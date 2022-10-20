Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Health: 'My illness is so rare it doesn't have a name'
As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated as doctors said her illnesses were all in her head. "It was soul destroying," said the 47-year-old former teacher. "I felt hopeless, isolated and humiliated." Debbie has an illness so rare, experts have not been able to identify it - and she is...
BBC
Akshata Murty: Who is Rishi Sunak's wife?
Rishi Sunak's rise to power has attracted attention in India - and not just because he is the first British Asian prime minister. His wife Akshata Murty is the daughter of Indian billionaire Narayana Murthy, one of the country's best known businessmen who has been dubbed the Bill Gates of India.
BBC
Rishi Sunak: A quick guide to the UK’s next prime minister
The former chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to be prime minister. Here's what you need to know about him. He's won after running for the second time this year. He lost to Liz Truss in September, but she resigned six weeks later. In the latest leadership contest, Mr Sunak racked up the support of his fellow MPs early, and fast. He crossed the 100 nominations he needed long before the deadline - including from MPs that had previously backed Truss or Boris Johnson.
The woman who travels the world with only a tiny bag
US travel blogger Brooke Schoenman says she's perfected the art of packing to such an extent she can travel internationally with only a little 12-liter, laptop-sized bag.
BBC
What we just learned about China's economy
The Chinese Communist Party's congress concluded on Sunday with the set-piece confirmation of Xi Jinping's historic third five-year term in charge. The spotlight was also on the man named as his new second-in-command, Li Qiang. A loyalist to Mr Xi, he is now on track to become Premier and tasked...
WhatsApp Outage Leaves Netizens In Frenzy, Service Restored After 2 Hours
Meta Platforms Inc.'s META WhatsApp stopped working in many countries for a couple of hours on Tuesday. At the time of writing, the popular messaging app was gradually coming back online after the two-hour outage. What Happened: WhatsApp stopped working in countries such as the U.K., France, India, Malaysia, Turkey...
Bored Ape Or CryptoPunk, Bitcoin Or Ethereum: New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Makes His Picks
The U.K. has a new Prime Minister with Rishi Sunak announced as the third person to lead the country in the past two months. Sunak has been a proponent of cryptocurrency and non-fungible tokens, something that was going viral in a post on Monday. What Happened: During his time as...
BBC
Surgery: Women regret overseas cut-price weight loss ops
A woman who has been in hospital for five months after having cut-price weight loss surgery abroad said she regrets her decision every day. Emma, 34, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, said it was "the worst experience of her life". Doctors have warned she is one of many people who are...
World shares mostly slip as investors eye corporate earnings
BANGKOK — (AP) — Shares were mostly lower in Europe and Asia on Tuesday as investors geared up for a slew of corporate earnings reports. Shares rose in Paris and Tokyo but fell in Shanghai and in London, where the FTSE 100 fell as Britain's third prime minister this year, Rishi Sunak, prepared to take office and appoint a Cabinet to grapple with the U.K.'s economic and political crises.
BBC
Lola: France's far right adopts murdered schoolgirl
It was the moment the talking stopped - and the politicians fell silent. The entry of a small white coffin into the church at Lillers reminded France what the past 10 days of shock and anger was all about. Only the snapping of press cameras broke the silence as the...
Duchess Meghan speaks out for 1st time about Queen Elizabeth's death
Meghan and her husband Prince Harry attended the queen's funeral in London in September.
BBC
Tiny homes: Off-grid living allowed couple to take risks
"We didn't want to spend the rest of our lives beholden to a mortgage." That was the motivation for Tom Morgan and his partner Amie Simons when they recently moved to Wales to start a business while living off-grid in a "tiny home". The couple say one perk of their...
BBC
Family traumatised by death of Bath schoolboy on exchange trip
The death of a 15-year-old schoolboy has left his family with a "hole in the heart", an inquest was told. Max McMullen died after falling from the seventh-floor window of his host family's apartment on an exchange trip in Córdoba, Spain, on 19 October 2019. In a statement, his...
BBC
Ukraine war round-up: Russian defence of Kherson and 'dirty bomb' row
Ukraine said Russia was sending reinforcements into the strategic southern city of Kherson, as speculation mounted about possible plans for a "dirty bomb", which could spread radiation. Kyrylo Budanov, the Ukrainian intelligence chief, said Russia was bringing more military units into the occupied city, and was preparing to defend it...
BBC
Wakefield: Remains of Roman villa and kilns found in ex-pit village
The remains of a Roman villa and rare kilns dating back 2,000 years have been uncovered during work on a building site in West Yorkshire. Archaeologists made the finds during excavation work ahead of a social housing development in Fitzwilliam, near Wakefield. The items were found at Farm Lane. David...
Nord Stream 1: first underwater images reveal devastating damage
The first underwater images taken of the ruptured Nord Stream 1 pipeline reveal the devastating damage caused by what Danish police have described as “powerful explosions” under the Baltic Sea. Swedish newspaper Expressen on Tuesday published photographs and film footage taken by an underwater drone at the site...
BBC
Xi Jinping's party is just getting started
Comparing Xi Jinping to Mao Zedong is "inane", scoffs Rebecca Karl, a professor of Chinese History at New York University. "If you're going to compare two people, it has to reveal something. It's like comparing Putin to Stalin or Liz Truss to Margaret Thatcher." At first glance, the parallels are...
BBC
Madame Tussauds: Protesters throw cake on King Charles waxwork
Activists appear to have thrown cake into the face of King Charles's waxwork at London's Madame Tussauds. Video footage posted on social media showed two protesters wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts throwing cake in the King's face. The Metropolitan Police said four people had been arrested for criminal damage. Madame...
BBC
Korean Air crash: Plane overruns runway in bad weather
A Korean Air plane overran on the runway at Mactan-Cebu International Airport in the Philippines. The Airbus SE A330 widebody, flying from Seoul to Cebu, had tried to land twice in poor weather before landing on the third attempt. All 173 crew and passengers were evacuated safely.
Comments / 0