FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WDEF
New details revealed in Rossville murder
WALKER COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF) — A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday afternoon concerning the death of Dakota Bradshaw, who was killed in Rossville, Georgia, nearly three months ago. Kavon Collier and Eric Dodds were both charged with his murder back in August. The preliminary hearing took place at the...
WDEF
Groundbreaking Held at North River Industrial Park
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- A once bustling industrial heart of Chattanooga is soon to be busy again. The North River Industrial Park off of Access Road in Hixson had its groundbreaking ceremony this morning. The Park will be on the site of the former DuPont plant that was open for 60...
WDEF
Leslie Jordan, versatile Emmy-winning actor, dies at 67
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Chattanooga native and Emmy award winning actor Leslie Jordan has died. Jordan was known for his TV roles on “Will & Grace” and “American Horror Story.”. He also served as the Grand Marshal for Riverbend Festival this year. Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly...
WDEF
TVFCU hosting career fair for entry and high-level positions
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (Oct. 24, 2022) — Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union (TVFCU) is hosting a career fair on Oct. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The BX – Brainerd Baptist Church’s multi-use meeting facility. A variety of both entry and high-level positions are available including...
WDEF
Blood Assurance in Desperate Need of Donors
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)-Blood Assurance is asking for the public’s health as their blood supply is running dangerously low. They’re saying in recent weeks, donations have been lower than normal putting them and local hospitals in a difficult situation. Donors of all blood types are needed to help get...
WDEF
Mother and daughter thank EMS and Chattanooga Fire Dept for saving their lives
A local mother and daughter’s trip to Orlando in March turned into a calamity after a head on collision on I-75. The Chattanooga Fire Department and EMS saved their lives. Today, the family wanted to show their heroes special recognition. Keisha Shelton and her daughter Ada are the survivors...
WDEF
Kicker Ethan Hixson Gives East Hamilton Another Scoring Threat
Chattanooga-(WDEF-V) East Hamilton quarterback Juan Bullard is a threat to score from anywhere on the field, but he’s not the Hurricanes only big scoring threat. Kicker Ethan Hixson has the ability to split the uprights from way downtown. Here’s News 12’s Brian Armstrong on the leg-strong Canes kicker.
WDEF
Southern Adventist University Students Provide Free Car Inspections
OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WDEF)- A dozen automotive mechanical students at Southern Adventist University gave free inspection checks on cars to anyone who dropped by the Samaritan Center in Ooltewah.The event not only provided free car checks but also took donations for the Samaritan Center. Dale Walters, an instructor for the auto...
WDEF
What’s Right With Our Schools: Skyuka Hall Library and Resource Center
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Even as technology continues to evolve, it’s hard to find a more effective learning tool than a good book. Skyuka Hall’s new Media Center has plenty of those, but that’s only the beginning. Dr. Ronald Yother is the Head of School and...
WDEF
Man Killed in Highway 153 Hit-and-Run
Chattanooga Police are asking that anyone with information about the early morning incident to call them. About 2 A.M. police responded to 5400 block of highway 153 on a report of a pedestrian struck. On their arrival, the man was pronounced deceased. The identify and age of the victim was...
WDEF
Herschel Walker Campaigns in Dalton
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Herschel Walker campaign rolled into Whitfield County on Monday afternoon.The former Georgia Bulldog turned Republican candidate is criss-crossing the Peach State as he is in a tight race against the incumbent, Senator Rapahel Warnock. As part of his “Unite Georgia” Bus Tour, Herschel Walker made a...
WDEF
Flu cases rising in Tennessee
HIXSON, Tenn. (WDEF) — Tennessee is one of seven states in America currently seeing a surge in flu cases, according to the CDC. American Family Care says safety measures during the pandemic reduced flu exposure. But with most restrictions lifted, it’s a “perfect set-up for increased transmission.”
WDEF
Man convicted in November 2021 death of woman on Highway 299
A jury in Dade County has convicted a man in connection with the death of a woman last November. 41-year-old Jeremiah Douglas was found guilty of Malice Murder, Felony Murder, Aggravated Assault, and two counts of Making a False Statement in connection with the death of 23-year-old Leea Raines. After...
WDEF
Hamiton County Schools statement concerning Central High School Bus Incident
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (October 26, 2022) – This morning Central High School administration received a call that there was a disturbance on one of its incoming buses. Administrative staff met the bus and retrieved the students involved. Because someone thought a gun may have been present, law enforcement was quickly engaged and the school was placed on lockdown. A thorough search and investigation was conducted. No gun was found, an all clear was given, and the lockdown was lifted. School activities have resumed on a regular schedule. The students involved in the altercation on the bus were disciplined per HCS policies and procedures. Safety is our highest priority and we appreciate the quick response by faculty, staff, students and law enforcement.
WDEF
Hamilton County School Board member arrested on outstanding warrant
A Hamilton County School Board member has been arrested and charged with indecent exposure over an incident that happened at a doctor’s office five years ago. District 9 Board Member Gary Kuehn issued a statement today through the school district’s office. In the statement, Kuehn said he was...
