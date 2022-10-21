Read full article on original website
garrettcounty.org
Deep Creek Lake Pilot Dredging Update
Sediment dredging is a means to remove excess accumulated sediment caused by stream inputs (primarily during high rain and snow melt events) and shoreline erosion in to a body of water. At Deep Creek Lake, Arrowhead Cove was identified in multiple studies as an area with relatively high sediment accumulation....
Metro News
Weekend fire damages closed recycling business in Berkeley County
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — A weekend fire at the closed Entsorga waste-to-fuel plant in Martinsburg had at least six fire companies on the scene. Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department Chief Cory Roberts reported a heavy fire in the facility’s pit Saturday morning when they arrived. As many as seven...
abc27.com
Fall Food Truck Festival held in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A day filled with food and fun in Chambersburg Franklin County on Sunday. The Fall Food Truck festival featured over 50 food vendors. From barbeque to sweet treats and brews. There was also live music and entertainment. abc27 served as a media sponsor for the...
travelawaits.com
15 Key Tips For Hiking Maryland’s Beautiful Rocky Gap State Park
When my husband Dean and I hear about a hike that offers incredible panoramas, scenic footbridges, a lake with the bluest water in the state, and hardly a non-photogenic view in sight (that last one is for me), we are all in. That’s exactly how the Lakeside Loop hike at...
Clorox officially opens cat litter plant in West Virginia
MARTINSBURG, WV (WOWK)—Clorox held an opening ceremony for its new cat litter plant in Martinsburg on Friday. Elected officials like West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Morre Capito and Joe Manchin, along with Martinsburg city officials, attended the ceremony and breakfast at the new plant at Tabler Station. The breakfast was provided […]
wvpublic.org
Construction Begins On Eastern Panhandle Sober Living Community
Officials broke ground Friday afternoon on the Mountaineer Recovery Village, a first-of-its-kind sober-living housing development in the Eastern Panhandle. The development is part of Mountaineer Recovery Center (MRC), a substance use treatment campus in Kearneysville. It’s set to provide its patients with housing and transportation after treatment and help them re-enter the workforce.
89-year-old motorcyclist dies in West Virginia after Maryland wreck
A motorcyclist died in West Virginia on Friday after he was in a two-vehicle collision in Garrett County, Maryland State Police announced.
WDTV
Retired Preston County K-9 dies
KINGWOOD, W.Va (WDTV) - A retired K-9 who worked with the Preston County Sheriff’s Office has passed away. K-9 Okan retired from the PCSO in 2021, according to a Facebook post. He continued to live with his handler, Cpl. R.A. Stockett, Jr., and his family until his passing.
Spike of respiratory virus in children concerns doctors
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DcNewsNow) — Meritus Medical Center said it has had more than one dozen children with Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) come through its doors in the past two weeks. If that sounds like a lot, it is, but in some cases, RSV has been responsible for overwhelming children’s hospitals across the country with […]
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
wcupagoldenrams.com
Golden Rams Fall to No. 3 Shepherd; 47-14
WEST CHESTER, Pa.,- West Chester dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in PSAC league action in the "Battle of the Rams" on Saturday afternoon at John A. Farrell Stadium. The Shepherd Rams, now 8-0 and ranked third in Division II, pulled away from the Golden Rams in the second half to stay undefeated and atop the PSAC Eastern Division standings.
WHSV
VSP investigating fatal crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police are investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred Saturday along Route 600 near Mountain Falls Blvd. According to police, a 2002 Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling south on Route 600 when it crossed the centerline, ran off...
Visit the Most Haunted Town in West Virginia
From haunted tunnels to ominous penitentiaries, it comes as no surprise that West Virginia has a long and storied history–and where there is history, there are hauntings. With Halloween approaching, you can visit numerous haunted sites across the state. However, there is one that stands out for being exceptionally spooky. Keep reading to learn more about West Virginia's most haunted town.
wmra.org
Car chase ends in arrest of man wanted in abduction case
A Shenandoah County man who has been evading law enforcement since Wednesday was caught Friday afternoon. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi reports. Mitchell Markley Jr., 39, allegedly abducted 41-year-old April Cline from a Basye home on Wednesday morning. Cline was found on Thursday outside of New Market, and is safe, but Markley was still on the loose at that time. He was apprehended shortly before 2 p.m. Friday afternoon, following a car and foot chase in Rockingham County.
theriver953.com
SCSO captures man wanted for abduction
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office announced they captured the suspect they had been searching for the past few days. Mitchell Markley Jr. was located in northern Rockingham County where a third stolen vehicle was found following a crash. Markley was wanted for an alleged abduction that occurred in Basye as...
Man dead after shooting in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown Maryland man is dead after being shot Tuesday evening in what police believe was a targeted attack. The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Tuesday around the Jonathan Street area. “They heard what they thought were gunshots,” Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said. “Shortly thereafter, we got a 911 […]
