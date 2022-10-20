Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Russell Westbrook Doubtful to Play vs. Nuggets with Hamstring Injury
In the midst of a slow start to the 2022-23 season, Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook could be sidelined this week. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets because of a hamstring injury.
Bleacher Report
LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid Among Stars Investing in Mitchell & Ness
Mitchell & Ness is bringing in some serious NBA star power. Eben Novy-Williams of Sportico reported Tuesday that LeBron James, Kevin Durant, James Harden, Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Chris Paul and CJ McCollum are among a number of notable names investing in the sports apparel company. They were joined by...
Bleacher Report
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard to Sit out vs. Thunder Due to Right Knee Injury Management
The Los Angeles Clippers will be quite shorthanded for Tuesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Mark Medina of NBA.com noted the Clippers ruled star Kawhi Leonard out for "right knee injury management." He joins a list of absences that includes Paul George (non-COVID illness) and Marcus Morris Sr. (personal reasons).
Bleacher Report
Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram Out for Pelicans vs. Mavericks Because of Injuries
New Orleans Pelicans stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram will miss Tuesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks because of injuries. Since being selected first overall in the 2019 NBA draft, Williamson has struggled to remain healthy, and those issues have continued into the 2022-23 campaign. The former Duke standout suffered...
Bleacher Report
Ranking the NBA's Top 25 Players Under 25 Right Now
That, for the record, is putting it mildly. The NBA's kiddies are better than all right. They're spectacular. The league's under-25 pool stretches so deep it makes ranking them a painful and exhaustive exercise filled with tears, migraines, infinite self-loathing and then more tears. I'm about to rank them anyway.
Bleacher Report
Clippers' John Wall Says He Was 'Pissed as Hell' About Rockets' Decision to Sit Him
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall said he was not happy the Houston Rockets decided to sit him for the entire 2021-22 season, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. "Pissed as hell. Pissed as hell. I wanted to play basketball," Wall said of the decision. "In my last meeting I had there, they were like, 'Oh, you had a great year the year before. We can't wait to have you back next year. Build on this, and try to keep helping young guys.' So I'm thinking I'll play the same role I played the year before."
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns on Reaction to Edwards Diet Comments: Not Hearing 'Outside Noise'
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns called his team "special" and said it isn't concerned about any "outside noise" amid its 2-2 start after he made comments about fellow star Anthony Edwards' diet. Edwards struggled mightily in a 115-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday after shooting 3-of-15 (1-of-8...
Nick Young Defends Russell Westbrook, Says the Lakers Would Have Won Back-To-Back Titles In 2019 And 2020: "You Can’t Blame Russ When Your Starting Lineup Is Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker, Russ, LeBron James, And Anthony Dais."
Nick Young comes to Russell Westbrook's defense in controversial tweet.
Bleacher Report
Blazers' Damian Lillard Putting NBA 'on Notice' After Win vs. Lakers, Billups Says
Dame Time was in full effect Sunday. The Portland Trail Blazers star point guard, Damian Lillard, lit up the Los Angeles Lakers to the tune of 41 points in a 106-104 win, a reminder after his injury-plagued 2021-22 season that Dame hasn't lost a step. "More importantly, we got Damian...
Bleacher Report
John Wall on Russell Westbrook: 'You Can Tell He Don’t Have the Joy Right Now'
Russell Westbrook had a difficult 2021-22 season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and it's carried over into this campaign after a summer of trade rumors. And players around the league are feeling for him. "What he's going through is tough," Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall told Sam Amick...
Bleacher Report
Pelicans' Zion Williamson's Hip Injury Diagnosed as Contusion After Exiting vs. Jazz
New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson suffered a posterior hip contusion before exiting Sunday's 122-121 overtime loss to the Utah Jazz, the team announced. Williamson finished with 25 points, six rebounds and one assist in 30 minutes. Entering Sunday's game, he had averaged 20.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the team's first two games.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Crushed on Twitter for Hurting Nets Offense in Loss to Grizzlies
Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons was off the basketball court for a year prior to his return this season, so early growing pains were expected. But what he's shown so far has become concerning. Simmons was ineffective on offense in Brooklyn's 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night....
Bleacher Report
Oscar Tshiebwe Expects to Play in Kentucky's Opener After Surgery on Knee Injury
Kentucky big man Oscar Tshiebwe said he "absolutely" plans to be ready for the team's first game against Howard on Nov. 7, according to Gary B. Graves of the Associated Press. The reigning AP Player of the Year underwent a "minor" procedure on his knee this month, as head coach John Calipari explained on Twitter. Despite the issue, Tshiebwe doesn't expect to miss any regular-season action.
Bleacher Report
Ben Simmons Rips 'Bulls--t' Call After Fouling Out in Nets' Loss to Grizzlies
Ben Simmons' return to the court after he missed last season is not going as he hoped, and he took out some frustration on the officiating after the Brooklyn Nets' 134-124 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. "It's frustrating. It's not a foul," Simmons told reporters when discussing his...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Pitched Multi-Team Trade Offers Throughout Offseason
While the Los Angeles Lakers haven't executed a headline-grabbing trade after missing the playoffs in 2021-22, it wasn't for a lack of trying by general manager Rob Pelinka. According to ESPN's Brian Windhorst, Pelinka not only threw out two-team proposals but also proposed three- and four-team swaps "throughout the summer and fall."
Bleacher Report
Karl-Anthony Towns Wants to Help Anthony Edwards Improve Diet, Take Care of His Body
Karl-Anthony Towns is ready for Anthony Edwards to cut out the Popeyes. The Minnesota Timberwolves center said he plans on stepping up and helping Edwards change his diet so his co-star's conditioning improves. "Maybe I could do a better job of teaching him how to take care of his body,...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Legend Magic Johnson Says He Turned Down Chance to Buy Stake in Warriors
Magic Johnson's loyalty to the Los Angeles Lakers apparently got in the way of him buying a stake in the Golden State Warriors. During a discussion with Shannon Sharpe on the Club Shay Shay podcast (h/t Jonathan Sherman of Lakers Daily), Johnson revealed that Warriors governor Joe Lacob and executive chairman Peter Guber attempted to persuade him to purchase a stake in the team.
Bleacher Report
Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark Headline AP Preseason Women's CBB All-American Teams
Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark were unanimous selections Tuesday for the 2022-23 Associated Press preseason women's basketball All-American team, per Doug Feinberg of the AP. Stanford's Haley Jones, Iowa State's Ashley Joens, Virginia Tech's Elizabeth Kitley and DePaul's Aneesah Morrow were also selected. Boston was last year's AP Player of...
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Praises Ja Morant: He's Doing Things 'We've Never Seen Before'
Ja Morant has no comparisons in NBA circles according to Kevin Durant. The Brooklyn Nets forward lauded Morant on Monday, telling reporters the Memphis Grizzlies star is "doing some stuff that we've never seen before" on a basketball court. "Nobody really," Durant said when asked for a comparison. "He's a...
Bleacher Report
NBA Twitter Mocks Doc Rivers After 76ers Start Season 0-3 with Loss to Spurs
It's not time to hit the panic button just yet, but fans have to wonder what is going on with the Philadelphia 76ers after they fell to the San Antonio Spurs 114-105 on Saturday at Wells Fargo Center to drop to 0-3 on the season. Star big man Joel Embiid...
Comments / 0