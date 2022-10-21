ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WIBW

Halloween Events 2022

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With Halloween just around the corner, local organizations have activities for the whole family planned. Wear a light-colored costume or add reflective tape to darker costumes. Make sure you can see well out of any masks. Take a flashlight. Make sure an adult checks treats before...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Mollie B brings polka passion to Rossville’s Moravan Lodge

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A fun event is bringing polka and traditional Czech food to the Rossville area this weekend. It’s taking place at the Moravan/Bohemian Hall north of town, 8605 NW Crawford Rd. Lodge members Diana Dolezilek and Jean Holt visited Eye on NE Kansas to share the...
ROSSVILLE, KS
WIBW

The Topeka Zoo’s lioness, Zuri, has grown a mane

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.
TOPEKA, KS
KSNT News

Thieves target Winter Wonderland in Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A local light show is facing a small setback as it prepares for a winter tradition. Winter Wonderland is a favorite Christmas light drive-through experience, but they are currently down around 5,000 lights, and they believe thieves may be to blame. 27 News spoke with organizers who are frustrated and looking for […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $4 million to Topeka foundation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka organization has received a gift from one of the richest people in the world. The Sunflower Foundation announced billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott gave the nonprofit organization a one-time, unrestricted gift of $4 million. “We are grateful for and humbled by Ms. Scott’s...
TOPEKA, KS
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas you and also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Wizards, fairies take over the Great Overland Station

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says Station 9 ¾ promises a weekend of magical fantasy and fun between Oct. 22- 23 at the Great Overland Station, 200 NW Railroad St. It is a festival where attendees are encouraged to imagine a renaissance fair and carnival...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Topeka newlywed couple loses pet in fire while out of town

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Joseph and Winter Lemery received a text message on their way home from St. Louis Sunday night saying their building at The Pines was on fire. They arrived home to find their apartment ruined. “I thought it might be some damage in the kitchen and that everything...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools stolen from Manhattan truck

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for information after thousands of dollars in Milwaukee tools were stolen from a truck in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials were called to the 200 block of Blue Earth Pl. in Manhattan with reports of a burglary.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Visit Topeka, Topeka Zoo bring home awards from the Travel Industry Association of Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Travel Association of Kansas (TIAK) announced the winners of this year’s Marketing Awards during the 2022 Kansas Tourism Conference in Wichita. The TIAK Marketing Awards are chosen annually to recognize excellence in destination marketing initiatives across the state. They are divided into six categories and broken out by the organization’s marketing budget: Large (over $100,000), Medium ($20,000 - $100,000), and Small ($19,999 and under).
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

HHHS offers third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for Topeka dogs, cats

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Helping Hands Humane Society will offer its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for dogs and cats around the Capital City. Helping Hands Humane Society says it will host its third low-cost pet vaccine clinic for the community on Friday, Nov. 4. Those interested are encouraged to pre-register and schedule an appointment time.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

City of Topeka welcomes ‘Scoop Dawg’ during snow plow dry run

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka has welcomed its newest snow plow ‘Scoop Dawg’ during its annual dry run. The City of Topeka says on Monday morning, Oct. 24, Public Works staff brought out the snow plows to practice for the upcoming winter season. All new employees who will be operating plows this season practiced looking for obstacles and curbs, as well as familiarizing themselves with the zones.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Events aims to connect seniors with community resources

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we get older, it can be tougher to navigate all that goes along with an illness or injury - and the recovery process. Topeka Area Continuity of Care aims to help. Hayley Young, TACC board member and PACE Center Administrator at Midland Care, visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss TACC’s upcoming fall Senior Resource Fair.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD identifies Arizona man as victim of S. Topeka shooting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has identified Donald L. Wooldridge, 81, of Arizona, as the victim of a shooting in South Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 24, officials were called to the 3300 block of SE Fremont St. with reports of a shooting.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Republicans hear about challenges Kansas farmers are facing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran, Congressmen Tracey Mann and Jake LaTurner and gubernatorial candidate Derek Schmidt took a closer look at farming operations and agri-business in Kansas on Tuesday night. They wanted to hear about the challenges Kansas farmers are currently facing. Kansas Republicans traveled to Topeka as...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Officials look for elk, cow skulls stolen from Central Olathe taxidermist

OLATHE, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials are searching for an elk and a cow skull stolen from a taxidermist in Central Olathe in early October. Kansas Wildlife and Parks Game Wardens say that on Oct. 11, a taxidermist in Central Olathe had been working on a European elk mount and a cow skull for a customer when he placed the skulls on the driveway to finish drying in the sun.
OLATHE, KS

