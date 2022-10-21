Read full article on original website
WBOC
National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor Rebrands Amid Affordable Housing Crisis
KENT COUNTY, Del.- The National Council on Agricultural Life & Labor (NCALL) unveiled it's new brand identity amid the affordable housing crisis in Dover on Oct. 25. The non-profit organization will now be referred to as NeighborGood Partners. Affordable housing is becoming more and more scarce across Delmarva. Last week,...
Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists
With the Democrats favored to win back the governor's mansion, putting a visible Republican at the head of the tech council is a noteworthy move. The post Political notes: A new gig for Kelly Schulz, an update on the Jessicas, a counter to Hillary, and MoCo Planning Bd. finalists appeared first on Maryland Matters.
The Review
As candidates vie for Delaware’s singular seat in the U.S. House, the university hosts the debate￼
Seated across a university studio from one another, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) and Republican candidate Lee Murphy faced off last Thursday in a debate hosted by the university’s Center for Political Communication and Delaware Public Media. The debate was moderated by Ralph Begleiter, founding director of the university’s...
Governor Hogan Announces $35.7 Million to Advance Bicycle and Pedestrian Projects Across Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, MD - Governor Larry Hogan announced $35.7 million in grants today to support bicycle, pedestrian, and trail improvements through 53 projects across the state. The package includes $33.1 million in federal funding for 32 projects through the Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP), and the Recreational Trails Program (RTP), and $2.6 million in state funding for 21 projects through the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) Kim Lamphier Bikeways Network Program.
Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge.
The new Nice-Middleton Bridge, with no shoulders and the removal of the promised bike/pedestrian path, will only be part of the Hogan administration’s bicycle and pedestrian legacy. The post Opinion: Lessons from the destruction of the old Nice-Middleton bridge. appeared first on Maryland Matters.
New poll shows Delaware Dems slated for another dominant Election Day
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Four years ago, Delaware Democrats took control of all nine statewide elected positions. That includes all three congressional seats, governor and lieutenant governor, attorney general, auditor, treasurer, and insurance commissioner. A new poll from the University of Delaware...
$30 Million in Laptops Approved for Underserved Households
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Board of Public Works approved a contract of up to $30 million for the Office of Statewide Broadband to provide laptops to under-served households. According to the governor's office, the goal of this initiative is to close the digital...
Wbaltv.com
MDOT survey seeks your opinion on Triple Bridges Project linking I-70 to Beltway
WOODLAWN, Md. — The Maryland Department of Transportation seeks ideas from the public on how to improve the Beltway interchange at Interstate 70. The first of two remaining virtual hearings on the Triple Bridges Project is being held Tuesday and the other on Wednesday. Both hearings are at 6 p.m.
Del. Benefits Committee Extends Medicare Supplement: General Assembly Cancels Special Session
DELAWARE- The General Assembly will no longer reconvene this week to consider legislation related to health coverage changes affecting retired state workers. The State Employee Benefit Committee (SEBC) approved a motion to extend retiree's current Medicare Supplement plan for one year. The decision comes after a Delaware Superior Court judge...
Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry
Many of Maryland's past elected officials — Republicans and Democrats alike — have a history of yielding to the powerful poultry chicken industry, the authors write. The post Opinion: Voters should pick candidates who vow to put a check on the poultry industry appeared first on Maryland Matters.
48-acre Girl Scouts camp now for sale on Eastern Shore
A 48-acre former Girl Scouts camp is now up for sale for about $800,000 on the Eastern Shore, as one local Girl Scouts chapter struggles to stay financially viable.
630 WMAL
Press Release: Gov Hogan Announces Maryland Mesonet Project
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced a groundbreaking partnership between the State of Maryland and the University of Maryland to build and operate the Maryland Mesonet, a state-of-the-art network of 75 weather-observing towers across the state that will provide real-time community-level monitoring and improve situational awareness during rapidly changing weather conditions.
wfmd.com
Early Voting Begins On Thurs. In Maryland For Midterm Elections
Frederick County will have four early voting sites. Annapolis, Md (KM) Early voting in the 2022 Midterm elections starts this Thursday, October 27th in Maryland and continues through Thursday, November 3rd. If you have not registered to vote, but want to participate, you can do so at any early voting...
Data shows slight increase in percentage of ERPOs granted
With nine months of new data from Maryland courts, we are seeing a slight upward trend in the number of emergency risk protection order requests that are granted, since we last looked at the data.
Who’s running? Nov. 8 Delaware general election
Jump to: Statewide candidates State Senate candidates State House candidates County candidates The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8. The 151st General Assembly comes to an end the same day, meaning all 21 state Senate seats and 41 state House seats are up for grabs. The deadline to file for election has passed. Three of the state’s executive ... Read More
Video shows Maryland gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox accepting gift from Proud Boys
BALTIMORE - A video shows Maryland Republican Dan Cox, who is running for governor, accepting a gift from a young man wearing a shirt with a Proud Boys insignia during the candidate's primary victory party this summer.The video, obtained by The Washington Post, shows Cox accepting a comb from him."Here, this is a present from Maryland Proud Boys to you," the young man said in video footage publicly posted on Cox's Vimeo account.Members of the Proud Boys, a far-right extremist group, were involved in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.After accepting the gift, Cox asked the man's name and shook...
New Investment Coming to School Libraries Across Delaware
DOVER, Del.- House Majority Leader Valerie Longhurst, along with officials from the Delaware Library Consortium, announced Tuesday a $1 million state investment aimed at giving Delaware students greater access to quality books through school libraries. The funds, allocated to the Delaware Division of Libraries in this year’s state operating budget,...
WDEL 1150AM
Medicare Advantage alternative bill introduced in Delaware General Assembly for Wed. session
Developments are expected soon on the legislative and judicial fronts regarding the future of the State of Delaware's program to convert to a Medicare Advantage plan, affecting more than 30,000 state retirees and their families. The Special Medicfill Supplement plan would be replaced with a Medicare Advantage plan that many...
What to expect at the polls in Maryland
MARYLAND, USA — The midterm general elections are fast approaching, which means it is time to get everything together in order to vote as quickly and efficiently as possible. Election Day is Nov. 8 and we have everything you need to know before hitting the polls. When to vote:
electrek.co
The largest electric school bus fleet in the US just launched in Maryland
Montgomery County Public Schools, one of the largest school districts in the US, has deployed the single largest electric school bus fleet in the country. Last school year, the school district saw the delivery of its first 25 electric buses and installed electric infrastructure at one of its transportation depots.
