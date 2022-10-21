ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Taylor Hall, Linus Ullmark lead Boston Bruins to 3-1 win over Dallas Stars

BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Worcester Railers complete opening weekend sweep with 4-1 win over Adirondack

WORCESTER – The Railers proved something Sunday afternoon. They don’t have to score five goals to win. On occasion, four will do. Worcester made it a 2-0 start to the season with a 4-1 triumph over the Adirondack Thunder, once again prevailing in a game it never trailed. The Railers got a pair of goals from Steve Jandric and one apiece from Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin.
Springfield, MA
