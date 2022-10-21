ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

The Chicken Farm Has 2 Special Events Nov 4th & 5th

The Chicken Farm Art Center invites everyone To enjoy two fun events on Friday & Sat, Nov 4th & 5th. Friday, November 4th the Chicken Farm will have the Season Finale of their monthly Concert in the Yard from 6-9 pm featuring T.Gozney and Old Hat Band, one of San Angelo's longest-lasting and favorite bands, with songs you know and love including classic rock, pop, and country favorites. Chicken Picker and Sound Person Kyle Wusterbarth and Friends will begin the evening at 6 with some cool instrumental music and Pop Rock songs. Admission is free but an entertainer hat will be passed around to collect donations for the bands.
How San Angelo Is Super Sizing the Scary Season

If you are a fan of the scary season, then this is your year in San Angelo. Not only are there tons of events for Halloween. This year, Halloween isn't the only scary holiday. The San Angelo Hispanic Heritage Museum and Cultural Center presents Dia de los Muertos. This colorful multi-cultural festival originated in Mexico. Just as Mexican culture is celebrated wherever people of Mexican heritage are located, this vibrant festival has spread around the world.
Tragic Loss of Marine A Blow to Toys For Tots

The death of a U.S. Marine and assault of service members in a tragic attack here in San Angelo on October 2nd was devastating. Our service members know the risks of serving. Yet, no one expects our dedicated soldiers to be slain right here in the communities where they serve.
U.S. 87, ET Highway? Roswell Has Nothing On San Angelo

Around the world, people have been seeing strange lights in the sky. Even before the Wright Brothers made their first historic flight, people in all cultures have experienced things flying around at night that no one can identify. San Angelo is certainly no exception. In fact, one of history's most...
Ashley McBryde Plays West Texas Rehab Dinner/Show Thursday

San Angelo’s West Texas Rehabilitation Center is having their 30th annual Dinner & Show for 2022 this Thurs, Oct 13th and it is going to be an awesome evening!!. West Texas Rehab puts this wonderful event on every year and 2022 marks their 30th Annual Dinner and Show. The event is being held in a great venue...the First Financial Pavilion on the San Angelo Fairgrounds.
Migrants Converge On San Angelo with Butterfly Wings

They are little wonders of nature. Colorful Monarch butterflies migrate thousands of miles. Their journey is full of dangers. Somehow, nature elegantly imprints an intricate navigation program that leads them exactly where they need to go. At this time of the year, San Angelo is right in the middle of...
St. Ambrose 83rd Fall Festival is Sunday, Oct 16th

Eighty Three years is a long time to do anything!! St. Ambrose of Wall, TX knows how to have a Fall Festival and make it bigger and better every year. Check it out!!. The St. Ambrose and Holy Family Catholic Church are holding their 83rd Annual Fall Festival this Sunday, Oct. 16 in Wall. For just $15 a plate, you will be treated to a delicious Turkey, Dressing & Sausage dinner. Serving will be from 11:00 am until 2:00 pm with dine in or plates to go. Their German sausage is so delicious and popular that you can purchase the sausage for just $6 per pound...while it last!
The 8th Annual Bronteoberfest Is Sat, Oct 15th

If you're ready for an awesome day and night full of fun this Saturday, October 15th, head to Bronteoberfest, just a short drive from San Angelo where you will find plenty of fun!!. The City of Bronte invites everyone to come out and enjoy their 8th Annual Bron-toberfest! You're sure...
How You Can Sip and Taste San Angelo’s Best

I have always wanted to understand the art of wine. I should be an expert. After all, I lived in Sonoma County, California for three years. Despite that, I still don't really understand wine; I can't tell a muscato from a chardonnay. Every time I buy a wine with the...
Does Organically Grown Mean Fertilized with Human Poo?

Erma Bombeck a great American humorist once wrote a book entitled, "The Grass Is Always Greener Over the Septic Tank" No truer axiom exists. With that in mind, would you eat produce grown in a field that had been fertilized with untreated human waste or poop?. One of the buzzwords...
San Angelo Scores Another Whataburger….One Ups Abilene

Whataburger is right up there with H-E-B as the quintessential Texas brand. Nothing says Texas quite like a delicious Whataburger. San Angelo already has three Whataburger locations. Abilene, which is a bit bigger, also has three. Today, there is news that, once again, San Angelo is leapfrogging our northern neighbor. A Building Permit apparently has been issued for a new Whataburger location here in San Angelo.
Damnit, Janet San Angelo Loves Rocky

The Rocky Horror Picture first premiered 47 years ago. Believe it or not, it has been in theaters ever since. Recently, the movie broke the record for the longest-running theatrical release in motion picture history. Perhaps the reason for the longevity is not just the crazy antics that go along...
Ghosts Are Stirring at Fort Concho “After Dark”

I spent a Halloween night at Fort Concho back in 2006. I slept in the empty officers quarters with several co-workers. We bedded down in Officer's Quarters 1 in the upstairs bedroom. It was a fun night and very spooky. Unfortunately, the ghost of Edith Grierson never showed up. Edith...
When Do Fall Colors Arrive in West Texas?

I'm new in San Angelo. I know there aren't as many trees here as there are in other parts of the country. I admit this is the time of the year when I feel most homesick for my home state of West Virginia. The Fall foliage in the hills there can be quite spectacular.
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow

The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
