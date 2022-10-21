ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News4Jax.com

Women’s Golf Returns to the First Coast

The field is set, tickets are selling briskly and the official schedule of events is ready for a roll out! One week from today, a strong field of the best rising-star professional women golfers and some of the world’s most elite amateurs will take on the Slammer & Squire Golf Course at World Golf Village for the six-day PXG Women’s Match Play Championship Match Play Championship starting on November 1-6. In addition, tournament organizers have invited the top players from local National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) programs to play in the event.
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL
News4Jax.com

Orange Park family again hosting free 3-day haunted house

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is back, back, back again!. One Clay County home has built an entire haunted house for those brave enough to enter. Daniel’s Dungeon of Haunted Horrors is located off Blanding Boulevard and is said to be one of the best local scares in our area!
ORANGE PARK, FL
News4Jax.com

🌡️ John Gaughan celebrates 30 years at WJXT

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – October 24, 1992. The Toronto Blue Jays beat Atlanta Braves, 4-3 in Game 6 at Atlanta–Fulton County Stadium to win their first-ever title. The number one song on the radio was End Of The Road by Boyz II Men. The average cost for a gallon of cost across the country was $1.11.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot at gas station on Jacksonville’s Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was shot Wednesday morning in the Ortega Farms area of the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they responded to multiple calls about a person who had been shot on Catoma Street north of Timuquana Road around 2:30 a.m. and found a man in his 20s shot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Fisherman’s body recovered from Newnan’s Lake by authorities

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The body of a man last seen fishing in an Alachua County waterway was recovered on Monday after a search by the Florida Wildlife Commission and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office confirms that ASO officers located the body of Glenn...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Florida agencies team up to fight opioid addiction with 12-county pilot program

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. – Florida is rolling out a new program to help battle opioid addiction and overdoses titled “CORE,” which stands for “Coordinated Opioid Recovery.”. Officials with the state health department said the program is meant to “expand every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.”
FLORIDA STATE

