Missouri State

money.com

Here’s How High Gas Prices Could Go After OPEC Cut Oil Production

A big change in the international crude oil market could drive up gas prices for U.S. drivers — but probably only in some parts of the country. Earlier this week, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced it would cut crude production by 2 million barrels per day in an effort to prop up oil prices, which have dropped to less than $95 per barrel today from more than $120 per barrel at the beginning of June. The wholesale price of crude oil is the biggest factor that determines the retail price of gasoline at the pump.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Philly

Drivers in Philadelphia area react to Biden's expected actions to lower gas prices

BALA CYNWYD, Pa. (CBS) – President Biden will announce new actions to help reduce gas prices. It comes two weeks after OPEC announced steep cuts in oil production, a move that the president slammed.Getting gas has now become a very sore spot for drivers. While many are trying to figure out where you can save a few dollars, there aren't many options.  CBS3 was at two Sunoco gas stations on City Ave Wednesday morning with only 2 cents in price difference. Drivers CBS3 spoke with say relief can't come soon enough.  "I spend $30 a day on gas, 7 days a...
News Tender

President Biden Announced that The United States Will Release 15 Million Barrels from The SPR to Prevent Price Spikes.

The White House from Washington, DC, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the world's largest oil producer, the United States has a responsibility to help stabilize global markets. To that end, President Biden will announce the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in an effort to prevent price spikes and ensure energy security.
msn.com

Higgins to President Biden: ‘Your administration must end its predatory stance toward American oil and gas producers'

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KLFY) – Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday, urging action to increase American oil and gas production. In a press release from the Congressman, he writes to the President, "Your administration's energy policies have injured domestic oil and gas production and destroyed American energy independence. Gas prices and utility costs are again rising, and the United States is more susceptible than ever to global market disruptions."
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?

While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — Payments worth up to $1,050 to drop next month in multiple states – see if you qualify

MULTIPLE states are sending out direct payments worth up to $1,050 next month. The California Franchise Board began sending inflation relief checks to qualifying residents last week. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the state's budget in June, which included $17billion worth of inflation relief in form of tax rebates. The first...
CALIFORNIA STATE

