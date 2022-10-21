ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis County, UT

1 killed, 1 in custody in Sandy shooting after possible road rage incident

SANDY, Utah — One person was killed in a shooting that happened near Interstate 15 after a possible road rage incident, according to the Sandy Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened at 10640 S. Holiday Park Drive at approximately 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. “Road rage isn’t anything that is...
SANDY, UT
Stalled semi-truck hit by train in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A train hit a semi-truck after it stalled on train tracks in Tooele, Utah, Tuesday morning. A Tooele County Sheriff’s Deputy told KSL-TV that the semi-truck was driving over the train tracks near Canyon Road and Foothill Road when the vehicle stalled and was hit by a Union Pacific train.
TOOELE COUNTY, UT
Missing Holladay teen with autism located

SALT LAKE COUNTY — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old boy who has autism and is at the mental level of a 6-year-old. According to a Facebook post from the Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake, Devin Meadows, who goes by DJ, is missing from the area of Spring Lane in Holladay.
HOLLADAY, UT
Neighbors on edge after Hooper house party ends in gunfire

HOOPER, Utah — Neighbors said they were unnerved Monday following a weekend house party at one home in Hooper that ended in gunfire. Weber County Sheriff’s deputies responded after 2:45 a.m. Sunday to a house near 4800 South and 5100 West following reports of the gun shots, which could be heard in rapid succession on doorbell camera video recorded in the neighborhood.
HOOPER, UT
Police: Suspect wanted robbery, parole violation leads police in slow-speed chase

SALT LAKE CITY — A man fled from police after allegedly stealing from a store and confronting employees on Monday. Jose Benito Guanajuato, 37, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for four felony offenses of failing to respond to officers’ signal to stop, one felony offense of robbery, and a misdemeanor offense of interfering with a peace officer, according to arrest documents.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
One in custody after Salt Lake City stabbing

SALT LAKE CITY — One person has been taken into custody following a stabbing in Salt Lake City. The incident happened near 1200 W. North Temple at approximately 12:33 p.m. Monday. Sgt. Mark Wian with the Salt Lake City Police Department said responding officers found a victim with a...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Missing Utah woman found dead in southwest Wyoming

An elderly woman missing out of Millcreek, Utah has been found dead in southwest, Wyoming. The Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake said that Victoria Acoba, 78, was found dead Monday morning on State Route 30 between Kemmerer and Granger. Officials said Acoba began walking after her car ran out of gas, but she didn’t survive in the 20-degree weather brought by weekend storms. Her body was found about a 1/4 mile from her vehicle.
MILLCREEK, UT

