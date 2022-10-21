ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Young in-state target enjoys trip to Louisville

Scott County High School athlete Buddy Collins, one of the top young prospects in the state of Kentucky, received an offer from the University of Louisville earlier this month. On Saturday, Collins was on campus at U of L watching the Cardinals beat Pittsburgh 24-10. The 5-foot-10, 168-pound Collins is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville hosts No. 10 Wake Forest

Louisville (4-3, 2-3) welcomes No. 10 Wake Forest (6-1, 2-1) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at 3:30 pm. The ACC Network will provide the television broadcast. TV Crew: Play-by-Play: Wes Durham, Analyst: Eric MacClain, Sideline: Taylor Davis. Louisville Radio: Louisville Radio Network 93.9 The Ville. Louisville Radio Crew: Play-by-Play: Paul...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Covington Catholic Willie Rodriguez TE checks out Louisville

Covington Catholic High School has a prospect in the Class of 2024 that is starting to raise some eyebrows among college recruiters. Willie Rodriguez is 6-foot-4, 210-pounds, and is listed as a tight end - perhaps his position in college - but is an athlete that can play on either side of the ball. He's a three-sport participant at CovCath having also wrestled and played baseball.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

5-Star Louisville Prospect Puts Family Over Louisville Live

Donda Academy’s AJ Johnson is one of Kenny Payne’s most important targets for the 2023 Recruiting Class. Five-star combo guard and highly sought after Louisville prospect AJ Johnson decided to reschedule his visit to Louisville due to a sickness in his family. Johnson was one of the highly anticpated recruits set to be on campus this past weekend for Louisville basketball’s kickoff event for the season Louisville Live.
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville Football: Clarkson, Owens Invigorate Cards Fans

Future faces of the backfield for the Louisville Cardinals have huge nights on the gridiron. Four-star quarterback commit Pierce Clarkson leads his team to a massive 48-7 win over Orange Lutheran High School. Clarkson threw for 147 yards and a touchdown on only 16 attempts with one of his completions...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

How Much Pressure is on Kenny Payne This Season?

Earlier this year, University of Louisville athletic director, Josh Heird named Kenny Payne to the head coaching role of the men’s basketball team. With the firing of former head coach Chris Mack, Heird faced a lot of pressure in getting this decision right in hopes of bringing Louisville back to the national powerhouse it used to be.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI projections for Louisville heading into game eight

Louisville, winners of two straight, continue a positive trend in the ESPN Football Power Index. With five games remaining on UofL's regular season schedule, the rating system now gives the team an 80 percent chance of winning at least six games. In the season's initial ratings, the FPI gave UofL a 71.1 percent chance of winning six games.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Pizza Marketplace

Derby City Pizza Co. ready to break out of the gates in Louisville

It's 11 a.m. on a Friday morning, and the garage doors on at the front of Derby City Pizza Co. are wide open to enjoy the late September weather. A server wipes down counters and menus, reading for the lunch rush. It's quiet now, but by 11:30 a.m., tables will start to fill. It's a small dining room, with a mixture of high-top and regular tables, and bars lining the open garage doors. The dining room smells of marinara and dough. It is, indeed, a traditional pizzeria in every sense of the word.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
Outsider.com

Cattle Get Loose in Kentucky Park, Two Bulls Square Off: VIDEO

It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Jack Harlow sells out KFC Yum! Center show

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Come Home The Kids Miss You" isn't just the title of Jack Harlow's latest album, it's also how people in Louisville feel about the rapper. According to Harlow's Instagram, his latest Louisville show on Dec. 18 is completely sold out. If true, that makes it less than 24 hours after tickets went on sale to the general public that it sold out.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville man dies after being hit by vehicle on Manslick Road in southwest Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man died after he was hit by a vehicle in southwest Louisville on Saturday, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 8:45 p.m., officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle in the 4900 block of Manslick Road, LMPD Spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. That's near Hazelwood and Gagel avenues, as well as UofL Health Mary & Elizabeth Hospital.
LOUISVILLE, KY
foodgressing.com

McDonald’s Krispy Kreme Locations in Louisville during Test Run

Starting Oct. 26, McDonald’s USA is beginning a small operations test of select Krispy Kreme doughnuts at nine restaurants in Louisville and the surrounding area. They’re serving up three of Krispy Kreme’s most popular treats:. The Original Glazed® Doughnut: a melt-in-your-mouth doughnut covered in Krispy Kreme’s signature...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE: Missing Florida man found dead in Shelby County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida man who went missing last Thursday was found dead in Shelbyville. Family members alerted Kentucky State Police that 52-year-old Wiley Lee Atwell, from West Palm Beach, Florida, might have been in the Shelbyville area. Investigators say they found Atwell in the area of Taylorsville...
SHELBYVILLE, KY
Wave 3

I-65 crash blocks two left lanes, causes delays

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The left two lanes on Interstate 65 North near the Fairgrounds are blocked. This is from a crash involving two vehicles, according to Trimarc. There is an estimated delay time of about an hour.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

247Sports

56K+
Followers
387K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy