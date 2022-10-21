ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

KPLC TV

Dog lovers dress up their furry friends at Howl-O-Ween event

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was plenty to see and do at the Howl-O-Ween event at Bark Du Lac Dog Park in Lake Charles. Many pet owners and their pets came well prepared, showing up with plenty of Halloween spirit. “This is our first annual howl-o-ween where we’re trying...
107 JAMZ

Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!

Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles

Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
KPLC TV

Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From live music to a variety of food, Chuck Fest is bringing southwest Louisiana culture to life. The annual Chuck Fest attracts hundreds of people each year bringing the Lake Charles community together. “Certainly after everything that has happened to Lake Charles, not only to...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival

The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
KPLC TV

Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
KPLC TV

Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening

DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
foodgressing.com

Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals

Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made

Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
KPLC TV

Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana

There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
KPLC TV

FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

