Interactive, kid friendly Howell master plan workshops scheduled

HOWELL — City officials are conducting a number of hands-on workshops throughout next week to obtain feedback from residents on how they see the city developing in the future.

The programs offer opportunities to comment on the overall Howell master plan, as well as the parks and recreation master plan.

Paul Montagno, a community planning consultant with the city, said the master plan is a policy document used to make decisions regarding transportation, housing, recreation and economic development.

"Ultimately it's a vision for the future and should reflect the vision and values of the community," he said.

City officials are working on an update for the master plan with the goal of completing revisions by February. The existing master plan is from 2015.

The multiple-day workshops take place at the Howell Opera House at 123 W. Grand River Road.

"The multi-day workshop is designed as a fun and exciting way to get input from the community," Montagno said.

From 2 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, and from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, there will be an open studio to meet with city staff.

Activities are slated to include choosing new housing ideas, creating bike routes with yarn and rewriting the city's mission.

At 7 p.m. Wednesday night, the Howell City Council will compete against the planning commission in a game of "family feud. "

At 6 p.m. Thursday, neighborhood roundtables are planned where people can discuss with fellow residents about what they want to improve or change in their neighborhoods. The roundtable event requires an RSVP.

Then, the workshops wrap up at 4 p.m. Friday with a presentation to talk about the big ideas of the master plan. Halloween costumes are encouraged and refreshments will be served.

All of the events will have activities for kids.

