EC volleyball wins sectional (updated story, with quotes)
NORWOOD — Rallying from the brink of elimination, a heart-driven East Clinton squad defeated Cincinnati Country Day 23-25, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 16-14 Tuesday in a Division II Southwest South 2 Sectional championship match at Norwood High School. East Clinton, 21-2 on the year, will play Saturday afternoon at Fairfield...
Hornets sting Falcons in soccer finale 6-1
BROOKVILLE — Clinton-Massie’s historic girls soccer season ended Tuesday with a 6-1 loss to Monroe in a Div. II Sectional match at Brookville High School. The Falcons, 15-2-2 on the year, won the school’s first-ever girls soccer league championship with a perfect 10-0 record. “Super proud of...
Wilson hat trick keeps OAC post-season alive
ALLIANCE, Ohio – Alex Wilson netted a hat trick in the second half to give the Wilmington College women’s soccer team a 3-0 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) victory at The University of Mount Union on Saturday evening. After a defensive first half saw each team take just three...
Purple Raiders, Quakers play to 3-3 draw
Wilmington — The Wilmington College men’s soccer team scored two second-half goals in its 3-3 draw against the University of Mount Union on Senior Night at Townsend Field Saturday night. The battle for third place in the OAC reached an inflection point Saturday evening. The teams were not...
Wilmington City Schools board honors WMS students, crossing guards, and longtime reporter
From left, Jackie White, Tiera Robinson, Angel Rieger, and Ian Wood were given special recognition for their work as crossing guards. Wilmington City School Superintendent Jim Brady, right, presents a special recognition to Gary Huffenberger at Monday’s Wilmington school board meeting for his years of covering Wilmington City Schools. Huffenberger, a WHS graduate, recently retired after more than 28 years with the News Journal.
Locals partner to help Kentucky flood victims
Community partners including Sugartree Ministries, Habitat for Humanity REstore, Wilmington Church of God, Wilmington Church of Christ and Port William United Methodist worked together to load a truck full of new furniture on Monday to be delivered to Hazard, Kentucky. The items are being donated to the Eastern Kentucky flood victims left devastated after the catastrophic flood in July. This delivery follows multiple semi-trucks full of water, food, toiletries and cleaning supplies sent in previous months.
UPCOMING EVENTS
Upcoming public/community events in Clinton County include the below. Email your public event information to [email protected]. • Free community dinner at Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, October 27 in the fellowship hall. All are welcome for potato soup, vegetable soup, sloppy joes, chips, desserts and drinks. The church is on the corner of Center & Wright Streets.
The window to college’s ghostly presence
WILMINGTON — Haunted horses aren’t the only spooky presence to be seen at Wilmington College. Libby Hayes, Senior Director of Human Resources at the college, managed to take a photo of what appeared to be a ghost at College Hall. In February 2021, a co-worker had told Hayes...
One hospitalized after falling down abandoned elevator shaft in Dayton
According to authorities, a person fell through an elevator shaft in an abandoned building on the 700 block of East 4th Street in Dayton just before 12 a.m. Sunday.
Rax’s return to Clark County a step in rebirth of roast beef chain
Owner tells nostalgic customers: ‘We’ve kept true to the brand as much as we can.’. For Rax owner Richard Donohue, the addition of the restaurant to the New Carlisle area is a return to the company’s roots and a continuation of the roast beef sandwich chain’s revitalization.
2 promoted at Wilmington Savings Bank
WILMINGTON — Erica Allen has been promoted to the position of Controller at Wilmington Savings Bank. Allen is a graduate of Wilmington College and has been in banking for 11 years. For the past three years, she has been the manager of the Lending Operations Department and the Accounting Department at Wilmington Savings Bank. During this time, she has made a substantial contribution of knowledge and leadership to the bank.
Fashion & fun fundraiser at Aging Up Center
WILMINGTON — The 1st Annual Fall Fashion Gala was held Saturday afternoon at the Clinton County Aging Up Senior Center. The ticketed fundraiser featured a fall collection presented by Strength & Dignity Boutique as well as goodie bags, door prizes and special guests, including emcee Tom Breckel. — —...
Ohio shooter of 5 family members said he ‘had no choice’
An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre testified Monday he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child.
Local Briefs: Westboro Road to be closed; Metro Housing board, law library set meetings
Westboro Road will be closed for bridge maintenance beginning Thursday, Oct. 27, weather permitting, according to the Clinton County Engineer’s Office. The bridge is between US 68 and Nicely Road in Jefferson Township. The last address accessible from the north (US 68) is 97 Westboro Road, and the last address accessible from the south (Nicely Road) is 208 Westboro Road.
CLINTON COUNTY MUNICIPAL COURT
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Colin Mayfield Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?
The people of Cincinnati loved watching Colin Mayfield on WLWT News 5 every morning. His warmth and charisma as a morning anchor helped set a great tone for his viewers’ days. But now Colin Mayfield is leaving WLWT for another exciting opportunity. Naturally, the news upset many people. They especially want to know where he is going next and if his new job will take him away from the city. Fortunately for them, the anchor answered most of the queries about his departure from WLWT.
One dead in 2-vehicle crash on SR 73
GREEN TWP., Clinton Co. – One person is dead after a two-vehicle head-on crash Monday morning. The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wilmington Post is investigating the crash that occurred at approximately 8:47 a.m. on State Route 73 in Green Township between Murphy and Dailey Roads. Preliminary investigation revealed that...
3 Places To Get Seafood in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're looking for a great seafood restaurant with a laid-back vibe, you can't go wrong with this place in Anderson Township. They're known for their delicious New England style clam chowder; pan sautéed crab cakes, which come with chipotle tartar sauce; and some of the best fried calamari in the area (comes with house-made marinara or sweet chili sauce). You also can't go wrong with their fried coconut shrimp, blackened mahi fish tacos, and the broiled stuffed grouper, which consists of two tender grouper pieces stuffed with lump crab meat, wild rice, and cornbread stuffing.
CLINTON COUNTY EATERIES INSPECTED
The following information is obtained from the Clinton County Health Department and is compiled from inspection reports. Violations are either critical or non-critical. Critical violations are more likely to contribute to food contamination, illness or an environmental health hazard, including inadequate cooking of food items or poor personal hygiene. For...
What a $1.5 million home looks like in central Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Inflation is leading to a fluctuating real estate market, especially in Columbus, which is ranked among the top 10 U.S. cities where homes sell the fastest. Home prices were up this past summer compared to last year, an increase of nearly $30,000 from August 2021, as homes sat on the market for […]
