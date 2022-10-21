ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg County, SC

Greenville County Animal Care waiving adoption fees through Halloween

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Animal Care is waiving all adoption fees through Halloween. Starting Oct. 25 through Oct. 31, you and your family can “Find your BOO.”. The facility says each adoption includes free spay/neutering, up-to-date vaccines and testing, microchipping and registration as well...
Pedestrian hit while trying to cross highway in Greenville Co.

TRAVLERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person is dead after a crash that happened on Tuesday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened along U.S. 25 at around 8:33 p.m. near Tigerville Road. Troopers said the victim was...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
City of Greenville prepares rink for upcoming opening of Ice on Main

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville announced that crews have started preparing the rink for the upcoming opening of Ice on Main. Officials gave an update on the process and shared pictures on Facebook. The yearly attraction in downtown Greenville is expected to open on November 11....
GREENVILLE, SC
Toddler killed in Pickens County crash

PICKENS COUNTY, SC
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
Driver dies after running off road in Laurens County, SCHP says

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina said a driver has died after running off the road in Laurens County late Tuesday night. Troopers said around 11:36 p.m., a driver was heading north on Durban Road when they ran off the left side of the road, hit an embankment, and overturned.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
UPDATE: Dog attack victim’s lawyer speaks on progress difficulties

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We continue to investigate dogs running loose and attacking neighbors in the Upstate. Last month, we told you about dogs attacking a man named James Pittman, near Skyline Road, in the Spartanburg County part of Greer. Those dogs were impounded to check for rabies and returned. Read about that here.
GREER, SC
trooper off vent

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Victim from deadly Anderson County crash identified

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Officials investigating ground shaking, usual noise near Newberry

NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after reports came in about an unusual incident Tuesday afternoon. Deputies said residents near the city of Newberry felt the ground shake and heard a “loud explosive-type noise.” The sheriff’s office is investigating the source.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
Police searching for missing teen last seen at Upstate high school

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Simpsonville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 14-year-old girl. Officers said Makayla Sweeney was last seen Monday around 3 p.m. at Hillcrest High School. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 130 pounds with brown hair that may be dyed...
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
Controversy over Upstate water tower

PICKENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A movement to keep a prominent water tower in downtown Pickens is creating controversy between the city’s Mayor and residents. The long-standing water tower can be seen from miles away. “You see this whenever you’re coming from any angle Liberty, Easley, Clemson. Whenever you...
PICKENS, SC
Oakridge Community Care owner back behind bars

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The owner of a now-condemned assisted living facility is back in the Spartanburg County Detention Center for violating his home detention. In February, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson charged Darryl Mast with neglect, exploitation and breach of trust with intent to defraud. He was released on a $3,000 surety bond and was only allowed to leave his home for work.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Father, son displaced after fire destroys home

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pelham-Batesville Fire Department are investigating the cause of a house fire that left a father and son without a home on Sunday afternoon. According to the department, a call came in at around 2:07 p.m. in reference to a garage that was on fire.
GREER, SC
Greenville business catches fire Monday morning

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Crews responded to a fire at a business on Anderson Road in Greenville that sent a large cloud of smoke over the area. The Rent-A-Center at 2710 Anderson Road caught fire Monday morning around 7:45 a.m. Crews were able to contain the fire. Firefighters said...
GREENVILLE, SC
Deputies find missing 12-year-old from Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said a 12-year-old who went missing has been found. Deputies said Jaylynn Watts was last seen on Oct. 23 and was believed to be in the Asheville area in a black SUV. According to deputies, they believed she...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
Upstate woman loses $93,000 to scammer pretending to be high school classmate

Oconee County, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are warning people about a scam that recently impacted an Upstate woman. Deputies said they spoke to the victim, who said she was recently scammed out of $93,000. The victim told deputies that she met the scammer online in December 2020 and had exchanged text messages with them.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Deputies: Upstate man threatened to harm baby before infant’s death

PROSPERITY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said a man from the Upstate was arrested and an investigation is underway into a baby’s death early Monday morning. Deputies said shortly after midnight they received a 911 call about a domestic incident. According to investigators, Colie...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

