it appears the bones have been there at least six months.
Gurnee Mills Portillo's employee robbed at gunpoint, causing soft lockdown at nearby schools: police
Police are considering the armed robbery suspect "armed and dangerous."
WSPY NEWS
Aurora man charged in stabbing death
An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
Bellwood mother of 2 killed, man critically hurt in DuSable Lake Shore Drive shooting
"She was just a 26-year-old girl with two daughters and trying to do right," said the victim's cousin.
cwbchicago.com
Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say
Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
nadignewspapers.com
Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported on Far Northwest Side
The Area Five Detective Division is issuing an alert about smash-and-grab burglaries at seven businesses between 4:06 and 4:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Far Northwest Side neighborhoods of Gladstone Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park in the 16th District. In these incidents the offenders used a...
Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold
BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
