Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected.
Republicans' Chances of Winning House and Senate, According to Bookmakers
Bookies are offering odds on the outcome of November's crunch midterm elections, just two weeks before voters go to the polls. Control of both the Senate and House of Representatives is up for grabs, with the Republicans hoping they can torpedo Joe Biden's legislative agenda by winning both. According to...
Melania Trump Made the Surprising Decision to Join Forces With Michelle Obama & Hillary Clinton For This Historic Cause
Melania Trump made an announcement on Twitter this week that had some users scratching their heads. She’s joining all of the living former first ladies — Michelle Obama, Laura Bush, Hillary Clinton, Rosalynn Carter, along with current First Lady Dr. Jill Biden — to join efforts to get a women’s suffrage monument erected on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. “I am honored to join @WomensMonument and serve as an Honorary Chair of the Women’s Suffrage National Monument Foundation to help secure a monument on the National Mall of enduring inspiration for women and future female leaders,” Melania tweeted. The Women’s...
John Fetterman vs Dr Oz: What channel and time is Pennsylvania midterms debate in Senate race?
The Pennsylvania Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will take place at 8pm ET on Tuesday night. The debate will be the first time that Mr Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, will be speaking for a longer period of time to large segments of the public since his stroke in May of this year.Where is the debate taking place?The debate will take place in the state capital of Harrisburg in the studios of ABC27.Who are the moderators?Anchor Dennis Owens of ABC27 and Lisa Sylvester of Pittsburgh’s WPXI will moderate.How long will it last? The candidates...
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
VIDEO: Whitmer, Dixon discuss high inflation during gubernatorial debate
As inflation continues to impact the finances of people across the state, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Republican challenger Tudor Dixon weighed in on the issue on Tuesday night.
DC teachers prepare to rally for new contract on Thursday
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Current and former DCPS educators testified about the issues they are navigating within the public school system on Tuesday as they continued to work towards a new contract. “D.C. has one of the highest rates of turnover in the country,” said Councilmember Robert White. Teachers brought up issues like the […]
Comments / 0