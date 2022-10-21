Read full article on original website
What happened to Lara Logan? How the journalist went from respected war correspondent to right-wing radical
Logan started speaking more openly about her personal politics around the same time that an inaccurate story brought down her career at CBS.
Inside Lara Logan’s downfall from 60 Minutes correspondent to Newsmax ban after bizarre on-air rant
JOURNALIST Lara Logan has been banned from Newsmax after peddling a series of baseless conspiracy theories. It’s not the first time the former CBS reporter, 51, has caused outrage after bizarrely ranting about Satan and espousing false QAnon tropes. Logan, originally from Durban, South Africa, became a recognizable name...
Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson
After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
Ex-CBS Star Lara Logan Reveals 'Pool Of Patriots' Conspiracy Theory, Says Cabal Of World's Elites Will 'Dine On Blood Of Children'
News reporter Lara Logan unleashed a wild conspiracy theory, claiming the world's elite will "dine on the blood of children" and that "the open border is Satan’s way of taking control of the world," RadarOnline.com learned. The CBS-turned-Fox Nation host made the claims during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday, introducing the world to the "pool of patriots" and claiming she saw the plan with her own eyes.According to Logan, she spoke to a man who claimed he had infiltrated “the global cabal” at the United Nations and had the documents to. back it up.“This was several years...
Donald Trump's Opinion Of Kanye West Has Reportedly Taken A Turn
Kanye West's recent antics have been so off-putting that even his self-proclaimed BFF, former president Donald Trump, now apparently wants to distance himself from him. In recent weeks, West has been increasingly exhibiting unhinged behavior on social media by posting a string of alarming anti-semitic statements. On Twitter, he shared an alarming remark, saying that he would go "death con 3 on Jewish people," (via BBC) which prompted the social media site to suspend his account. Instagram also decided to suspend the "Donda" rapper from further engaging on their platform after he shared an exchange between him and Diddy, in which he used language depicted by others as anti-semitic, per The Hollywood Reporter. Additionally, Ye was also photographed donning a statement tee that read "white lives matter" during Paris Fashion Week, which the Anti-Defamation League classifies as hate speech, according to BBC.
CNN Bosses Force Jim Sciutto To Address 'Personal Situation' After Suffering 'Serious Fall' That Sparked Internal Investigation
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been absent from the air, and now we know why. Bosses at the struggling network reportedly told Sciutto to take some time and address a "personal situation" after he suffered a "serious fall" in Amsterdam, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sciutto has not been at work to host Newsroom with Poppy Harlow since Monday. Viewers noticed his absence on Tuesday and Wednesday and a new report links the missing anchor to the injury he suffered earlier this year while he was overseas and on the way home after an assignment in Ukraine. According to Daily...
CNN Anchor Ordered to Take Leave
"CNN Logo" by FLC is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND 2.0. Cable news channel CNN has ordered one of their star anchors, Jim Sciutto, to take an indefinite leave, according to multiple reports.
Donald Trump Jr’s Fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle Rips Nancy Pelosi Over Alleged Plastic Surgery
Donald Trump Jr’s fiancé Kimberly Guilfoyle attacked Nancy Pelosi in a sit-down interview where she said the Congresswoman was lying to the American people, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Tuesday, Guilfoyle appeared on Rob Schmitt Tonight on Newsmax where she railed about a variety of topics. At one point,...
'Extremely Agitated' Barbara Walters' Caretakers Stop Her From Watching News Broadcasts To Prevent Outbursts
Barbara Walters has been banned from watching news broadcasts in her own home for fear it will trigger further outbursts. Walters, who is suffering from dementia, has been spending her days in her New York City apartment being taken care of and monitored by caregivers. Despite the news being the only thing that rouses The View alum, as she rarely has lucid moments, claimed an insider, her caregivers restrict her from watching broadcasts."When the news comes on, Barbra gets extremely agitated because she’s convinced, she’s supposed to be there reporting the stories!" explained a source. "It takes a great deal...
Washington Examiner
Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut
A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut. Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace's show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.
Popculture
Jim Acosta Rumored to Exit CNN, But Here's the Truth
The shifting landscape at CNN continues to spark rumors of more exits. Several major names have been let go from the 24-hour news network in recent months, part of the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. This includes Brian Stelter, who was let go abruptly at the end of summer.
Meghan McCain SLAMMED Over 'Reprehensible' & 'Pathetic' Comments About Senate Candidate John Fetterman's Stroke
Meghan McCain was slammed on social media after she criticized John Fetterman’s run for Senate despite the fact he suffered a stroke earlier this year — with many pointing out her late father served with his own health issues, RadarOnline.com has learned.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Meghan posted a shocking tweet shortly after NBC News’ Sasha Burns revealed Fetterman needed a closed captioning monitor to help him properly comprehend the questions he was being asked during an interview.According to Burns, the monitor was set up because Fetterman still suffers “lingering auditory processing issues” as a result from the stroke he suffered...
Roger Stone Says Jared Kushner Has an IQ of 70, Calls Ivanka Trump an ‘Abortionist Bitch’ in New Footage (Video)
Stone, a shadowy, 70-year-old conservative operative who dresses and often behaves like a cartoonish super-villain, was recorded exploding (at who, nobody knows for sure) after learning that he wouldn’t receive a pardon in the post-Jan. 6 madness. (Trump had already pardoned him once before, shortly before he was set to service a prison sentence.) The Daily Beast obtained the footage, which is from an upcoming documentary. Stone can be seen in the back of a car, screaming into a cell phone.
Tucker Carlson left red faced after trying to insult Fetterman on tattoos: ‘Reminders of the people we have lost’
John Fetterman fired back at Tucker Carlson’s “fake” tattoos insult as he explained that they each represent a victim killed by violent crime while he was a Pennsylvania mayor. The right-wing Fox News host had mocked Mr Fetterman’s tattoos as he tried to portray the Democratic candidate...
Chris Cuomo Disses Former CNN Colleagues: 'There Wasn't A Lot For Us To Talk About'
No outro! Less than a year following disgraced anchor Chris Cuomo’s CNN departure, the star is speaking out about the icy terms on which he left the network. Earlier this week, the former primetime staple appeared on reporter Kara Swisher’s podcast, revealing that his December 2021 firing seemingly soured his relationships with several of his former CNN colleagues. "You do have a lot of friends at CNN. You have not talked to them, correct?” Swisher asked Cuomo, referencing the network’s former president, Jeff Zucker, as well as star anchors Don Lemon and Jake Tapper. CHRIS CUOMO WANTS FIRST SIT-DOWN INTERVIEW...
CNN fires back with full video after Kari Lake claims her mic was muted to make her look worse in live interview
CNN responded with the full video of Kari Lake’s appearance on the network’s State of the Union programme after she claimed that her mic was muted. “For some reason, @CNN turned-down my audio on several occasions as I was speaking,” the GOP Arizona gubernatorial nominee tweeted on Sunday.
Gavin Newsom Says He No Longer Talks to Ex-Wife Kimberly Guilfoyle, Now Engaged to Donald Trump Jr.
The Democratic governor of California was once married to the far-right Republican media personality Gavin Newsom and Kimberly Guilfoyle do not keep in touch these days. Newsom, the Democratic governor of California, told MSNBC's Alex Wagner on Wednesday that he no longer speaks with Guilfoyle, who filed for divorce from Newsom in January 2005 and got engaged to Donald Trump Jr. in January 2022. "Nope. Not lately," Newsom, 54, said in the interview when asked if he and Guilfoyle, 53, still communicate. When Wagner pointed out that Guilfoyle's association with the Trump family "must...
Rumors Swirl CNN Anchor Jim Acosta Next To Be Axed From Ratings Challenged Network Following New Boss Chris Licht's Takeover
Rumors suggest longtime CNN anchor Jim Acosta is set to be the next victim axed from the struggling network as new boss Chris Licht continues to purge and shake up CNN’s on-air talent, RadarOnline.com has learned.Acosta, who has been with CNN for 15 years, was rumored to be Licht’s next victim by journalist Jon Nicosia – a former editor for both Mediaite and the Washington Examiner.Nicosia first hinted a “big name” was set to be let go from CNN on Tuesday, and he later identified the “big name” as Acosta on Friday.“The person this Discovery exec was talking about is...
Georgia debate moderator accused of 'fan service' for saying Stacey Abrams is on ‘side of public opinion'
Conservatives accused one of the Georgia gubernatorial debate moderators of "embarrassing" "fan service" for his question asking how it’s possible that Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams is down in the polls when she is on the "side of public opinion" on major issues. Critics alleged moderator and local CBS affiliate...
Washington Examiner
The Trump Tapes: Trump heard dropping f-bombs and bragging about toughness in audio
Former President Donald Trump was heard on audio recordings bragging about advanced weapons and toughness to journalist Bob Woodward. Trump was also heard casually dropping multiple f-bombs in his recorded interactions with the journalist, which were obtained by CNN and played on Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday night. "I have built...
