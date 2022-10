Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 20

BOYS SOCCER

Division III tournament

Tusky Valley 3, Mathews 1

Maplewood 1, Harrison Central 0

SUMMARIES

TUSKY VALLEY 3, MATHEWS 1

Tusky Valley: Goals- Austin Brothers 2, Caleb McCroury. Saves- Silas Miller 7. Mathews: Goal- Richie White. Saves- Parker Conklin 15. Shots: Tusky Valley 23-8. Records: Tusky Valley 14-4-0, Mathews 11-6-1.

GIRLS SOCCER

Division II

Steubenville 6, Harrison Central 1

SUMMARIES

DOVER 5, ZANESVILLE 0

Wednesday

Dover: Goals- Amilyn Feller, Olivia VanDonge, Alyssa Feller 2, Cassy Connare. Assists- Alyssa Feller 2, Amaya Baumberger. Saves- Addie Martin 5. Halftime: Dover 1-0. Records: Dover 11-5-2.

VOLLEYBALL

Division III tournament

Garaway 28-25-25, Buckeye Trail 26-18-14

Fort Frye 25-25-16, 25, Tusky Valley 14-18-25-18

Claymont 19-28-25-25, Sandy Valley 25-26-22-18

Division IV tournament

Monroe Central 16-25-25-25, Conotton Valley 25-22-21-21

Malvern 25-25-14-18-15, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 17-20-25-25-13

Hiland 25-25-25, Bishop Rosecrans 6-7-14

Tuscarawas Central Catholic 25-25-25, Strasburg 14-13-23

SUMMARIES

GARAWAY 28-25-25, BUCKEYE TRAIL 26-18-14

Garaway: Morgan Schlabach 31 digs, 16 kills, 2 aces; Shelby Gerber 23 assists; Nicole Custer 5 blocks, 7 kills, 24 digs; Morgan Ryan 2 aces; Jordyn Keim 22 digs. Records: Garaway 14-10.

TUSCARAWAS CENTRAL CATHOLIC 25-25-25, STRASBURG 14-13-23

Central Catholic: Maddie Ferrell 11 kills, 16 assists, 19 digs; Reese Triplett 9 kills, 9 digs, 4 aces; Rylee Dillon 19 kills; Jordyn Caldwell 15 assists. Strasburg: Ada Richards 5 points, 7 digs; Aubrey Thomas 5 points, 8 assists, 11 digs; Zoey Minard 18 digs; Audrey Allensworth 10 digs; Sydney Sibila 6 digs; Ella Gilkerson 4 kills; Riley Thomas 4 kills, 3 blocks; Reagan Eberhardt 3 kills, 2 blocks.

MALVERN 25-25-14-18-15, STEUBENVILLE CATH. CENT. 17-20-25-25-13

Malvern: Olivia Brothers 18 points, 5aces, 18 assists; Maddie Powers 19 kills; Audrey Sikorsky 13 kills; Zoe Sikorsky 33 digs. Records: Malvern 8-15.

HILAND 25-25-25, BISHOP ROSECRANS 6-7-14

Hiland: Ava Troyer 15 kills, 3 blocks; Ava Weaver 26 assists, 3 aces; Haley Yoder 5 aces, 12 digs. Records: Hiland 20-3.

SCHEDULE

FRIDAY

Football

Dover at New Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Indian Valley at Claymont, 7 p.m.

Tusky Valley at Sandy Valley, 7 p.m.

Tuscarawas Central Catholic at Strasburg, 7 p.m.

Ridgewood at Garaway, 7 p.m.

Newcomerstown at Buckeye Trail, 7 p.m.

East Canton at Malvern, 7 p.m.

Harrison Central at Buckeye Local, 7 p.m.

Madonna (W. Va.) at Conotton Valley, 7 p.m.

Fairless at Tuslaw, 7 p.m.

Minerva at Carrollton, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY

Cross Country

Division I district championship at Canton GlenOak (Dover, New Philadelphia), 1:30 p.m. (boys) and 2:15 p.m. (girls)

Division II district championship at Cambridge (Carrollton, Claymont, Harrison Central, Indian Valley, Minerva, Ridgewood boys, Sandy Valley boys), 11:45 a.m. (boys) and 1:15 p.m. girls

Division III district championship at Cambridge (Conotton Valley, Garaway, Hiland, Malvern, Newcomerstown, Ridgewood girls Sandy Valley girls, Strasburg, Tuscarawas Central Catholic boys, Tusky Valley), 11 a.m. (boys) and 12:30 p.m. (girls)

Boys Soccer

Division I tournament

Dover at Green, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Division III tournament

Lancaster Fisher Cath. at Hiland, 3 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tuscarawas County sports scoreboard for Thursday, October 20