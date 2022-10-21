Read full article on original website
Popular San Antonio restaurant cops criticism for hosting Greg AbbottAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
San Antonio Express-News recommends readers vote for BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
President Trump Made Stops in South Texas Campaigning For Local RepresentativesTom HandyTexas State
Department of Public Safety Arrests a Human Smuggler With 84 Migrants in TexasTom HandyCotulla, TX
Governor Abbott Makes Key Stops in South TexasTom HandySan Antonio, TX
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Conference focused on combat-related PTSD
For the 7th year, researchers from all over the world will travel to San Antonio to learn of the latest developments and treatments with combat-related post traumatic stress disorder. The San Antonio Combat PTSD Conference will take place at the Briscoe Western Art Museum, hosted by UT Health San Antonio...
news4sanantonio.com
City no longer paying for immigrant travel, spent $728K on plane and bus tickets
SAN ANTONIO - Transporting asylum seeking immigrants to other parts of the country has sparked controversy in recent months. The City of San Antonio says it has now stopped paying for plane and bus tickets for people at its Migrant Resource Center. In August we first reported the city was...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Pets Alive declares code red after 33 dogs were on the euthanasia list
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Pets Alive called a code red Monday after 33 dogs were listed on the San Antonio Animal Care Services euthanasia list. The shelter is asking for the community’s help to save these animals by volunteering to foster or adopt dogs at risk of euthanasia.
news4sanantonio.com
UTSA honored through its commitment to inclusion and diversity with the HEED Award
SAN ANTONIO - UTSA announced Wednesday that the university is being recognized for higher education excellence in diversity, better known as the HEED Award. The Heed Award is a national recognition of the university's commitment to diversity and inclusion and its efforts to create a welcoming environment for students and staff. The award was put into place over a decade ago to spotlight the work that diversity leaders do for the institution.
news4sanantonio.com
Culinaria Tasting Texas Wine + Food Festival
It's San Antonio's biggest food and wine festival ever, and it's bringing in some big names. Celebrity Top Chef Rick Bayless who you will recognize from bravo's Top Chef Masters, is joining us to share more! Take a look for more delicious details!. Culinaria. 999 E. Basse Rd. Ste 180...
news4sanantonio.com
Area counties matching Bexar for hefty early voting turnout numbers
NEW BRAUNFELS - Three days into early voting for the midterm election and area voters are still flocking to the polls. Ballots are being cast at near record levels across several counties in the viewing area. "Very brisk and busy. I am amazed at how Comal County has turned out...
news4sanantonio.com
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio education leaders join lawmakers to call for gun reform
SAN ANTONIO — On the five-month anniversary of the tragedy in Uvalde, local and state Democrats gathered in San Antonio calling for further action. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, is pushing for new legislation to increase the age limit of purchasing firearms, and other specified weapons, to 21 years of age.
news4sanantonio.com
Suspicious fire near Lytle leads to capture of man with history of starting fires
LYTLE, Texas - A suspicious fire near Lytle leads to one man who lives at the home being detained. The fire started just after 11 p.m. Tuesday at a home off West Rockport Road near Jackal Road. When Bexar County and Lytle Fire Department crews arrived, the house was completely...
news4sanantonio.com
Teenage girl shot in ankle while inside home during drive-by shooting on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - An investigation is underway after a teenage girl was shot in the ankle on the East Side. The shooting happened just before midnight on Tuesday at a home on Creekmoore Drive near Dellhaven Drive. Police said the teenager was inside her home when a blue vehicle drove...
news4sanantonio.com
Early voting starts with 15,000 Bexar County ballots cast in first five hours
SAN ANTONIO - Early voting is off to a smooth start in Bexar County today as the two-week period leading up to the Nov. 8 midterm election was marked by a few long lines but no problems. "It's going. It's wonderful. It really is," says Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio police say missing 6-year-old girl found safe
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a 6-year-old girl who went missing Saturday. 6-year-old Aracely Flores is 4’ 05” tall, 55 pounds, and has hazel eyes with blond hair. Aracely was last seen wearing a pink Nike shirt with black shorts and pink and purple Nike shoes.
news4sanantonio.com
Over 100 firefighters battle house blaze near downtown
SAN ANTONIO – More than 100 firefighters battled a double house fire near downtown Sunday afternoon, according to San Antonio Fire Department. Fire crews were called to the 600 block of West Elmira for reports of a structure fire. When they arrived on scene, they found two vacant structures in flames.
news4sanantonio.com
Passenger dies after driver wraps vehicle around utility pole in horrific crash
SAN ANTONIO - A man is facing charges after he crashed his car into a utility pole, killing his passenger on the West Side. The accident happened just after midnight on Wednesday along West Commerce and Northwest 36th Street. Police said the driver wrapped his car around a utility pole,...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man sentenced to 30 years in prison for shooting woman to death
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man caught on camera murdering a woman at an east-side truck stop, has been sentenced to nearly thirty years in prison. 64-year-old Gregory Morrison learned his sentence Monday after pleading guilty to the shooting death of 42-year-old Ann Marie Black. Security footage showed...
news4sanantonio.com
Texas Mexican Mafia general gets 25 years in prison for distributing meth in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been sentenced to 25-years in prison for his role in distributing meth and heroin in the San Antonio area. 34-year-old Donald Trevino, who also goes by many different nicknames, was the "Free World" general of the Texas Mexican mafia, it's a prison and street gang involved in narcotics trafficking and extortion.
news4sanantonio.com
BCSO deputy arrested for assault after elbowing boyfriend in face, officials say
SAN ANTONIO - An off-duty Bexar County Sheriff's deputy was arrested for assault early Monday morning. Angelica Flores was booked for assault with bodily injury after a fight with her boyfriend. The arrest happened just after 12:30 a.m. when deputies were called out after getting call from her partner who...
news4sanantonio.com
Cold front moving through San Antonio tonight, could bring severe storms, damaging winds
SAN ANTONIO - A few light showers are possible through Monday morning as some tropical moisture works its way in from Roslyn. Skies will turn partly sunny and the highs will be in the upper 80s. A cold front will push into the region during the evening. A few storms...
news4sanantonio.com
Fight over shoes leads to deadly shooting, man arrested for murder, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for the murder of a woman who was shot to death during an argument about shoes at a corner store over the weekend, according to the San Antonio police. Around 6:05 p.m. police arrived at Pic Nic located at 919 Guadalupe...
news4sanantonio.com
$20K reward offered to identify suspect who shot man to death in 2010
SAN ANTONIO – Crime Stoppers is offering a $20,000 reward for help in solving a murder from 12 years ago. The shooting occurred around 1:00 a.m., Oct. 21, 2010, on Village Path towards the Northeast Side of town. Police say 20-year-old Eric Mendoza was found shot to death inside...
