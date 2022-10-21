Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tufts rowing makes school history at the Head of the Charles RegattaThe Tufts Daily
Man Sentenced to Prison For Decade-Long Mortgage Fraud SchemeTaxBuzzSalem, MA
Don't Miss This Seminar That Could Save Your Pet's Life!Camilo DíazBrockton, MA
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenLawrence, MA
Tufts community celebrates the fall season through various social events, activities￼￼The Tufts DailyHarvard, MA
Related
Taylor Hall, Linus Ullmark lead Boston Bruins to 3-1 win over Dallas Stars
BOSTON (AP) — Taylor Hall scored the tiebreaking goal late in the second period, Linus Ullmark stopped 30 shots, and the Boston Bruins beat the Dallas Stars 3-1 on Tuesday night to improve to 6-1. It was the third straight game-winning score for Hall, who had an overtime goal to beat Minnesota on Saturday after collecting the lone tally in a shootout against Anaheim last Thursday.
Worcester Railers complete opening weekend sweep with 4-1 win over Adirondack
WORCESTER – The Railers proved something Sunday afternoon. They don’t have to score five goals to win. On occasion, four will do. Worcester made it a 2-0 start to the season with a 4-1 triumph over the Adirondack Thunder, once again prevailing in a game it never trailed. The Railers got a pair of goals from Steve Jandric and one apiece from Collin Adams and Brent Beaudoin.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla explains ejection against Bulls in Boston’s loss
Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said he didn’t get any explanation from the referees after he got hit with back-to-back technical fouls, resulting in an ejection midway through the third quarter. The play started when Nikola Vucevic showed emotion after a foul was called on him, similar to Jayson Tatum...
What Celtics said about fixing defense after slow start to season, Bulls loss
The Celtics are missing a key starter and they’re still adjusting to a new interim coach, but their defense was still expected to be one of the best in the league. Boston finished with the No. 1 defensive rating last season, relying on a unique scheme and stout players who were more than willing to defend consistently.
Grant Williams ejected against Bulls after making contact with official
Grant Williams became the second Celtic to face an ejection on Monday night against the Chicago Bulls after brushing against an official following a foul call, which led to an immediate ejection. The sequence came at the 8:59 mark in the fourth quarter with the Celtics trailing 100-82. Williams had...
Why Jayson Tatum changed his diet after Celtics NBA Finals loss to Warriors
Jayson Tatum played more minutes than any player in the NBA last season and that fatigue ultimately took a toll on the Celtics All-Star when it came to the NBA Finals. Tatum shot an ugly 36.7 percent from the field in the series and had a team-high 23 turnovers as Boston fell to Golden State in six games.
Celtics stock watch: Jayson Tatum, Sam Hauser shine, Payton Pritchard buried on bench
Investigating the highs and lows for the Boston Celtics after the team’s first week of the regular season that featured a 3-1 start, putting them on top of the Atlantic Division. STOCK UP. Jayson Tatum: The All-Star forward took down the Eastern Conference Player of the Week accolades on...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
66K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0