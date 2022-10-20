The Pennsylvania Senate debate between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz will take place at 8pm ET on Tuesday night. The debate will be the first time that Mr Fetterman, the current lieutenant governor, will be speaking for a longer period of time to large segments of the public since his stroke in May of this year.Where is the debate taking place?The debate will take place in the state capital of Harrisburg in the studios of ABC27.Who are the moderators?Anchor Dennis Owens of ABC27 and Lisa Sylvester of Pittsburgh’s WPXI will moderate.How long will it last? The candidates...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 24 MINUTES AGO