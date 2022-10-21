The Powerball drawing for Oct. 24 has swelled to a mind-numbing $625 million jackpot. According to the Michigan Lottery, the jackpot would have a cash option of $300 million. "If a lucky player wins the $625 million jackpot, it will be the second-largest Powerball jackpot won this year and the eighth-largest Powerball jackpot ever won," a Michigan Lottery press release reads. "Tonight’s drawing will be the 35th Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won Aug. 3. One ticket purchased in Pennsylvania matched the five white balls and the Powerball to win a $206 million jackpot."

