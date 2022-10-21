Read full article on original website
Related
The Rise of 2pointO in AEW
2pointO, the team of “Daddy Magic” Matt Menard & “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker have been exceptional signings for All Elite Wrestling since their arrival last year in mid-August. The duo was immediately paired with Daniel Garcia and quickly became a problem for the duo of Sting and Darby Allin heading into the fall months of 2021. Let’s take a look at the rise of the duo in AEW.
Preview: AEW Dynamite (10/26/22) – Mox vs. Penta, AEW World Title Match – Full Card, How to Watch
After a tremendous Tuesday night edition of AEW Dynamite, All Elite Wrestling’s premier pro wrestling program returns to Wednesdays this week as it emanates from the Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia. You do not want to miss AEW Dynamite as “Wild Thing” Jon Moxley defends the AEW World Championship against the man who fears nothing, Penta El Zero Miedo. The rivalry between the Blackpool Combat Club and the Jericho Appreciation Society continues with two spectacular matches. Plus, AEW’s inaugural World Women’s Champion faces off against “The Assassin.”
Preview: WWE Raw Card (10/24/22) – Monday Night Raw Lineup
WWE Monday Night Raw comes to us live tonight from The Queen City, Charlotte, North Carolina from the Spectrum Center. Of course, we know that nickname very well as it’s how Charlotte Flair is billed when making her way to the ring. Her own ringname, of course, is a reference to Ric Flair’s most well-known residence. As for the Spectrum Center, which rather ironically enough, used to be known as the Time Warner Arena, has been home to many WWE events and TV episodes. The first time WWE came by was for Raw on January 23, 2006, days before that year’s Royal Rumble. The main event saw John Cena and Ric Flair defeat the then-WWE Champion Edge & Chris Masters. Another instance of the night was a pretty well-hyped rematch between Shelton Benjamin and Shawn Michaels, though, not quite as memorable as their amazing Gold Rush Tournament match from the year prior that culminated in an amazing Superkick by Michaels to a flying Benjamin. No, this one instead had the infamous Mama Benjamin story going. Without any further delay, preview this week’s WWE Raw, featuring Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair facing Bayley and much more.
Opinion: With Tony Khan Desperately Needing HELP, Al Snow Should ‘Head’ to AEW
When Al Snow was in WWE, he was known for many things, notably carrying around a mannequin head with the words “HELP ME!” written on its forehead. Perhaps it’s time for AEW owner Tony Khan to paint those same words on his own head. Because it’s pretty obvious that the man who promised to be the alternative to WWE has run into trouble. If stories are to be believed, his locker room is in disarray right now. Someone needs to show up to help straighten out the mess. That person could very well be Al Snow. He certainly has the qualifications for it.
