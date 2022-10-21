Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fleming Island woman arrested for resisting officers, battery on senior, deputies sayZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Family-friendly events planned at Orange Park’s Thrasher-Horne CenterDebra FineOrange Park, FL
Oakleaf High seeks state championship in girls weightlifting as popularity of sport growsAnthony SalazarClay County, FL
Restaurant Inspections: Green Cove Springs restaurant receives violations for roach activityDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
WATCH: People with disabilities overjoyed as coffee shop announces, ‘You are hired!'Live Action NewsJacksonville, FL
Related
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Tracking the district races entering Week 10
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football playoffs are coming into clearer focus as district races wrap up this week. So, who’s in, who’s out and who’s got work left to do? We’ll get to that below. Remember, this is the first season of the...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Four to watch, full schedule for a massive Week 10 slate of games
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s Week 10 of the high school football season. We take a look at the top four games, the next four options and the full schedule for teams in north Florida and south Georgia. This is the final week of district games and automatic playoff qualifiers will be locked in after this week’s games.
News4Jax.com
Report: Ex-Jag Gardner Minshew sells Ponte Vedra Beach home for $890K
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Former Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew II sold his St. Johns County home for $890,000 on Oct. 14, according to a report from our news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record. Minshew sold the Marsh Cove Drive home in the Preserve at Ponte Vedra Lakes...
News4Jax.com
Women’s Golf Returns to the First Coast
The field is set, tickets are selling briskly and the official schedule of events is ready for a roll out! One week from today, a strong field of the best rising-star professional women golfers and some of the world’s most elite amateurs will take on the Slammer & Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village for the six-day PXG Women’s Match Play Championship Match Play Championship starting on November 1-6. In addition, tournament organizers have invited the top players from local National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs to play in the event.
News4Jax.com
Lockdown lifted at Jacksonville elementary school after report of gunfire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gregory Drive Elementary School was temporarily locked down Wednesday after a report of gunfire in the area, according to Duval County Public Schools. A message that was sent to parents said the lockdown was a precaution. All students and staff were safe. Early dismissal was delayed...
News4Jax.com
Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
News4Jax.com
History maker: Edward Waters University names 1st female athletic director in program history
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Edward Waters University, Florida’s oldest HBCU, made history Tuesday with the announcement of its first African-American woman to lead the athletics department in the 155-year history of the institution. Dr. Ivana Rich was welcomed as the new associate vice president and director of intercollegiate athletics...
News4Jax.com
JSO investigators searching for human remains near Westside gas station
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that investigators are searching for human remains on the city’s Westside. JSO said the area of interest is near Chaffee Road and Crystal Springs Boulevard, but declined to elaborate on the case related to the search. Sky 4...
News4Jax.com
🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
News4Jax.com
City council members vote to make balloon, sky lantern releases illegal in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In a city council meeting Tuesday night, 15 council members voted to ban balloon releases in Jacksonville. There are currently similar bans in other surrounding areas such as St. Johns County and the beaches. Violators caught releasing balloons or sky lanterns could face a $50 fine...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
News4Jax.com
Clay County leaders exploring huge waterfront shopping district, other projects to boost tourism
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Clay County leaders are eyeing major improvements to their tourism industry that could bring everything from a huge waterfront shopping district in Green Cove Springs to a major convention center and outdoor parks. A real estate expert said that could transform the real estate market...
Man shot multiple times at Southside townhome community
Jacksonville, Fla. — A man in his 30s is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says he was shot several times in the chest Sunday night in the Drayton Park community off Touchton Road. Police say this was an isolated incident and they believe...
News4Jax.com
Northeast Florida Clerks of Court team up against property and mortgage fraud
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Clerks of Court for Baker, Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam and St. Johns counties want the residents they serve to take advantage of free property fraud alert services offered by each of their offices. The clerks joined forces Monday to urge property owners to protect themselves...
News4Jax.com
Man dies when SUV careens over guardrail, submerges in Trout River, FHP says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A driver died just after midnight Wednesday in a crash on New Kings Road south of Dunn Avenue on Jacksonville’s Northside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the man’s SUV was traveling southbound on New Kings Road along with a car driven by...
WCJB
Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
News4Jax.com
Le Dîner En Blanc puts unity, dining and ‘Cirque En Blanc’ on display for annual all-white party
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An event that began with three friends in 1988 in Paris has now become an annual soiree among hundreds of people throughout multiple cities across America. Le Diner En Blanc celebrated its third annual outdoor party Saturday evening where Jacksonville residents and people from near and...
News4Jax.com
Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program
MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate 1st Halloween with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Nurses at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital dressed up the babies in their Neonatal Intensive Care Unit for Halloween. The tiny tots were dressed as mermaids, Sully from Monsters, Inc., Yoda from Star Wars, a lion and more. It was definitely a sweet treat for...
News4Jax.com
Child in critical condition after near drowning in Sandalwood neighborhood: JFRD
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A child was rescued from a pond Tuesday afternoon in a Sandalwood neighborhood, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said. JFRD said it rushed the child to the hospital in critical condition. The near drowning happened in the Sutton Lakes subdivision where the pond is located...
Comments / 0