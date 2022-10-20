ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness

Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Ranking the NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25 Right Now

That, for the record, is putting it mildly. The NBA's kiddies are better than all right. They're spectacular. The league's under-25 pool stretches so deep it makes ranking them a painful and exhaustive exercise filled with tears, migraines, infinite self-loathing and then more tears. I'm about to rank them anyway.
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him

Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz

New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
Oscar Tshiebwe Expects to Play in Kentucky's Opener After Surgery on Knee Injury

Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said he "absolutely" plans to be ready for the team's first game against Howard on Nov. 7, according to Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. The reigning AP Player of the Year underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this month, as head coach John Calipari explained on Twitter. Despite the issue, Tshiebwe doesn't expect to miss any regular-season action.
Lakers Rumors: LA Pitched Multi-Team Trade Offers Throughout Offseason

While the Los Angeles Lakers haven't executed a headline-grabbing trade after missing the playoffs in 2021-22, it wasn't for a lack of trying by general manager Rob Pelinka. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Pelinka not only threw out two-team proposals but also proposed three- and four-team swaps "throughout the summer and fall."
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors

Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
