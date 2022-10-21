Read full article on original website
kiow.com
Fareway joins Secretary Pate’s Efforts to Combat Human Trafficking in Iowa
Fareway Stores, Inc. announced today it has joined a statewide coalition to end human trafficking in Iowa. The Iowa Businesses Against Trafficking (IBAT) initiative is led by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. Fareway is a family-owned business based in Boone, Iowa. They are working with Secretary Pate’s office to find ways to prevent human trafficking and raise awareness about this form of modern-day slavery.
kiow.com
Gun Related Amendment to the Iowa Constitution on the Ballot
Early voting for Iowa’s General Election began last week and a proposed amendment to the state’s constitution is on the back of the ballot. Richard Rogers of the Iowa Firearms Coalition says gun rights advocates began lobbying for it 12 years ago, after they realized Iowa is one of only six states without state level constitutional protection of the right to keep and bear arms. The amendment says any gun restrictions would have to be judged by a legal standard called strict scrutiny. Rogers says the U.S. Supreme Court set up an even tougher legal standard in a ruling this summer.
kiow.com
Home Sale Numbers Drop, Prices Up 13.5%
Data from the Iowa Association of Realtors indicates the number of existing home sales in Iowa continues to decline and the overall prices for Iowa homes sold remain above last year’s levels. The median price for an Iowa home sold in September was 225-thousand dollars. It’s down slightly from...
kiow.com
EDF Report Predicts Drop in Yield Due to Climate Change
A new report from the Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) tries to predict how climate change will affect Midwest crop yields in the next decade and beyond. EDF lead senior scientist Eileen McLellan says the report finds climate change will bring corn yields down more than five percent across all Iowa counties.
