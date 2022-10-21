Read full article on original website
Devin Booker Reveals What Klay Thompson Repeatedly Told Him During Their Altercation: "They Have Four Rings"
Devin Booker revealed that Klay Thompson repeatedly told him that the Warriors have 4 rings during their altercation on the court.
NBC Sports
Watch Klay Thompson get ejected after words with Booker, ref, Suns’ bench
For the first time in his 651-game career, Klay Thompson has been ejected from an NBA game. Thomson and Devin Booker were going back and forth in a showdown of two of the top teams in the West — a game that was within 10 points midway through the third quarter — and those words continued after a mini-Suns run put them up by eight. Both got a technical for the jawing and coming chest-to-chest, but the usually easy-going Thompson lost his cool, kept barking at the Suns and referee Ed Malloy, and earned a second T and an ejection.
NBC Sports
Booker says Klay flexed Warriors' four rings 'over and over'
Klay Thompson wants everyone to know that the Warriors have won not one, not two, not three, but four NBA championships. Prior to his ejection in the third quarter of the Warriors' 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Thompson was jawing with Suns superstar Devin Booker after swatting one of his passes out of bounds.
NBC Sports
Steph comically calls out TNT crew after missing first FT
Steph Curry sees and hears everything, even during a Warriors game. Late in the first half of their game against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Curry missed his first free throw of the 2022-23 NBA season after starting 23-of-23 from the charity stripe. As Curry was...
NBC Sports
What Keegan learned facing Dubs after Kings' rally falls short
Kings rookie Keegan Murray is taking everything, even the losses, as a learning moment. Playing a career-high 38 minutes in the Kings' 130-125 loss to the Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday night, the 22-year-old explained what he took away from facing the defending champions. "I think it helps me...
NBC Sports
Brown jokes he's ready to kick Kerr's ass after getting Dubs ring
SAN FRANCISCO -- Sunday at Chase Center was full of firsts for Kings coach Mike Brown. The parking, his office and the locker room -- it all felt like a bit of a foreign land. After six seasons as Steve Kerr's top assistant on the Warriors' coaching staff, Brown is in his first season running the show in Sacramento. Chase Center, and the Bay Area as a whole, was Brown's home for a long time. Now, he's the one playing visitor.
NBC Sports
Welcome to the NBA, rook: Steph cooks Keegan with filthy move
Defending Paul George is one thing. Guarding Steph Curry is an entirely different task, and Kings rookie Keegan Murray found out the hard way Sunday night. Midway through the first quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry got Murray on a switch and proceeded to absolutely cook the No. 4 overall draft pick in 2022.
NBC Sports
Klay gets ejected after jawing with Booker in Warriors-Suns game
Klay Thompson had a career-first in the game between the Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at Footprint Center. With just over seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Thompson started jawing with Suns star Devin Booker after the Warriors guard swatted away one of his shots, which resulted in a double technical foul on both players.
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Trey Murphy is perfect, Pelicans make statement
Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Trey Murphy is perfect, he and Pelicans make...
NBC Sports
NBA suspends Celtics' Grant Williams one game for role in ejection vs. Bulls
The Boston Celtics won't have Grant Williams in Friday night's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden. The 23-year-old forward was suspended one game by the NBA on Wednesday for "recklessly making contact with and directing inappropriate language toward a game official" during Monday night's loss to the Chicago Bulls.
NBC Sports
Scott Franzke nailed the Bryce Harper home run call
There are very few things in Philly sports like a good Scott Franzke call, and he delivered another banger Sunday evening when Bryce Harper sent a baseball into the left field stands at Citizens Bank Park. You're gonna want to go ahead and hit the play button on the video...
NBC Sports
Why Brown isn't hitting panic button yet on Kings' 0-3 start
The Kings are on the hunt to end their historic 16-year NBA playoff drought this season, but an early 0-3 start wasn’t a part of the plan. Still, coach Mike Brown isn’t hitting the panic button just yet. “I’m not looking at 0-3 as the end of the...
NBC Sports
Three things to know: Damian Lillard is back, Lakers 0-3 because of it
LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks that make the NBA must-watch. 1) Damian Lillard is all...
NBC Sports
Another report Bucks interested in Jae Crowder trade, Heat and Hawks remain in mix
The Milwaukee Bucks may be off to a 2-0 start with Giannis Antetokounmpo playing like an MVP (again), but the franchise is always looking ahead to May and June. Specifically, they are looking at Jae Crowder to potentially fill a P.J. Tucker-sized hole at the four. Tucker was with the Bucks for their title run but has moved on and is now yelling at his teammates in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, Crowder is away from the Suns, awaiting his ticket out of Phoenix.
NBC Sports
Barkley claims Klay, Draymond 'slipping,' showing their age
Charles Barkley believes that two Warriors stars are starting to show their age. After Golden State's 134-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night at Footprint Center, Hall of Famer and current NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley explained how an aging Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are impacting the Warriors' struggling defense.
NBC Sports
Dubs' win vs. Kings is reality check for young second unit
SAN FRANCISCO -- The result Sunday night at Chase Center was a 130-125 Warriors win over the Sacramento Kings. Their road to victory was full of highs and lows, in that order. Early on, it was all joy, excitement and amazement. The second half, especially the fourth quarter, was full of nail biting and countless frustrations. With nine minutes to go, Steve Kerr had seen enough.
NBC Sports
Massive mural of Harper pops up in South Philly
Bryce Harper has transformed from baseball superstar to Philadelphia legend over the past few years. Just days before the World Series against the Houston Astros begins, a massive new mural of Harper appeared in South Philly. Artist Joseph Dougherty painted the mural, which is located on the side of the Dougherty Electric Warehouse at 45 East Porter St.
NBC Sports
Jaylen Brown terminates partnership with Donda Sports
Jaylen Brown is parting ways with Donda Sports, the agency created by rapper/producer Kanye West. The Boston Celtics star had a change of heart after initially telling The Boston Globe he planned to stick with Donda Sports, despite condemning West's recent antisemitic remarks. He announced his decision Tuesday in the following statement.
