Related
Gephardt Daily
Davis County detectives seeking information on vandalism at South Weber park
SOUTH WEBER, Utah, Oct. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Detectives in Davis County are asking for the public’s help identifying suspects in recent vandalism at a South Weber park. The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared surveillance photos Tuesday on Facebook of persons of interest in vandalism discovered Oct....
KSLTV
1 killed, 1 in custody in Sandy shooting after possible road rage incident
SANDY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting that happened near Interstate 15 after a possible road rage incident, according to the Sandy Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened at 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Road rage isn’t anything that is...
KSLTV
Stalled semi-truck hit by train in Tooele County
TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A train hit a semi-truck after it stalled on train tracks in Tooele, Utah, Tuesday morning. A Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy told KSL-TV that the semi-truck was driving over the train tracks near Canyon Road and Foothill Road when the vehicle stalled and was hit by a Union Pacific train.
KSLTV
Missing Holladay teen with autism located
SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has autism and is at the mental level of a 6-year-old. According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Devin Meadows, who goes by DJ, is missing from the area of Spring Lane in Holladay.
kjzz.com
No injuries reported after deputies respond to shots fired at party in Weber County
HOOPER, Utah (KUTV) — Officials said there were no injuries after they responded to a reported fight with shots fired in Hooper. Weber County Sheriff’s Office deputies, along with officers from several different agencies, responded to the area of 4800 South and 5100 West at approximately 2:40 a.m. on Sunday.
Sandy I-15 road rage incident leaves one dead, one in custody
One person is dead and another is in police custody after an alleged road rage incident on I-15 spilled over on Sandy city streets, according to police.
KSLTV
Neighbors on edge after Hooper house party ends in gunfire
HOOPER, Utah — Neighbors said they were unnerved Monday following a weekend house party at one home in Hooper that ended in gunfire. Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded after 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a house near 4800 South and 5100 West following reports of the gun shots, which could be heard in rapid succession on doorbell camera video recorded in the neighborhood.
KSLTV
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK, Utah — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
West Valley man charged with attempted murder after hammer attack
A West Valley man has been charged after allegedly assaulting multiple individuals with a hammer last Saturday. Oct. 22.
KSLTV
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase
SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
KSLTV
Small Utah town gets first new fire truck after 40 years
TERRA, Utah — It’s the kind of place that wouldn’t need much ink if you were drawing a map. For Gerry Neil, though, this tiny dot of a town in southern Tooele County is home. “We’re just a small community,” he said. “There are only about 30...
KSLTV
UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled after missing man found in Bountiful
SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. According to a Tuesday afternoon tweet from the Salt Lake City Police Department, Robert Kelley was last seen near 600 N. 900 West at approximately 10 a.m. Tuesday. Kelley...
KSLTV
Get Gephardt helps South Jordan man prove his insurance claim
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — If you have been in a crash caused by a semi-truck driver, you should be able to count on the trucking company to fix your car. But if the company refuses to believe their driver was at fault, right or wrong, they could refuse to pay your claim.
KSLTV
Evacuations issued as crews fight massive 4-alarm fire at SLC building
SALT LAKE CITY — Firefighters from multiple agencies have responded to a four-alarm fire at an under-construction apartment building in the Sugar House area. Capt. Anthony Stowe with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said approximately 70 firefighters have responded to the area of 1040 East and 2220 South.
KSLTV
3 men facing federal charges, accused of robbing mailman at gunpoint
SALT LAKE CITY — Three men are facing federal charges for allegedly robbing a postal carrier at gunpoint and taking a master key that allows access to various mail collection boxes. Nathan Suaste, of West Valley, Exodus Matua and Lorenzo Saavedra were arrested and charged on Oct. 19 with...
KSLTV
One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing
SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
Stockton Police Department left without officers after chief resigns
The now-former chief of the Stockton Police Department left his post a week and a half ago after taking a job at another agency. He was the only officer in the department at the time.
svinews.com
Missing Utah woman found dead in southwest Wyoming
An elderly woman missing out of Millcreek, Utah has been found dead in southwest, Wyoming. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said that Victoria Acoba, 78, was found dead Monday morning on State Route 30 between Kemmerer and Granger. Officials said Acoba began walking after her car ran out of gas, but she didn’t survive in the 20-degree weather brought by weekend storms. Her body was found about a 1/4 mile from her vehicle.
KSLTV
Judge declines to close court hearing in case involving deaths of 2 young boys
PROVO, Utah — A Utah judge declined Tuesday to close a future court hearing regarding evidence against a man charged with killing two 3-year-old Eagle Mountain boys who were hit while playing in a corral. “This is a case of substantial public interest and under the First Amendment there...
Utah County boy recovering after car accident
A Utah County Boy is recovering with the support of his family, friends, and community after being hit by a car while riding his scooter to a local park.
