Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting of motorcyclist in Miami
MIAMI - It could be a break in the case of a young motorcyclist who was gunned down this past weekend on I-95.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that Miami Police have released a new cell phone that they say shows an "unknown offender."They hope someone will recognize him. They say it shows the shooter on an orange and white KTM dirt bike fleeing southbound on I-95 around 7:30 p.m. near N.W. 75th St. Miami Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva says police do not have a good description to release of the shooter or know what age he may be. They are also...
WSVN-TV
New arrest in canvasser assault in Hialeah
(WSVN) - A new arrest has been made in the case of a canvasser who was assaulted in Hialeah. Jonathan Alexander Casanova faced a judge, Wednesday. Casanova is accused of attacking a man who was handing out flyers for Senator Marco Rubio on Sunday, near First Avenue and East 60th Street.
NBC Miami
Man Accused of Stealing Truck With $250K in Electronics Inside Near Miami Airport
A man is facing charges in connection with the theft of a box truck containing $250,000 worth of electronics near Miami International Airport last year, police said. Alain Rangel, 37, was arrested Tuesday on two grand theft charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed. An arrest report said the theft happened on...
WSVN-TV
Police arrest 2, 1 accused of dealing in stolen guns in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - A pair of suspects were caught and cuffed in South Florida, including one charged with dealing in stolen guns. Rockenley Morisseau and Edenson Previous were arrested, Monday night, after responding to reports of a group of suspicious people in a parking lot on the 3700 Block of Southwest 52nd Avenue.
Click10.com
Pedestrian killed in Lauderdale Lakes crash
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating after a driver struck and killed a pedestrian near a major Lauderdale Lakes intersection Wednesday morning. Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Claudinne Caro said deputies and rescue crews were sent to the intersection of West Oakland Park Boulevard and North State...
WSVN-TV
Police end search for missing boy out of Plantation
PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has been reunited with an 11-year-old boy who went missing in Plantation. According to Plantation Police, Shane New was located in good health, Wednesday. He was last seen in the area of the 7800 block, off Northwest 10th Street, Tuesday afternoon. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
Candles lit for motorcyclist who lost his life in shooting on I-95 as police release new video in hopes of lead
Family and friends are heartbroken, as they lit candles and comforted one another after the sudden loss of a young father. Candles and flowers lined the sidewalk, Tuesday night, in front of the home of 22-year-old Oscar Garcia. His family framed a picture of him, which was taken two weeks...
Click10.com
Teenage boy accused of ‘pure evil’ to be charged as adult in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Prosecutors told a Broward County judge on Monday that they were charging Jamarius Charles as an adult. The 16-year-old boy and Corey Jones, 18, kidnapped a woman at gunpoint on Sept. 14 in Pompano Beach, according to prosecutors. The victim said they stole her Toyota...
Man arrested in Miami-Dade double murder
MIAMI -- A man wanted in connection with a double murder that occurred earlier this month at a northwest Miami-Dade apartment has been arrested in St. Lucie County, police said Monday.Kerron Rashad McCarthy was being held at a county jail and awaiting extradition back to Miami in the Oct. 5 slayings of Mark Cine and Eric Watters, both 25, police confirmed to CBS 4 News.A friend of the victims went to their apartment in the area of NW 92nd Street near 22nd Avenue and found the bodies of the two men, both of whom had been shot to death, according to police.Investigators have not said what led to the shootings or if the victims knew the suspect.Neighbors told CBS 4 News that they had heard gunshots a few days before the victims' bodies were found.. "Bang, bang, bang, bang, it was like fireworks," said resident Maurice Rips at the time.Residents said the two men had only lived in the apartment community for a short time before they were slain.
WSVN-TV
Video shows man trying to break into Rey’s Pizza in Hialeah Gardens, breaking window
HIALEAH GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A man with an appetite for crime was caught on video trying his best to break into a Hialeah Gardens pizza shop in the middle of the night, breaking a glass window above the entrance doors in the process. Exterior surveillance footage shows the subject...
WSVN-TV
Man detained in connection to stolen Amazon truck in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A stolen Amazon truck was found in a North Miami Beach neighborhood, and a man has been detained in connection to it. The North Miami Beach Police Department and the North Miami Police Department may now be working side by side in this case of a stolen Amazon truck that was found on Monday.
WSVN-TV
Motorcyclist killed in shooting on I-95 in Miami; on-ramp at NW 79th St. closed
MIAMI (WSVN) - A man has died after he came under fire along Interstate 95 in Miami while riding a motorcycle, causing lane and on-ramp closures and triggering a search for the person or people responsible. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the...
Click10.com
1 hurt in overnight stabbing in Little Havana, police say
MIAMI – Miami police investigated a stabbing at an apartment building in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood overnight Monday. Officer Kiara Delva, a spokesperson with the Miami Police Department, said units responded to the First Apartments, on Southwest First Street, near Eighth Avenue, at around 2 a.m. to investigate a stabbing.
WSVN-TV
Police searching for gunman who shot 22-year-old motorcyclist on I-95 in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - The search is on for the gunman who took the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist, who was shot several times while traveling on Interstate 95. Cell phone video showed someone riding on I-95 South in Miami on an orange and white KTM Dirt Bike. According to police,...
Witnesses describe 'insane' tanker fire, traffic on I-95
A three-vehicle collision that set a tanker truck on fire on Interstate 95 could be heard throughout Delray Beach.
cw34.com
Miami double murder suspect arrested in St. Lucie County
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man accused of killing two people in Miami is locked up in St. Lucie County. Kerron Rashad McCarthy, 23, is awaiting extradition back to Miami-Dade County to face murder charges in the deaths of Mark Aaron Cine and Eric Marcol Watters, both 25.
Click10.com
Caught on camera: Armed burglars ransack Miami home
MIAMI – A Miami woman is hoping police can catch two burglars caught on her surveillance camera stealing items from her family’s home. The burglary happened on Oct. 13 at Jennifer Hardcastle’s home on the city’s northeast side. “One of the kids was holding a handgun,...
Click10.com
Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95
MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police. According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times. Florida Highway Patrol responded...
Click10.com
Police find man missing from downtown Miami
MIAMI – Miami police found a man who went missing from the city’s downtown area, the department said Tuesday. Shaun Hollback-Hansen, 33, had been last seen at around 2 a.m. Sunday, police said. The Miami Police Department tweeted Tuesday evening that Hollback-Hansen was located “in good health.”
Click10.com
Surveillance video shows machete-wielding man knocking on doors in Lauderhill neighborhood
Lauderhill, Fla. – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a male suspect after being caught on camera approaching several homes with a machete in hand in a Lauderhill neighborhood on Monday morning. Security footage captured the man wearing a tucked-in dress shirt and tie, walking...
