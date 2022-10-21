Read full article on original website
Related
Bakersfield Californian
Gubernatorial candidate Brian Dahle stumps at Crystal Palace
Winning California’s gubernatorial election is a herculean task for a Republican, but candidate and state Sen. Brian Dahle has a plan — capitalize on residents’ discontent with Gov. Gavin Newsom — and so that's what he did Tuesday while stumping for votes in Bakersfield. With country...
Bakersfield Californian
Residents in downtown Bakersfield light up the dark for Halloween, and for themselves
Residents of the Brownstone, a century-old apartment building in downtown Bakersfield, have been pretty good about decorating for the Christmas season each year. But Halloween had long been pretty low-key at the 12-unit brick building. That is, until Kandice Castle moved in several months ago.
Bakersfield Californian
Forest Service plans reforestation project 20 years after McNally Fire
Twenty years ago, on Nov. 7, the season’s first significant storm after the McNally Fire dropped more than 16 inches of rain in the southern Sierra Nevada. The 150,700-acre human-caused wildfire started on July 21, 2002, about 17 miles north of Kernville near Roads End, just north of the Kern-Tulare County line. The McNally remains among the largest fires in the history of Sequoia National Forest — although cumulatively, other fires in recent years have burned greater acreage. It was the largest wildfire in California that year but its size has been eclipsed in recent years and it no longer makes the list of the state’s top 20 wildfires by size.
Bakersfield Californian
Home prices slide as local market enters slow season
Bakersfield's cooling home market moved solidly into off-peak season last month with a drop in demand that coincided with rising supply to punctuate what has been an up-and-down year for local housing. The annual slowdown in home sales was magnified by the effects of rising interest rates, resulting in a...
Bakersfield Californian
Letter to the editor: Bullying as a form of assault
I am encouraged by the news Friday night that two Arvin High School staff members have been suspended pending further investigation of the widely publicized on-campus bullying/assault of a student. Yes, just in case anyone asks — bullying is a form of assault, whether verbal or a physical battering. Child...
Bakersfield Californian
Arvin man pleads guilty to fentanyl, methamphetamine trafficking
An Arvin man pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl in federal court, according to a Department of Justice news release. Omar Alberto Navarro, 40, conspired with others to acquire methamphetamine and fentanyl in Mexico, and then transport it...
Bakersfield Californian
Pen in Hand: 'Jurassic Park' and 174 other films and pilots shot at Red Rock Canyon
Red Rock Canyon, about 40 miles northeast of Tehachapi in the Mojave Desert, is a place of spectacular eroded cliffs with colorful sedimentary layers. It has a rich geological, paleontological and cultural history. It is also one of the most filmed locations in this part of California, with at least 175 motion pictures and pilots that have included Red Rock Canyon footage.
Bakersfield Californian
Bakersfield man arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft
A Bakersfield man was arrested on suspicion of stealing a catalytic converter and leading police officers on a chase, according to a BPD news release. BPD police officers responded to a possible catalytic converter theft at 7:11 a.m. Sunday in the 5100 block of Hunter Avenue. Officers tried to stop a vehicle involved in the theft, but the driver didn't stop, the news release said.
Bakersfield Californian
BPD arrests 3 after investigation into robberies
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three individuals, two adults and a juvenile, in connection with an investigation into a string of robberies. Around 4:45 p.m. Monday, the Cigarette World at 2316 Brundage Lane was robbed by two armed men demanding money and cigarette products, according to a BPD release. The men fled in a white KIA that had a third person inside.
Comments / 0