RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Takes A Downward Spiral With 18-Pound Weight Loss, 'Coughing Fits & Loss Of Appetite' As War Rages On

Russian leader Vladimir Putin's inner circle is worried about his "rapidly deteriorating" health as he's experiencing a number of worrisome symptoms, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin reportedly suffers from coughing fits, loss of appetite, and constant nausea, which sources say has resulted in him losing 18 pounds over the past several...
The Hill

Getting the call right: Projection pressure rises for news organizations

News organizations readying for the midterms are facing a tougher atmosphere than ever when projecting winners on election night.   Former President Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the 2020 election, his fury at Fox News for calling Arizona for Joe Biden and the dozens of GOP candidates who have followed his lead in questioning…
ARIZONA STATE

