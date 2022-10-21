ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

Comments / 5

BirdSong
5d ago

Here we go again with yet another Pitbull attack. These dogs should be banned. They are a dangerous bloodthirsty breed and you can't take that out of them.

Reply
5
Guest
5d ago

bcuz it's not the dogs fault how they were raised it's the owners responsibility how the dogs are brought up just like kids and parents same scenario

Reply
6
RNS
5d ago

I bet he thought it was a neighbor dog🤔 I repeat if you see any dog loose call the police don’t try to be super neighbor….

Reply
2
