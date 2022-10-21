ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Eyewitness News

South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

15-year-old, 16-year-old injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said it happened on Enfield Street. Officers responded to the area around 6:12 p.m. The teen has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. A...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Waterbury police investigate copper thefts

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Questions remain after Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield

ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
ENFIELD, CT
Eyewitness News

Eyewitness News Wednesday morning

Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Stonington school board OKs pride flags in classrooms. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. After...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Donations continue to pour in for families of fallen Bristol officers

Bristol police and the city’s mayor scheduled a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. Firefighters were called to a house fire in Waterbury overnight. Eyewitness News Wednesday morning. Updated: 6 hours ago. Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly

KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon. State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41. The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said. Authorities identified...
KILLINGLY, CT
Eyewitness News

Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting

HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say

MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
MERIDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery

MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
MILFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner

FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
FARMINGTON, CT

