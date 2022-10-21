ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Beach, FL

CBS Miami

Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami

MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
WSVN-TV

New arrest in canvasser assault in Hialeah

(WSVN) - A new arrest has been made in the case of a canvasser who was assaulted in Hialeah. Jonathan Alexander Casanova faced a judge, Wednesday. Casanova is accused of attacking a man who was handing out flyers for Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday, near First Avenue and East 60th Street.
Click10.com

Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
WSVN-TV

Police end search for missing boy out of Plantation

PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
CBS Miami

Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder

MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County,  police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
WSVN-TV

Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
Click10.com

1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say

MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
Click10.com

Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home

MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com

Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95

MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Click10.com

Police find man missing from downtown Miami

MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
