Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
In 2004, a McDonald's Manager Received a Phone Call From a "Policeman" That Led to the Strip-Search of a Teen EmployeeSavannah AylinMount Washington, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Young in-state target enjoys trip to Louisville
Scott County High School athlete Buddy Collins, one of the top young prospects in the state of Kentucky, received an offer from the University of Louisville earlier this month. On Saturday, Collins was on campus at U of L watching the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Collins is...
How to Watch: Louisville hosts No. 10 Wake Forest
Louisville (4-3, 2-3) welcomes No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. The ACC Network will provide the television broadcast. TV Crew: Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Analyst: Eric MacClain, Sideline: Taylor Davis. Louisville Radio: Louisville Radio Network 93.9 The Ville. Louisville Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Paul...
Covington Catholic Willie Rodriguez TE checks out Louisville
Covington Catholic High School has a prospect in the Class of 2024 that is starting to raise some eyebrows among college recruiters. Willie Rodriguez is 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, and is listed as a tight end - perhaps his position in college - but is an athlete that can play on either side of the ball. He's a three-sport participant at CovCath having also wrestled and played baseball.
5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live
Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans
Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?
Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
High school basketball: Kentucky showcase event scratches Kanye West's Donda Academy from the lineup
On the same day adidas announced it was ending its relationship with Kanye West due to his recent anti-Semitic comments, a high school basketball event in Kentucky also attempted to distance itself from the controversial entertainer. Scheduled for Dec. 11 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, the Play-By-Play Classic announced Tuesday...
ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight
Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville
It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
'I want people to think about this song': Looking at the complicated legacy of 'My Old Kentucky Home'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of people gathered inside the Kentucky Performing Art Center, Sunday, for a program called The State of Song: "My Old Kentucky Home" Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration with Kentucky Performing Arts. According...
Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO
It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run
Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
Ask WAVE: Can I legally carry a ‘sword cane’ without a permit?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As of 2019, Kentucky is a permitless concealed carry state, which means if you legally own a gun, you can legally carry it – hidden – with just a few restrictions. But what if a gun isn’t how you want to arm yourself?
UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
