4 Great Seafood Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The old Stone Hill Winery District in Hermann, Missouri was established in 1847 and had a hiccup with ProhibitionCJ CoombsHermann, MO
October is a good month to visit a story about an apparition in Union, Missouri that scared tenants out of a houseCJ CoombsUnion, MO
Washington Missourian
Eureka edges Borgia on penalty kick
Eureka’s Eli Remspecher converted from the spot with 12 minut4es left in regulation Tuesday to lift the Wildcats over St. Francis Borgia, 1-0. Borgia fell to 8-8 heading into its home game Friday against St. Dominic. Eureka improved to 11-8.
Washington Missourian
Lady Indians sweep Union in district opener
The rematch came with the same result to kick off the volleyball postseason. Pacific (17-9-1) repeated its regular season three-set victory over Union (20-10) to win in the first round of Class 4 District 2 play Thursday at Rockwood Summit, 25-19, 25-17, 25-18.
Washington Missourian
Volleyball — Washington vs. Parkway West, Class 4 District 2 Tournament
Washington fell to Parkway West, the No. 2 seeded team in the Class 4 District 2 Tournament, Thursday, Oct. 20, at Rockwood Summit. Parkway West advanced to the district semifinal round against Visitation Academy. To order photo reprints, click the "Buy This Photo" button below the photo you are viewing....
Washington Missourian
Lady Jays returning to Springfield Thursday
One year after hoisting the state championship in Springfield, the Washington softball Lady Jays are back in the state tournament to defend their Class 4 crown.
Washington Missourian
Indians score three in second half to sink Lutheran South
The Pacific soccer Indians turned things around over a two-minute span in the second half. Pacific (9-8) eclipsed the 1-0 halftime lead of visiting Lutheran South (9-11) Tuesday to earn a 3-2 win over the Lancers.
Washington Missourian
Union home damaged in fire
A Union home suffered moderate damage but no one was injured in a Sunday evening fire. Firefighters arrived to the fire at 506 Brown St. shortly after it was reported at 6:17 p.m. to find heavy fire in the rear of the home, Union Fire Chief Russell Hamilton said. The fire extended into the attic area.
Washington Missourian
$10M lottery ticket sold at Washington convenience store
On their way to work, an unidentified man stopped at a Washington convenience store and purchased a $30 scratch-off ticket for the $300 Million Cash Explosion scratchers game. That ticket, the man soon found, was the final of the three $10 million top prizes associated with that game. “I started...
