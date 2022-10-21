Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Forensic Handwriting Analysis of Darrell Brooks UncoveredDr. Mozelle MartinWaukesha, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
This Town in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Visit in the Entire StateJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
6 dead at Wisconsin apartmenthellasHartland, WI
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersWisconsin State
Related
Nets And Bucks Finalized Injury Reports
The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks have finalized their injury reports for Wednesday's contest.
Idaho8.com
Murphy leads under-manned Pelicans past Mavericks, 113-111
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Trey Murphy III scored 22 points and the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans overcame Luka Doncic’s latest prolific performance to beat the Dallas Mavericks 113-111. The Pelicans entered the game missing three starters because of injuries. Brandon Ingram was out with a concussion and Zion Williamson had a hip bruise while Herb Jones had a hyperextended knee. Available Pelicans responded with an all-hands-on-deck effort in which eight players reached double figures in scoring. CJ McCollum had 14 points and 11 assists. Devonte Graham added 14 points. Doncic scored 37 to go with 11 rebounds and seven assists, but his 3-point attempt at the final horn bounce off the front rim.
Idaho8.com
Gilgeous-Alexander’s 33 help OKC top short-handed Clippers
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 33 points and the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the short-handed Los Angeles Clippers 108-94 for their first win of the season. Gilgeous-Alexander played after sitting out the previous game against Minnesota with a bruised left hip. The Clippers were without their two biggest stars. Kawhi Leonard sat out to rest his right knee and Paul George missed the game with an illness. Oklahoma City took advantage by holding the Clippers to 42% shooting. Luke Kennard scored 15 points and Ivica Zubac had 10 points and 14 rebounds for the Clippers.
Idaho8.com
Schwarber powers Phillies in postseason with mythical homers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kyle Schwarber’s power surge has fueled the Philadelphia Phillies in their run to the World Series. He will be the leadoff hitter for Game 1 Friday night in Houston against the Astros. He led the National League with 46 home runs this season and hit three more in the NL Championship Series against San Diego. Phillies manager Rob Thomson lauded Schwarber’s clubhouse contributions and noted how the slugger has seemed to enjoy holding court in front of his locker with younger teammates.
Idaho8.com
NFL’s Donald, NBA’s Brown end their deals with Ye’s agency
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald and Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown have terminated their associations with Donda Sports, the brand management agency owned by the artist formerly known as Kanye West. Donald and Brown were the two most prominent active athletes to sign marketing deals with Donda Sports earlier this year. Both emphatically dropped the agency owned by Ye, as the music mogul is now known, amid rising international condemnation of his latest round of offensive and antisemitic remarks. German sportswear giant Adidas also ended its extraordinarily lucrative partnership with Ye.
Comments / 0