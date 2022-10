R. Blair Long, 76, of Stoutsville, Missouri, passed away on October 18, 2022 at Boone Hospital Center in Columbia. He was born December 17, 1945, near Claresholm, Alberta, Canada, to Rufus Long and Ethel Davies Long. When Blair was six months old he moved with the family to Boone County where he resided for several decades.

