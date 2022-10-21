A Derry Township man was sentenced yesterday after a judge found him guilty of attempted homicide on Tuesday. Reports say 60-year-old Edward B. Hart was convicted on charges of attempted homicide and two counts each of aggravated and simple assault connected with a shooting on May 17th at a property on Route 982 near Blairsville. The non-jury trial was held before Westmoreland County Judge Christopher Feliciani. Hart testified that he fired five or six shots as warning shots but had no intention of hitting the victim, Jonathan David Corey. Corey came to the door around 3:30 AM and Hart had told him to leave. Minutes later, Hart noticed that a pile of his belongings were set on fire by Corey.

