Dog lovers dress up their furry friends at Howl-O-Ween event
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - There was plenty to see and do at the Howl-O-Ween event at Bark Du Lac Dog Park in Lake Charles. Many pet owners and their pets came well prepared, showing up with plenty of Halloween spirit. “This is our first annual howl-o-ween where we’re trying...
Lake Charles Garden Produces 14 Pound Cucumber!
Growing up, my grandmother and great-uncle always tried to outgrow each other in their gardens. It was a delicious sibling rivalry, and I enjoyed the benefits of being the nephew and grandchild of both. The payoff was fresh veggies and food! My grandmother once took the lead in their little competition with a huge 9-pound head of cauliflower. We even made it into the Lake Charles American Press with it! They both grew tomatoes, okra, eggplant, and cucumbers to name just a few.
PHOTOS: An Elf Arrived in the Prien Lake Mall in Lake Charles
Rehearsals are winding down as opening night gets closer for the Christian Youth Theater's debut of their newest project "Elf, Jr.". The Christian Youth Theater (CYT) is an after-school theater training program that helps develop students with performing arts and immerses them in all aspects of theater and performance. CYT offers classes in drama, voice, dance, and specialty classes throughout the year. At the end of each of the 3 "sessions", the program produces and performs a broadway-style production the students perform in. This session will be the famous adaptation of "Elf".
Lake Charles’ annual Chuck Fest returns in full force
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - From live music to a variety of food, Chuck Fest is bringing southwest Louisiana culture to life. The annual Chuck Fest attracts hundreds of people each year bringing the Lake Charles community together. “Certainly after everything that has happened to Lake Charles, not only to...
See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival
The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
Things To Know If You’re Going To Chuck Fest In Lake Charles
Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles! The festival will take over downtown Lake Charles with stages on two separate intersections and inside three venues in downtown Lake Charles. Get ready to see and hear 26 different artists and bands playing all day starting at noon and going...
New Movies In Lake Charles Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend, then we got some new movies you should check out at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater. New Movies In...
Part of Prien Lake Park to close for repairs
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Part of Prien Lake Park will be closed beginning today, Oct. 24, according to the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury. The partial closure is to make necessary hurricane repairs and is expected to last around 250 days. While some areas will be blocked off, the playground...
Crossties in DeRidder celebrates grand opening
DeRidder, LA (KPLC) - Crossties, an outreach program in DeRidder, celebrated its grand opening today. Since the beginning of the year, 7News has been following along as the foundation was poured, the beams were placed, and now the doors are finally open. “It is just, you know I give God...
foodgressing.com
Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles Louisiana Grand Opening Deals
Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast casual chicken salad restaurant concept, announced today the opening of its 12th Louisiana location and the first in Lake Charles with new franchise owners Cindy and Claiborne Self. Located at 3723 Nelson Road in the Charvais Crossing complex and featuring a drive-thru, Chicken Salad Chick Lake Charles will celebrate its grand opening on Tuesday, Nov. 1st by giving away free chicken salad for a year to the first 100 guests.
See The Most Creative Carved Pumpkins Ever In Lake Charles [PICTURES]
This time of year is a fun time to decorate because the fall colors are so pretty. As an added bonus Harvest Festival and Halloween celebrations provide more festive decorating opportunities. Pumpkins are always a cool way to decorate during the fall season, especially during Halloween!. My daughter's school always...
Photos and Video: Sulphur Quality Inn Burns Down, Arrest Made
Closed since Hurricane Laura, the Sulphur Quality Suites located on Cities Service Highway were engulfed in flames over the weekend. Sulphur FD got called to the scene around 3 am Sunday morning and the fire had totally taken over the entire complex. The fire took 2 hours to fully extinguish as the Sulphur FD was assisted by Ward 6 Fire Department District 1, Carlyss Fire, and Westlake Fire Departments.
Lake Charles Inaugural Howl-O-Ween Doggie Dress-Up Day
Who can resist those adorable Halloween costumes they put in the center of every aisle at pet stores (so that you can't avoid them)? Not me! I bought two of the cutest costumes for my American Bull Terriers and need a place to bring them so they could strut their stuff.
Things To Do In Lake Charles This Weekend Oct. 21-23
There is a bunch of things to do in the Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana area from a huge festival, live music at some great local venues and other family fun events. So let us get to it. The 2022 Chuck Fest is this Saturday in downtown Lake Charles. There...
See Inside The Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream Home [PICTURES]
I got one word for the 2022 St. Jude Dream House in the Terre Sainte neighborhood at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue in Lake Charles...AMAZING! This house is unbelievable, and by far my favorite St. Jude Dream House ever. Whoever wins this house, is truly blessed. Blessings. That's what the St....
Wayne Toups To Headline Free Cowboy Block Party Oct. 28 In Lake Charles
The legend himself Wayne Toups is making his long-awaited return back to Lake Charles next Friday night! That's right Le Boss Wayne Toups will be playing live for the Cowboy block party on the campus of McNeese State University. Oh, and did we mention that it's Homecoming that weekend?. Wayne...
Victim of Lake Charles hit-and-run honored
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A victim of a Lake Charles hit-and-run was remembered Friday. “I’m going to miss him,” Sandra Bill said. “As a mother, I’m going to miss him. Rest in peace, Chris, until we meet again.”. With heavy hearts, family and friends of...
Dixy Drive and surrounding areas in Lake Charles could soon get some much-needed TLC.
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Lake Charles family turns yard into spooky outdoor theatre. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
Pumpkin Patches Nearest To Lake Charles, Louisiana
There's a pumpkin patch close to Lake Charles, but if you want to pack up the family and take a scenic drive of the Louisiana backroads, we got some of those for you too. Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
FIRST ALERT SUNRISE: Monday Forecast
KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Live at Five 5 - 5: 30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert Forecast. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. KPLC 7News Nightcast 10 - 10:30 p.m. - KPLC First Alert...
