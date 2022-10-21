ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WBOC

Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
MARYLAND STATE
WHYY

New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day

Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

$30 Million in Laptops Approved for Underserved Households

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households. According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

Del. Benefits Committee Extends Medicare Supplement: General Assembly Cancels Special Session

DELAWARE- The General Assembly will no longer reconvene this week to consider legislation related to health coverage changes affecting retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee (SEBC) approved a motion to extend retiree's current Medicare Supplement plan for one year. The decision comes after a Delaware Superior Court judge...
630 WMAL

Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
MARYLAND STATE
wfmd.com

Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections

Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
Delaware LIVE News

Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election

Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys

BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
MARYLAND STATE
WBOC

New Investment Coming to School Libraries Across Delaware

DOVER, Del.- House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, along with officials from the Delaware Library Consortium, announced Tuesday a $1 million state investment aimed at giving Delaware students greater access to quality books through school libraries. The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget,...
DELAWARE STATE
WUSA9

What to expect at the polls in Maryland

MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
MARYLAND STATE

