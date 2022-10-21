Matthew Perry Looked Healthy While Out With Mystery Woman Prior To Revealing Near-Fatal Health Woes

@mattyperry4/instagram

Actor Matthew Perry is back to his usual self. Before the Tuesday, November 9, release of his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing , the actor revealed his severe drug addiction caused him to nearly lose his life , but these days, he's feeling and looking better than he has in years.

Last week, photogs caught the 17 Again star , 53, star out in Los Angeles alongside an unidentified women, though it's unclear if the two are just friends or something more.

Perry looked relaxed and casual in a pair of athletic shorts, long-sleeved grey T-shirt, sunglasses and sneakers, while his company embraced the warm California weather in a yellow floral sundress.

It was just a few days later that the Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip alum discussed his health struggles in a candid interview. One of the most shocking revelations was that his 2018 "gastrointestinal surgery" was much more serious than he let the public know, as in reality, his colon almost burst from an opioid overdose.

"The doctors told my family that I had a 2 percent chance to live," he confessed. "I was put on a thing called an ECMO machine, which does all the breathing for your heart and your lungs. And that’s called a Hail Mary. No one survives that."

The horrific ordeal left him in a two-week coma and he had to stay in the hospital for a total of five months. He was also forced to use a colostomy bag for nine months following the procedure.

"My therapist said, 'The next time you think about taking Oxycontin, just think about having a colostomy bag for the rest of your life,'" he shared. "And a little window opened and I crawled through it and I no longer want Oxycontin anymore."

The TV star's tome goes into greater detail about his demons, though it also delves into his sobriety, time on Friends , childhood, dealing with fame and much more.

