Deputy US Marshal Arrested, Accused Of Driving While Drunk

A deputy U.S. Marshal is accused of driving the wrong way on Highway 169 while drunk early Thursday morning.

Collinsville Police said they stopped Robert Dodd after he nearly hit three drivers on the highway around one in the morning.

They said Dodd admitted he'd had a few drinks at a bar and had just left.

He had a .23 blood alcohol level, police said. That's nearly three times the legal limit.

The U.S. Marshal's office in Tulsa said Dodd is on restricted duty until its internal investigation and Collinsville PD's investigation are complete.