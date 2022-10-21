Family Continues Search For Bodies Of 2 Girls Murdered In Welch

A new search for Lauria Bible and Ashley Freeman came up empty on Thursday.

In 1999, the girls were kidnapped, sexually abused, and murdered in Welch while having a sleepover. Their bodies were never found.

Bible's family shared photos of the search at two locations.

One is at the memorial site for the girls, and the other is the last known place the girls were kept alive before they were killed.

The family said they'll never give up the search.