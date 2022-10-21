Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WLBT
Ribbon cutting for Hickman Heights development
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There was a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday for a new housing facility in south Jackson named for a man hailed as a champion of affordable housing in the capital city and the state of Mississippi. A host of dignitaries were on hand for the ceremony launching Hickman...
WAPT
JSU homecoming put strain on Jackson's water system, mayor says
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba is asking residents to "be mindful" of the water they use ahead of the upcoming Jackson State University football game. The mayor said last weekend's homecoming game put a strain on the city's already fragile water system. "The high amount of...
auburntigers.com
'I love my state': Derick Hall helps with water crisis in Mississippi
AUBURN, Ala. – Derick Hall was just 5 years old when Hurricane Katrina struck the Gulf Coast, devastating New Orleans and other surrounding areas along the coast. One of those areas was Gulfport, Mississippi where Hall grew up. He still remembers returning home only to find his family's house had flooded.
WLBT
Forest Hill High School goes virtual Tuesday, Oct. 25
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Forest Hill High School will switch to virtual learning on Tuesday, October 25. The Jackson Public School District says the decision was made due to a lack of water pressure. According to a press release, October 25 is a scheduled 80% day for all scholars due...
Jackson Free Press
Eudora Welty Letters Released 2 Decades After Author's Death
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi Department of Archives and History is allowing the public to have access to additional papers from the late author Eudora Welty, including letters written by members of her family. The release came Wednesday on the 113th anniversary of Welty's birth. She died July...
Mississippi teacher receives $25,000 Milken Educator Award for instilling love of learning among students
Petal Upper Elementary School fifth-grade math teacher Tyler Shows was surprised today with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award presented by the Milken Family Foundation at a 9:30 a.m. schoolwide assembly of cheering students, appreciative colleagues, local dignitaries and media. Hailed as the “Oscars of Teaching,” Milken Educator Awards inspire and...
Mississippi ranks 7th in nation for HIV rate
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi has experienced some of the highest cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the United Stations. HIV is a virus that weakens a person’s immune system by attacking cells that fight off infection. The virus can be transmitted blood, semen, rectal fluids, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. Typical symptoms include […]
WAPT
'Change has come': Mississippi unveils Emmett Till statue
GREENWOOD, Miss. — A Mississippi community has unveiled a larger-than-life statue of Emmett Till. Friday's dedication ceremony came decades after white men kidnapped and killed the Black teenager over accusations that he flirted with a white woman in a country store. A local high school senior, Madison Harper, said...
Three sentenced for exploiting vulnerable adults in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Three suspects have been sentenced for targeting vulnerable adults in Mississippi, according to Attorney General Lynn Fitch. On September 19, William J. Bayes, of Hattiesburg, was sentenced to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). According to Fitch, Bayes will have to pay restitution to his […]
WDAM-TV
Visit Jackson talks preparation ahead of ESPN’s College GameDay at JSU
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tens of thousands of people are expected to come to the Capital City this weekend, and why wouldn’t they?. ESPN’s College GameDay is heading to Jackson State for the big game. Aside from that, it’s sort of like déjà vu. Here we are talking...
WDAM-TV
MIDTERM SPECIAL REPORT: WDAM talks to 4th Congressional District candidate Mike Ezell
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - With almost two weeks until the midterm elections, WDAM is speaking with the Republican and Democratic candidates who hope to represent Mississippi in the 4th Congressional District. Republican nominee and Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell is facing off against Democratic nominee and former Hattiesburg mayor...
WLBT
Free water testing offered during Jackson water distribution
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Jackson and wonder what’s really flowing from your faucet, an effort is underway to test your water. Tuesday, New Horizon Church helped launch “Check Your Tap.” While residents were getting free water and food, they could register to find out what they’re drinking.
WAPT
Madison violinist to appear on 'The Jennifer Hudson Show'
JACKSON, Miss. — A Madison violinist will perform on a big stage. John Uzodinma II, a native of Madison, will appear on Monday's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to showcase his world-renowned violin skills. A graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi, Uzodinma's unique musical style has earned...
How to prepare for flu season in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The temperature is dropping, and flu cases are rising. Flu season has come again to Mississippi. Although the virus shows up year-round, October is the starting month of the increased numbers of the flu cases. With masks and social distancing no longer as strict, Dr. Andrew Clark shared a few tips […]
WLBT
Raising up grandparents who are raising kids
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nancy Gaynor wants elected officials, business owners and the general public to understand one thing: Grandparents in your community who are raising someone else’s children need your support. Gaynor, who serves as a minister at Fresh Start Christian Church in north Jackson, is one of...
12,000 poor Mississippi kids slated to lose child care, welfare chief warns lawmakers
The number of spots in child care for poor children in Mississippi will be reduced by 12,470 in September 2024 when the state’s allotment of federal COVID-19 relief funds is exhausted, a special Senate committee was warned on Tuesday. The Mississippi Department of Human Services is currently using a substantial portion of its federal COVID-19 […]
vicksburgnews.com
Urban Legends of Mississippi
Urban legends are always exciting because you get to learn more about the people living in a certain region, their beliefs and ideas. There are many Mississippi Urban Legends as well, many of which might seem unfathomable for a lot of people. Here are some of the most interesting Mississippi Urban Legends!
mississippifreepress.org
‘Clean, Safe, Drinkable Water’: Jackson Town Hall Gives Update on Complaint Against State
JACKSON, Miss.—On Monday evening, New Hope Baptist Church’s sanctuary resembled a Sunday morning church service, but instead of gathering to hear scripture, citizens from across the capital city gathered for a town hall meeting on the Jackson water crisis. More than 100 people attended the meeting to discuss the NAACP’s Title VI Complaint against the State of Mississippi and how it disseminated federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.
WDAM-TV
Mississippi schools consider option of adding electric school buses to their fleet
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Mississippi school districts may soon shift from gas to battery-powered buses. However, it likely won’t be for their full fleet for now. An all-electric ride also comes with a bigger price tag. So, you may be wondering how cash-strapped school districts could even consider a switch like this.
