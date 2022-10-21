Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
South Windsor man charged in deadly Hartford crash
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A man from South Windsor was arrested in connection to a deadly Hartford crash from earlier this year. Police said it happened just after midnight January 1 in the area of Main Street and Battles Street. Officers responded for the report of a serious crash...
Eyewitness News
15-year-old, 16-year-old injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A 15-year-old boy is in the hospital after a shooting in Hartford Tuesday evening. Police said it happened on Enfield Street. Officers responded to the area around 6:12 p.m. The teen has a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, authorities said. A...
Eyewitness News
Waterbury police investigate copper thefts
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - The Waterbury police reported copper pipe thefts from vacant or abandoned properties. Waterbury police suggested tips for residents to avoid stolen copper from their homes. Police said to install an alarm system, maintain the property, set light on timers, etc. They said these preventative tips will...
Eyewitness News
Man accused of shooting New Haven officer scheduled to face a judge
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man accused of shooting a New Haven police officer is on the docket to face a judge on Wednesday. Jose Claudio was charged with criminal attempt to commit murder and other charges. He also faces charges for a domestic violence incident, for which police...
Eyewitness News
Questions remain after Bristol police shooting
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Tragedy struck the city of Bristol and two officers were killed in the line of duty 12 days ago. On Friday, Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte and Sergeant Alex Hamzy were laid to rest. Many questions remain about the night the two officers were killed. One of the...
Eyewitness News
Bristol officials discuss city’s healing process, make plea for more officers
BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Bristol police and the city’s mayor held a news conference to address how the community will move forward after the murders of two police officers. They also made a plea for more officers. Wednesday marked two weeks since Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex...
Eyewitness News
‘Shots fired’ investigation underway in Enfield
ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) - What was described as a “shots fired” investigation by police was reported in Enfield on Tuesday morning. A heavy police presence was said to be in the area of Alden Avenue and Church Street. Police said they determined that following an assault near 129...
Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News Wednesday morning
Eyewitness News
Donations continue to pour in for families of fallen Bristol officers
Eyewitness News
Derby officer’s use of force in shooting was justified, inspector general says
DERBY, CT (WFSB) - A Derby police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting last year. The state inspector general’s office said Officer Patrick Foley was justified when he shot a man who had opened fire at a car. It happened in April 2021 at Division...
Eyewitness News
2 teens arrested in Southington as part of stolen vehicle, shots fired incident
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Two teens were arrested in connection with a stolen vehicle and shots fired investigation in Southington. Police identified the suspects as being 14 and 16 years old. On Oct. 23, around 1:15 p.m., Southington officers said they were sent to the Garden Path Florist on Shuttle...
Eyewitness News
Brooklyn man dies in crash on I-395 in Killingly
KILLINGLY, CT (WFSB) – A Brooklyn man is dead after a crash on I-395 in Killingly on Tuesday afternoon. State police said it happened on the northbound side of the highway near Exit 41. The driver went into the dirt median and rolled several times, police said. Authorities identified...
Eyewitness News
Complaints about a man with a gun at Coventry apartment leads to arrest
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges after complaints were made about a suspect with a gun on the grounds of an apartment complex in Coventry. Coventry police said Ryan Bertrand, 36, of Springfield, MA, was hit with a list of charges. They said the calls came in just...
Eyewitness News
Police: Two arrested for involvement in August shooting
HAMDEN, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Idalizze Casillas-Barreto and Jonathan Garcia-Rodriguez turned themselves into Hamden Police on outstanding arrest warrants. The charges came from a police investigation into a shooting that occurred on Manila Avenue on August 21, 2022. Responding officers located a 35-year-old male victim at the scene with...
Eyewitness News
Man chokes rideshare driver with belt in Meriden, police say
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – A man faces a number of charges for choking his rideshare driver, according to Meriden police. Officers charged Jonathan Dutch with first-degree criminal attempt at strangulation, first-degree unlawful restraint, second-degree threatening, and breach of peace. Police said the female victim went to the police department...
Eyewitness News
Surveillance cameras capture burglary at Dockside Brewery
MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The Milford Police Department is asking if the public could help identify a burglary suspect. On Oct. 2, surveillance video recorded images of the suspect at Dockside Brewery and Waterfront Biergarten on 40 Bridgeport Ave. Police said anyone with information can call them at (203) 877-1465.
Eyewitness News
No one hurt in Hartford crash involving motorcycle, state police cruiser
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - No injuries were reported when a motorcyclist collided with an empty state police cruiser in Hartford on Tuesday morning. State police said it happened on Interstate 84 westbound in the area of exit 48. They said no one was in the cruiser when it was hit.
Eyewitness News
Man arrested for assault that happened during youth football game in Wilton
WILTON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces an assault charge for an incident at a youth football game in Wilton. According to Wilton police, 42-year-old Michael Curry of Bridgeport was arrested on Oct. 23. Curry was arrested just before 11:45 a.m. The game took place at Kristine Lilly Field in...
Eyewitness News
Video shows large reckless driving gathering in Wethersfield HomeGoods parking lot
WETHERSFIELD, CT (WFSB) – Reckless drivers have become a problem in Wethersfield, according to neighbors. Channel 3 obtained video from a viewer that showed drivers in the parking lot of HomeGoods on the Silas Deane Highway, speeding, and doing doughnuts and burnouts. It happened Saturday night. According to the...
Eyewitness News
Ring lost in storm drain returned to owner
FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A Farmington woman dropped her wedding band down a storm drain got the surprise of a lifetime. The couple was in Hartford on Sunday and the woman decided to take her wedding ring off to sanitize her hands. But that’s when her happiness went down the drain.
