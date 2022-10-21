The field is set, tickets are selling briskly and the official schedule of events is ready for a roll out! One week from today, a strong field of the best rising-star professional women golfers and some of the world’s most elite amateurs will take on the Slammer & Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village for the six-day PXG Women’s Match Play Championship Match Play Championship starting on November 1-6. In addition, tournament organizers have invited the top players from local National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs to play in the event.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO