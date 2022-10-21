An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO