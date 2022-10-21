Twenty years ago, on Nov. 7, the season’s first significant storm after the McNally Fire dropped more than 16 inches of rain in the southern Sierra Nevada. The 150,700-acre human-caused wildfire started on July 21, 2002, about 17 miles north of Kernville near Roads End, just north of the Kern-Tulare County line. The McNally remains among the largest fires in the history of Sequoia National Forest — although cumulatively, other fires in recent years have burned greater acreage. It was the largest wildfire in California that year but its size has been eclipsed in recent years and it no longer makes the list of the state’s top 20 wildfires by size.

