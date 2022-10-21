TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo’s alpha lioness, Zuri, is sporting a new look following the passing of her mate two years ago. Zuri has taken on a distinctive look by growing out a mane despite being a female lion. Zookeepers explained the occurrence back in August -- on World Lion Day, saying that after their male lion Avus died. Zuri’s hormones changed to start producing more testosterone in her body -- resulting in the mane.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO