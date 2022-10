PICKFORD – The Brimley Bays picked up an Eastern U.P. road victory over Pickford in volleyball on Thursday night.

The Bays beat the Panthers by scores of 25-13 and 25-14 in the first two sets before Pickford responded with a 25-23 win in set three.

Brimley closed it out in the fourth set with a 25-14 win.

Brimley’s next game is at home against Sault Ste. Marie on Oct. 25th.

Pickford will play at Newberry on Oct. 25th.