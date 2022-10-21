ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington Hills, MI

Local stylists react to study linking chemical hair straightening to cancer

By Whitney Burney
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WuxIb_0ih91H4r00

A new study by the National Institutes of Health links chemical hair straighteners or relaxers to uterine cancer.

In the study released this week, researchers surveyed more than 33,000 women over the course of 11 years. They found that women who used the products more than four times a year were twice as likely to go on to develop uterine cancer. The study also previously linked hair dyes and chemical straighteners to breast and ovarian cancers.

The NIH says because Black women statistically use the products more often, they're at higher risk for the cancers.

"My crown is very important to me. This is your first introduction to people. When people see you the first thing they look at is your hair," said Donna Williams as she sat at her hair appointment.

Williams says she got her first relaxer many years ago and then went natural for a period of years. She says it was only recently, after getting a short haircut that she decided to chemically straighten her hair again.

"As time (passes), you get older you think okay I need a change. So, I thought let me get a big chop and normally with the short hair the go-to is to get a relaxer," said Williams.

RELATED: Chemical hair-straightening products linked to uterine cancer, study finds

Williams is one of many women who use chemical straighteners to maintain a specific hairstyle like finger waves.

"My grandmother was a stylist and her sister, my great aunt. She had a salon in her home in her basement and I was just always around hair. So it's like I'm continuing her legacy," said hair stylist Kimberly August.

August has been in the hair business for nearly three decades and currently works at the Gift Box Hair Suite in Farmington Hills. She says a lot of her clients still request relaxer hair care services.

"It’s fairly popular for me because I do more short, relaxed hair," said August. "It’s just no way around it. When it’s short, it has to be relaxed or it’s not going to work. Doesn’t necessarily have to be bone straight but it has to be straight in order to hold the style."

August says after she applies and thoroughly rinses out the relaxer. She then molds her clients short style, puts them under the dryer and then prepares to style with a curling iron. She says maintaining healthy hair while having a relaxer is possible but it does require routine visits to the salon for trims and hydration treatments.

"It's just proper application and I think that's the problem now. A lot of people don't know how to properly apply a relaxer and gauge when it's time to do a (touch-up). Sometimes they're doing it too soon and that can cause the breakage that you see," said August.

The active ingredient in relaxers is sodium hydroxide. Experts say it is a powerful chemical that cannot be applied too frequently or left on the hair for too long or it will cause severe damage to the hair follicle.

"I’m going to apply it without putting it on the scalp," said Gloria Gaines with Dymond Designs Beauty School as she demonstrated the technique for 7 Action News.

Gaines is a cosmetology instructor at Dymond Designs Beauty School on East Jefferson in Detroit's Harbortown neighborhood. Relaxing hair is one of the techniques beauty school students learn before they graduate.

Gaines says before a chemical relaxer is applied, the stylist needs to examine the strength of the hair. After they determine the hair is healthy enough for the treatment, they take an "oil like" gel and apply it to the scalp to protect the person's scalp from chemical burns or irritation. Then the relaxer is applied to the roots of the hair, not the scalp. It's then smoothed through to begin straightening the hair. Gaines says the product should not sit on the person's hair for longer than 15 minutes.

Gaines says after it’s applied to the entire head, it has to be washed out with a neutralizing shampoo. She says she doesn't see this process going away any time soon.

"Any time you're using a chemical, it’s going to damage the hair but we’re going to put it in our hair anyway," said Gaines of the chemical relaxing process.

In the last decade, stylists say they've noticed a big shift in Black hair care as more people in the younger generation embrace their natural texture and forego chemical relaxers.

"These are the repercussions of using any kind of chemicals and ingesting them into our body," said Nefertiti Harris, owner of Textures By Nefertiti salon in Detroit's New Center neighborhood.

Harris says she first entered the beauty industry in the early 90s. She says she made the conscious decision to not offer chemical straighteners after hearing a similar study years ago linking the products to breast cancer.

"I don’t have any judgment with women that want to perm their hair or straighten it. No judgment at all. I’m just more concerned and invested in showing women how you can be beautiful and healthy at the same time," said Harris.

Harris said over the last 10 years she's seen more demand for salons like hers as more people embrace their natural hair texture. Her salon offers loc maintenance and styling, braids, bantu knots, curly cuts and more. They also offer straightening services, but without the use of chemical straighteners.

"I wanted to be a part of the movement of changing the standard of beauty for African American women," said Harris. "That little kink in your hair is like your thumbprint. And it's so individualized and I just see so much beauty in that."

Harris says her biggest concern with the links to cancer is how it could impact children as she says there are kids as young as elementary school age who she's seen get a relaxer. She says whatever choice people make, she hopes they're doing so safely.

"I just want us to understand the facts and make informed decisions," said Harris.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

Hospitals at capacity in wake of RSV surge

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A virus is hitting children across the country and filling up pediatric hospital beds. Now, the concerning trend is making its way to mid-Michigan. “The local hospitals, 80% of the beds are occupied by children who have RSV,” said infectious disease specialist Dr. Nicholas Haddad.
FLINT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Get a permanent friendship bracelet at this Ann Arbor store

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Move over embroidery bracelets – there’s a more permanent friendship bracelet in town. Link x Lou, a permanent jewelry business, expanded into Ann Arbor in June and offers welded bracelets, anklets, necklaces and rings. The concept is available in roughly 50 cities across the country, including Ann Arbor, Detroit and Grand Rapids.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit using clear boards on vacant properties

DETROIT (CBS DETROIT) - The City of Detroit is transforming the way vacant properties look with a unique material that will hopefully attract buyers and cut crime.It's a common sight regarding vacant properties: boarded up with plywood. But over time, the city discovered it wasn't long after they'd finish the job that folks would undo their work. "Anyone can come and use a saw or anything to cut that plywood, pull it off," Tasha Sewell, field operations supervisor with the Detroit Demolition Department, said The city's Demolition Department is combating a costly cycle with sheets of plexiglass. "In...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Automotive supplier to invest $526M, create 1,500 jobs at 3 SE Michigan facilities

A mobility technology company is investing big money in three different locations around Southeast Michigan. Magna, a mobility technology company and one of the largest suppliers in automotive, announced three investments in St. Clair, Highland Park, and Shelby Charter Township, with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. In total, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
CBS Detroit

Halloween on Tillson Street serves up another year of scares

(CBS DETROIT) - During the Halloween season you'll often see homes with extravagant displays showing off what spooky season is all about. As for Tillson Street in Romeo, it's more than just one home."It's just a labor of love," says Craig Engwell is just one one resident along the spooky street of Tillson who decorates his home for the holiday."There's always a little kid who's looking at your display and its like he's at Disneyland or something," Engwell added. Outside of the castle walls surrounding Engwell's home, skulls and several other characters line the street of Tillson."A lot of families...
ROMEO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Food truck offering lobster expands to meet demand

Rabih Zahr, Muhammed Zahr and Hussein Kdouh, the metro Detroit franchisees of Cousins Maine Lobster food truck, are expanding and adding a second truck. The grand opening of the second truck is taking place 4-10 p.m. Friday at Boardwalk Marketplace, 21400 Michigan Ave. in Dearborn at a former Andiamo location. The franchisees launched their first lobster food truck in June. They're adding the second truck because of "robust demand for Maine's iconic lobster," according to...
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tasty Tuesday: Westland Family Dining

WESTLAND, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re checking out Westland Family Dining and the yummy breakfast, lunch and dinner options they’re serving up. Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above. Tasty Tuesday deal. Westland Family Dining is located off of Ford...
WESTLAND, MI
cityoftaylor.com

COVID-19 home testing kits available

Wayne County Commission Ray Basham and staff will be giving away free COVID-19 testing kits from 10-10:45 a.m. Friday, October 28, at the Taylor Media Center, 23511 Goddard Road. The Media Center is located in front of the Taylor Police Department on the City Hall Campus. No proof of residency...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
Outsider.com

Thousands of Hawks Spotted Flying Over Michigan

Thousands of Michigan hawks are making their way south for the winter. And their annual trip is creating a beautiful sight for area bird watchers. September and October are the peak migration months for hawks. And this year, the majority of them have chosen the past two weeks to make the flight.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

There could have been 18 more victims, Michigan sheriff says of Oxford High School shooting

There were 18 more bullets. There might have been 18 more victims. That’s if Oakland County sheriffs deputies and other area law enforcement hadn’t reacted as quickly as they did after 15-year-old sophomore Ethan Crumbley opened fire on classmates and staff at Oxford High School in Michigan on Nov. 30, 2021, said Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy