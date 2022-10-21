ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

Comments / 1

CBS Chicago

Mother of 13-year-old shot, paralyzed by CPD officer in Austin neighborhood to provide update

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The mother of a 13-year-old boy shot and paralyzed by Chicago police says she will provide an update in the case.Officers shot that boy in the back as he ran from a stolen vehicle in the Austin neighborhood last May.Video of the incident show he was unarmed and had his hands up.His mother, Cierra Corbit, is now suing the city. She claims her son posed no threat to police... and the shooting was unjustified.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

8-Year-Old Accidentally Shot and Killed by Relative in Chicago

An 8-year-old was accidentally shot and killed by his 17-year-old relative on the South Side of Chicago Monday, according to police. The teenager was handling the gun inside their home when he shot 8-year-old Jaiden Hines, not knowing the gun was loaded, police said. The 17-year-old reportedly ran off but later surrendered to police, who said they didn’t charge him since there wasn’t evidence the shooting was intentional. A community activist, Andrew Holmes, said the family is “very close-knit” and Hines was a “fun little guy.” “I wish his mother would have her son to wake up in the morning and just laugh with her son,” Holmes said.Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Joliet man arrested after allegedly dragging, killing his dog

JOLIET, Ill. — A Joliet man was arrested after allegedly dragging his dog across the floor of his apartment, killing her. Sebastian Trujillo, 22, was taken into custody after officers responded Monday at around 2:50 p.m. to a residence in the 100 block of Clement Street. Police said Trujillo appeared to drag his husky “Jillo” […]
JOLIET, IL
WSPY NEWS

Aurora man charged in stabbing death

An Aurora man is charged with murder in a stabbing death from July. A news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's Office alleges that twenty-year-old Abel Quiñones-Herstad stabbed a woman multiple times in the torso, killing her. The victim was identified as 55-year-old Edith Gonzalez-Alarcon, of Aurora. It happened in a home 1-99 block of Jackson Place in Aurora where the two lived together.
AURORA, IL
cwbchicago.com

Irving Park man killed while investigating disturbance, police say

Chicago police said a man was shot to death while investigating a disturbance on the second-floor unit of his Irving Park two-flat on Sunday evening. The 50-year-old was inside his apartment in the 4300 block of North Whipple when he heard a disturbance upstairs and stepped into his hallway, according to a CPD statement. A gunman fired shots, striking the man in his face.
CHICAGO, IL
nadignewspapers.com

Multiple smash-and-grab burglaries reported on Far Northwest Side

The Area Five Detective Division is issuing an alert about smash-and-grab burglaries at seven businesses between 4:06 and 4:48 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, in the Far Northwest Side neighborhoods of Gladstone Park, Jefferson Park, Norwood Park and Portage Park in the 16th District. In these incidents the offenders used a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Video shows Batavia High School staff member placing student in neck hold

BATAVIA, Ill. (CBS) -- Disturbing video shows a student in west suburban Batavia being placed in a neck hold by a school staff member. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the incident happened this past Friday at the Batavia High School cafeteria – and now police are also looking into it. Neither the school district nor the Batavia Police Department is releasing any surveillance video of the incident, but CBS 2 obtained a brief clip of it – which was recorded by a student. Both agencies said they are investigating what led up to the scuffle. It was a chaotic scene...
BATAVIA, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago, IL
