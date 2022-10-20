ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, MO

Eureka edges Borgia on penalty kick

Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0. Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
EUREKA, MO
Lady Indians sweep Union in district opener

The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason. Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
UNION, MO
Volleyball — Washington vs. Parkway West, Class 4 District 2 Tournament

Washington fell to Parkway West, the No. 2 seeded team in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockwood Summit. Parkway West advanced to the district semifinal round against Visitation Academy. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing....
WASHINGTON, MO
Union home damaged in fire

A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
UNION, MO
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store

On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
WASHINGTON, MO

