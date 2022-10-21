It was a wild scene in Kentucky recently as a group of cattle was found wandering loose in a local park. Those visiting Cherokee Park near Dog Hill in Louisville Kentucky were no doubt eager to enjoy the great outdoors. However, some had no clue exactly how unique the experience would end up being as they entered the popular area. People witnessing the wild moment even got a glimpse of a cow’s nature, too. This comes as two bulls within the group of cattle start to have issues. Squaring off while officials begin attempting to reign in the wayward herd.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO